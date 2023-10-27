Jessie-May Morgan Joins Pinkbike's Technical Editorial Team

I’m really happy to be joining the team! I'm especially looking forward to sharing a perspective as a shorter mountain biker. — Jessie-May Morgan

We're excited to have experienced bike journalist and dog enthusiast Jessie-May Morgan joining our tech team. Reporting to the Cycling Gear Director Mike Kazimer (a well deserved promotion for Kaz), she'll be covering gear news and writing reviews for both Pinkbike and Velo.Jessie-May is Welsh, but based in Scotland near Seb, Ed, and Cathro. Despite apparently being unable to hold a conversation in Welsh, she can pronounce the place name(yes, that's a real place). Before joining the bike industry she was a research scientist in the field of immunology. These days, she's fast on an enduro bike and brings her technical expertise and track record of great gear coverage to the team; she has a long history of beating us to big scoops, so we're glad to have her on board!