Jessie-May Morgan Joins Pinkbike's Technical Editorial Team

Oct 27, 2023
by Brian Park  
Jessie-May Morgan
Photo: Finlay Anderson

We're excited to have experienced bike journalist and dog enthusiast Jessie-May Morgan joining our tech team. Reporting to the Cycling Gear Director Mike Kazimer (a well deserved promotion for Kaz), she'll be covering gear news and writing reviews for both Pinkbike and Velo.

Jessie-May is Welsh, but based in Scotland near Seb, Ed, and Cathro. Despite apparently being unable to hold a conversation in Welsh, she can pronounce the place name Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch (yes, that's a real place). Before joining the bike industry she was a research scientist in the field of immunology. These days, she's fast on an enduro bike and brings her technical expertise and track record of great gear coverage to the team; she has a long history of beating us to big scoops, so we're glad to have her on board!

bigquotesI’m really happy to be joining the team! I'm especially looking forward to sharing a perspective as a shorter mountain biker.Jessie-May Morgan

Photo Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland - Pete Scullion
Photo: DMBinS / Pete Scullion


Posted In:
Industry News Pinkbike Announcements Jessie May Morgan


Author Info:
brianpark avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2010
206 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Is This the New Enduro? Specialized Patent Shows 170mm Bike With UBB Suspension Design
68993 views
Field Test: Unno Burn - You Know You're Curious
65376 views
First Ride: 2024 YT Jeffsy - Now With Updated Geo & In-Frame Storage
49495 views
Signa Sports United's Internetstores GmbH Declares Insolvency
49195 views
Field Test: Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre - The Silent Plow
47546 views
Field Test: Pole Onni - In the Eye of the Beholder
42956 views
Field Test: Ibis HD6 - Sporty and Smashy
42473 views
Aaron Gwin Buys Windrock Bike Park
40383 views

60 Comments
  • 80 0
 Love that she's explicitly looking to provide a tech editor's perspective on bikes for shorter riders. Our industry does a pretty crap job of meeting the needs of taller and shorter riders, so these are the voices we need. And, obviously, she's a woman, which brings a perspective that's also in pretty short supply around these parts (mountain biking in general, not just Pinkbike). Cheers.
  • 31 0
 As a short rider I appreciate this. All the "you need a minimum of 200mm of drop" comments do not apply to us.
  • 26 21
 @Offrhodes: they actually don't apply to anybody
  • 3 0
 Agreed. My wife has struggled with setup forever given her stature. Most modern Enduro bikes don’t work well for smaller riders and require a big compromise either on the up or down.
  • 4 3
 Definitely agree! Now would be rad to see the XLs regularly getting tested
  • 10 0
 @stormracing, that's where Seb Stott comes in. We have pretty much the whole size range covered at this point.
  • 2 1
 @Offrhodes:
What if I told you there are frames where you can have 200mm drop on a size small? Surely that’s truly catering to the market.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Are you still going to be writing articles and reviews?
  • 8 0
 @warmerdamj, yep, I sure will.
  • 2 1
 Congrats! So how short are you? 5'0" lady friend wants to know Smile
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: excellent
  • 1 0
 @notthatfast: What's the compromise though, there has to be at least one
  • 1 0
 Seb's reviews are greatly appreciated as a similar height rider.
  • 2 0
 @warmerdamj: im 5'7 and I run a 170mm dropper on an older Santa Cruz Bronson, so 200mm droppers are probably very relevant for taller riders, especially on modern bikes which often have a lower seat tube.
  • 1 0
 @Offrhodes: tell me , when you buy a bike do you get it with a stock 210 and then have to get a shorter one? Maybe there’s been a mix up. Look under your seats! It’s the wrong length dropper! You get one, you get one! Everyone gets one !
  • 37 1
 On behalf of the PB community, I want to apologize in advance for all the dissenting opinions you're likely to get. Welcome!
  • 25 2
 But does she have a BMX background?
  • 1 0
 Finally, someone asked the question that matters.
  • 15 0
 Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch is the second longest place name in the world meaning: St Mary’s church in the hollow of the white hazel near to the rapid whirlpool of Llantysilio of the red cave.

Blackadder III said of Wales, “You need half a pint of phlegm in your throat just to pronounce the place names.”
  • 2 0
 And Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu is the longest, referring to “the summit where Tamatea, the man with the big knees, the slider, climber of mountains, the land-swallower who travelled about, played his nose flute to his loved one.”

And no I don’t know what a nose flute is, but sure sounds like it’s fun to stand on top of a hill and play one.
  • 25 12
 But what happened to Levy?
  • 8 0
 Look at his profile and read the last comment he left.
  • 6 0
 Abducted by Aliens and living happily in outer space is what I heard.
  • 15 0
 @pmhobson:

Link to comment:

www.pinkbike.com/u/henryquinney/blog/the-pinkbike-podcast-getting-to-know-mike-kazimer.html#cid3582799

@mikelevy - "@Mtn-Goat-13: My dude, it's all good. I didn't get fired, and there's no need for a PR about me taking some time off. It's as simple as that and the same as I've already commented under a previous podcast: I'm just taking some time off. Nothing is wrong, I just feel like I need a break from the internet and computers Smile This Changing Gears podcast with Dave was recorded three-ish months ago.

It does give me a warm, fuzzy feeling to see that I'm missed, but let's chill with the "Where'd he go?" comments and appreciate the podcasts and videos that Henry and the rest of the team are making."
  • 1 0
 @pmhobson: Well, now that he's *43* and not on an e-bike obviously he's too old to ride a bicycle at all. /s

Real reason:
"My dude, it's all good. I didn't get fired, and there's no need for a PR about me taking some time off. It's as simple as that and the same as I've already commented under a previous podcast: I'm just taking some time off. Nothing is wrong, I just feel like I need a break from the internet and computers Smile This Changing Gears podcast with Dave was recorded three-ish months ago. It does give me a warm, fuzzy feeling to see that I'm missed, but let's chill with the "Where'd he go?" comments and appreciate the podcasts and videos that Henry and the rest of the team are making.
  • 10 0
 Anyhow, it's an awkward issue. We all want to know what's going on with our favorite online personalities, but clearly, Mike's privacy comes first. He has no obligation to disclose what he's up to and we certainly are not entitled to know. Just be thankful for all the valuable content that he has created and that we were able to appreciate at no cost.
  • 9 0
 I will need proof of the Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch pronunciation.
  • 1 0
 I had to know www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHxO0UdpoxM&t=19s
  • 12 5
 Does this mean Levy's officially gone? (I know he's on vacation, just adding to the conspiracies)
  • 9 1
 I heard Levy bought Swobo and Bike Magazine.
  • 1 1
 @Tigergoosebumps: This is really funny, I hope it gets lots of upvotes.
  • 1 0
 @BrambleLee: what is the function of upvotes?
  • 7 0
 Seems like it was just 5 podcast ago that Kaz was Levy's unpaid intern
  • 9 0
 Kaz will always be Levy's unpaid intern, even after he hostile takeovers the whole company and names himself Chief Vision Officer or something.
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: hopefully he mandates lots of synergy when that happens.
  • 3 0
 @savagelake: *Spinergy
  • 13 7
 Good. Pinkbike could use some intellect. Big Grin
  • 1 1
 Will Sarah Moore be returning after her baby brake?
  • 1 0
 @chrsei: break*
  • 1 0
 no, mor stuped comints gud Big Grin
  • 6 0
 Great news! I love her work with BR
  • 4 0
 Welcome to the land of tomfoolery, malarkey, and shenanigans. We hope you enjoy your stay.
  • 2 1
 Yeah! In the spirit, I register my prediction and the hypothesis that underlies it here in advance of the results, and if I'm shown wrong in time let me be accountable to it. A research trained tech editor will say less about the tech, apply knowledge about the tech itself more conservatively to applications they haven't yet observed it in, make fewer sweeping generalizations from personal experience, and publish fewer pages full of data visualizations that don't actually support the statements being made in the prose part of the article. The amount of jargon-filled mtb technology fanfic on the home page that drives so much pinker engagement will, sadly, decline Big Grin
  • 14 11
 Cool. But where’s “he who we shalt not name”??!!
  • 1 0
 someone tell the folks at bikerumor to update their "about us" page, just sayin'
  • 1 0
 Can we get a phoenetic pronunciation guide for Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch please?
  • 2 0
 Oh, here we go: www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHxO0UdpoxM
  • 2 0
 Good to have one less bearded Canadian lumberjack hipster on the team.
  • 1 0
 Way to go!!! Nice to see a decent reviewer moving up (and hopefully getting compensated better for their work)!!!
  • 2 0
 Mega congrats Jessie-May!
  • 2 0
 Nice one Jessie-May!
  • 1 0
 Sounds like this will be a great addition to the team.
  • 1 0
 Nice! Look forward to Henry interviewing her on the pod!
  • 1 0
 What happened to RC?
  • 11 0
 He retired from full time writing, but continues to be the most interesting man on the planet with all the airplane and bike projects you'd imagine. We chatted earlier this week and he was riding in Moab, about to turn 70! Absolute legend.

www.pinkbike.com/news/rc-retires-a-tribute-to-richard-cunningham.html
www.pinkbike.com/news/richard-cunningham-reflects-a-place-where-we-could-get-together-and-show-what-we-were-doing-out-there.html
  • 2 0
 I miss RC posts, I really liked his style and the angle he was taking when talking about anything. Maybe we'll be lucky and get a random post from him in the future.
  • 2 2
 Will Sarah Moore be returning after her baby brake?
Below threshold threads are hidden





Newsletter Signup


Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.046117
Mobile Version of Website