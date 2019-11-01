Jesse Melamed's Rocky Mountain Instinct & 2 Transitions Stolen at Trans Sierra Norte in Mexico

Jesse Melamed, Evan Powell, and Aaron Dobie were the victims of bike theft in Oaxaca City the night before the start of the Trans Sierra Norte four-day enduro race.


bigquotesSo unfortunately @powlermonkey, @dobiept and my AirBNB was broken into and our bikes were stolen. Besides this one negative it has been nothing but positives in Mexico. This shit happens everywhere and we're just unlucky it happened to us here. If anyone in Mexico sees our bikes let us know!

Everyone has been amazing in helping us out and we've gotten bikes and are back in the race! Huge thanks to @julia_sunnyrideoflife for lending me her bike! I'm trying to be gentle! And to @rockymountainmexico and @ridefoxmex for getting me back on a bike. Nothing but good times at @transierranorte so far!Jesse Melamed


Here are the three bikes to keep an eye out for:






21 Comments

  • 13 0
 Theft is very unfortunate, obviously, but I treat my bike how I treat my daughter: Would I leave her sitting outside while I go inside of a building? No. Would I lock her to the radiator in my garage while I sleep? Absolutely.
  • 2 0
 Good one !
  • 1 1
 Is he switching to transition?
  • 5 0
 This is happening way too often. Bike theft is a bigger deal than many think. I had 2 bikes stolen in one day. One was a day old. It was my fault, I used a cable lock. Now I use Kryptonite NYC chain locks even if im leaving the bikes for just 5 minutes. I figure that $200 bucks in locks is better than losing thousands in bikes.
  • 1 3
 heard about a locker called skunklock a while ago. Never met anyone who owns one of these though... Anyone knows how it performs?
  • 9 2
 Definitely never getting those back
  • 7 0
 Let's see Pinkbike get a bike lock field test going!!!!
  • 3 0
 Any lock can be opened - they're just deterrents. There's not much that'll stop a cordless angle grinder.
  • 1 0
 Bike radar I believe did a big one a while ago
  • 2 0
 Is a wild idea for Bike manufacturers to offer options to install locator chips in frames?
I witnessed a dude steal an $8000 eMTB last week at my LBS. Shop guys said "nothing we can do now besides file a police report." b/s
  • 1 0
 I believe any type of GPS chip still needs a power source to send out a signal.
  • 1 0
 I think there are some devices you can put in ypur seatpost or handlebar.
  • 7 1
 Fuck bike thieves!!!
  • 2 0
 This really sucks! But, on a lighter note, were the stickers on them yet? Are they going to be penalized for changing parts?
  • 1 0
 What happens to these things once they're stolen? Parted out on eBay?
  • 1 1
 yeah, then they keep your frame around their place for a bit while they play morrissey and fart down the seat tube.
  • 1 0
 WTF!?!?!? Why is this becoming so common?
  • 2 0
 When bikes started selling for more than 5k
  • 1 0
 It’s always been common bicycles are a great target for thieves
  • 1 0
 f*ck bike thieves! My pride and joy was stolen this week to! Frown
  • 1 0
 Jesse got robada’d

