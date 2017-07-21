VIDEOS

Jesse Melamed Rides Whistler Steeps - Video

Jul 21, 2017
by Peter Wojnar  
Jesse Melamed rides Whistler Steeps

by PeterWojnar
Views: 525    Faves: 4    Comments: 0


Jesse Melamed is f*cked-up fast. Jaws is one of Whistler's steepest, gnarliest trails.

You do the math.

Jesse Melamed rides Whistler Steeps
Jesse grew up racing cross country in Whistler... but "XC" in Whistler just means steep, technical trails on a 100mm bike while wearing Lycra.

Jesse Melamed rides Whistler Steeps
These are the type of trails Jesse used to race on his little bike. It's only natural that when he got on an enduro race bike, his pace quickened.

Jesse Melamed rides Whistler Steeps
Jesse's first stage win came during Whistler's first EWS race, on what everyone agreed was the steepest, gnarliest stage. Since then, he's won that stage every time it has been raced on.

Jesse Melamed rides Whistler Steeps
Though he travels the world to ride and race bikes, nothing beats coming back home to Whistler.

MENTIONS: @PeterWojnar / @JesseMelamed


2 Comments

  • + 1
 Sweet editing style! Sick riding too.
  • + 1
 Those scrolling pics always make me fall halfway off my office chair, LOL.

Post a Comment



