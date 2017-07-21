Jesse Melamed Rides Whistler Steeps - Video

Jesse Melamed is f*cked-up fast. Jaws is one of Whistler's steepest, gnarliest trails.
You do the math.
Jesse grew up racing cross country in Whistler... but "XC" in Whistler just means steep, technical trails on a 100mm bike while wearing Lycra.
These are the type of trails Jesse used to race on his little bike. It's only natural that when he got on an enduro race bike, his pace quickened.
Jesse's first stage win came during Whistler's first EWS race, on what everyone agreed was the steepest, gnarliest stage. Since then, he's won that stage every time it has been raced on.
Though he travels the world to ride and race bikes, nothing beats coming back home to Whistler.
