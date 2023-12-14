Jessie-May Morgan's 2024 Predictions

Dec 14, 2023
by Jessie-May Morgan  
Suspension with Integrated Telemetry is Coming

While the vast majority of bikes on the market have suspension that is meaningfully adjustable to most riders, making good use of some of the high-end models that offer 4-way adjustability isn’t particularly straightforward. The plethora of combinations of damper positions, combined with nomenclature that can hardly be described as intuitive, doesn't make things as simple as they perhaps could be.

While a manufacturer’s recommendations serve as a reasonable starting point, they’re unlikely to be the best settings for you and the terrain you like to ride most. There’s just too much variation out there. As a result, a lot of riders are, sadly, missing out. It’s not unusual to see $10,000 bikes being ridden with the shock at a woefully low pressure, or the rebound damping wound on such that the proverbial paint dries faster than the shock returns to sag.

To be clear, I am not throwing shade.

These things can be truly bamboozling, and not everyone is a fettler. Most people don’t want to spend hours watching YouTube videos to learn how the adjustments work, and many certainly don’t have the time to do back-to-back laps of the same track, making a single change at a time. They just want to ride their bike. Rightly so, I say.

photo

That’s why I was pleased to see a recent patent from SRAM that could, if it comes to fruition, be incredibly useful in helping riders get the most out of their expensive suspension components. It essentially describes telemetry-integrated forks and shocks.

Of all of the weird and wonderful patented designs I’ve written about over the last year, I feel this one is highly likely to make it to market. Not only could it help out with the basics, like setting sag, it could help riders dial in front-to-rear balance of their suspension in terms of compression and rebound speeds, while also considering other important adjustments like tire pressure.

SRAM has all the hardware, firmware, and whatever-ware to implement this, it’s simply a case of how it’s implemented. It would basically be the next generation of ShockWiz, only much cleverer, with the potential for harvesting some seriously useful data.

The patent also mentioned combining that telemetry data with GPS, opening up opportunities for the technology to predict the best suspension settings for any given track – so long as it had a sufficiently large database of rider data on that track – I see no reason why your future AXS app couldn’t do that. It would have a mass of data about you and your bike, and how you work together on different types of terrain, and it would have a mass of data about the track in question, collected from other users.

I don’t believe for a moment that RockShox are the only suspension manufacturers looking into developing such a solution. So, my prediction is that in 2024, or possibly 2025, we’ll see some of the big names introduce top-end suspension products with integrated telemetry. It is a logical next step that stands to improve the user experience hugely. And, I am absolutely here for it.

photo

Continued Concern for Comfort and Compliance

Nothing mind-blowing, here. I think it’s safe to bet that we’ll see more wheels, handlebars, (even stems, perhaps) and tire inserts, marketed on the basis that they will reduce rider fatigue.

There’s good peer-reviewed research out there to suggest that the vibrations we experience while mountain biking are worth paying attention to; Dr Lewis Kirkwood’s research showed that levels of vibration can be equivalent to, and often exceed, levels that are associated with some rather unpleasant nerve pathologies.

Besides the science, we all know the pain of peeling our fingers off the bar after a bone-rattling day (or even single run) in the bike park, and brands have good awareness of the appetite for comfort-conveying solutions like vibration-damping grips, flexible handlebars, and so on. Certainly, it seems that OneUp Components and BERD have been finding traction in these areas (pun absolutely intended).

photo

A recent patent (again from SRAM) gives us more insight, here. You know the ButterCups (elastomers) found inside RockShox Ultimate forks? Well, it looks as though RockShox want to implement those into shock end-mounts, too, in the hope of eliminating some of the harshness associated with seal stiction.

More comfy bits. Please.

Hattie Harden gets stuck into her warm up.

Harriet Harnden Will Arrive at the Pointy End of World Cup DH

3rd in the UCI-EDR Overall for 2023 (and EWS Overall for 2022) was Great Britain’s Harriet Harnden. The 22-year-old Trek Factory Racing Gravity athlete comes from an XC and cyclocross racing background, having won numerous National Titles, and podiumed at a handful of UCI-XCO as a U23 racer. Since then, under the mentorship of MTB Hall of Famer, Tracey Moseley, Harriet (or Hattie, as she is more commonly known) made the switch to enduro.

It’s here, in the gravity-based disciplines, where Hattie has seen the biggest on-paper successes of her career, including EWS wins at Burke and Whistler in 2022. Last season saw her take her first tentative steps into DH, kicking things off with a National Series Round win.

In conjunction with racing a full season of UCI-EDR, Hattie raced three UCI World Cup DH events, as well as World Champs. While finals saw her take an unfortunate excursion off the track, we saw enough glimmers of excellence in qualies to become aware of the threat she poses. Then, in Mont-Saint-Anne, she put down a heater to place 5th at the final round of the season on, as she put it, “the most savage track I have ever ridden”.

Hattie Harden takes home her first DH World Cup podium.

Besides the results, we know this is an athlete with a track record of successfully adapting to change, one that learns quickly and is able to seemingly disregard the concept of a comfort zone. Her attitude is impeccable, and her work ethic the same.

Next season, she plans to race the entire UCI-EDR season again, with extra appearances at the UCI World Cup DH events in Val di Sole, Les Gets, and Mont-Saint-Anne, where she’ll hope to go one or two better this time around, I’m sure.

So, there’s my prediction. No podium is safe from Hattie Harnden in 2024.

photo

More Kids Riding eMTBs
For better or for worse, eMTBs for kids are here, and they’re probably here to stay. Mondraker’s electric balance bike, the eGrommy, is the tip of an iceberg, the depths of which could prove to be very deep indeed.

To be clear, I am not a parent, so my understanding of motivations here is limited. However, it’s not so hard to see the attraction. Family weekends at the trail center bring with them great potential for “I don’t want to pedal up the hill” based-tantrums, resulting in deflated parents sitting somewhere on the spectrum between providing gentle encouragement, to complete resignation, pushing or carrying their kid’s bike up the hill for them.

If a low-torque, low-powered eMTB is presented at a reasonable price-point, the temptation will be great, I’m sure.

The caveat of my prediction is that this phenomenon is likely to be region-specific. In some countries, it is flat-out illegal for kids to ride e-bikes on the road, something that could hinder uptake. In the UK, it’s illegal for a child under the age of 14 to ride any kind of e-bike on the road. In the US and Canada, the legal age varies from state-to-state, or province-to-province, with some regions having no stipulated age limit.

Posted In:
Other Pinkbike Predictions Jessie May Morgan


Author Info:
jessiemaymorgan avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
22 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Mike Levy's Last Podcast
100664 views
Opinion: Your Next Bike Will Be Steeper
51489 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's The Least Awful Word That Means 'Not An E-Bike'?
47503 views
Trailforks 2023 Development Updates
31498 views
Opinion: Do We Need Size-Specific Chainstays?
29494 views
Review: Cane Creek Electric Wings Titanium Cranks
29333 views
"Sad it Had to Come to an End" - Greg Minnaar Features on Santa Cruz's 'The Roller Door' Podcast
27605 views
Slack Randoms: Ways to Improve Enduro Racing, Radek in a KTM Ad, Crushing Propane Cylinders & More
26258 views

16 Comments
  • 9 0
 Most shops really should offer a proper tuning service to ensure customers' bikes are pretty close to dialled. People don't need more gadgets. They need to service their gear regularly and get it professionally tuned and set up if they don't know how.
  • 1 0
 lots of GOOD shops do. part of the sale is the tune. It may be an akward conversation for some people? do people ask for help?
  • 1 0
 Alot of setup is trial and error along with rider preference. How is a shop going to get your bike properly setup for you in the shop or the parking lot? They can probably help with some very basic stuff like getting the correct sag/spring rate/air pressure and recommending some baseline settings, but everything beyond that mainly comes down to the individual rider, how they ride, and what kind of trails they are riding.

You are never going to get your bike dialed, or anywhere close to dialed with taking it out and riding it.
  • 1 0
 I don't think so man, I feel I know enough mechanics and am one myself to know that most (obv not all) mechanics out there only have a vauge idea on how to setup suspension and lesser an idea on other people's. At least when it comes to the click to click fine tuning, sag and basic compression/rebound is easy enough and should be offered my most shops. Part of the challenge though is the difference from manufacturer to manufacture, I've only ever ridden rockshox and Ohlins, so if someone comes in with their 40 and they're describing a setup challenge I can only help them so much because past a certain point I don't know if it needs an extra click HSC or some more progression. Added to that I remember one guy who came in to the shop wanting us to sell him a telemetry setup. Now we didn't have one so we tried to troubleshoot the core issues he was hoping to solve with the kit. And without divulging too much about the guy there was nothing he would accept in terms of advice except the kit, of which had he gotten he wouldn't have been able to interpret anyways. What came of it was a whole lot of talking and nothing else. Having seen someone setup someone else's suspension for money, for them to bounce it around for 20 seconds and say it feels so much better leads me to believe you could give so many people whatever setup, and as long as they believe you, they'll ride away on nothing but placebo.
  • 5 1
 2024 Prediction: Jackson Goldstone will be overall WC champ, with Asa winning Juniors. Also, the overwhelming majority of riders will continue to ride the shit out of their bikes and couldn't care less about idiosyncratic trends in the MTB industry.
  • 7 1
 In the UK I believe it's illegal for anyone under 14 to ride an ebike road or no road.
  • 24 9
 It should be anyone under 65.
  • 1 0
 @Caliwcm: winning comment of the day. I’d go further. In the region you live in, you can’t ride a Broped unless you’re old enough to qualify for a free lift pass.
  • 1 0
 @Caliwcm: OR someone with a documented physical disability
  • 4 0
 Agree on the last one, If Mom or Dad are riding an e-mtb, surely their lil' one will end up doing the same
  • 1 0
 Mum and dad are less likely to be carrying the bike , but if they do good luck as it’s heavier
  • 4 3
 Wish these were around when my kids were young. Just another tool in the fun arsenal. They had run bikes and dirt bikes, may as well have had these to play on as well. The more fun you can have on two wheels the better.
  • 2 0
 Are they e-bikes though if they don’t have pedals. It must have a throttle so it’s a kids electric motorbike
  • 3 2
 Always mention emtb in an article to get the salt to flow from the primitive Smile
  • 1 0
 Isn't Mondraker already doing the suspension telemetry thing? mondraker.com/us/en/mind
  • 1 0
 That Mondraker is a motorbike, no pedals. Call it what it is.

Also, it’s a bad idea.







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031463
Mobile Version of Website