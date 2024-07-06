Jessie-May's Randoms Part 1 - Eurobike 2024

Rocky Mountain Reaper Powerplay 24

Clamped to a Yakima rack was the as-of-yet-unreleased Rocky Mountain Reaper Powerplay eMTB for kids. This is the 24" wheel version, but there's a 26" version to come, too.The Dyname motor is limited here to a maximum torque of 38 Nm and a peak power of 300 W, but both can be adjusted down from there to whatever level of assistance that the parent or guardian feels comfortable with. The assistance delivered is exclusively related to pedaling torque, ignorant of cadence.Both models have 140mm rear wheel travel. The 24" bike comes with a 120mm fork while the 26" bike gets a 140mm fork. What's neat about this bike is that the 24" can be converted to a 26", and vice-versa. Flip-chips on the rocker and dropout adjust clearance and geometry, while a 56mm headtube takes a reach adjust headset.The Reaper Powerplay gets a 240 Wh battery. No claimed weight to report as of yet.The Pinion E1.12 and E1.9 MGUs have been upgraded with an Auto.Shift function. Remain calm: manual shifting is still available. As the name suggest, Auto.Shift mode automatically changes the gear ratio for you, in a bid to keep you pedaling within a set cadence range. Similarly to the SRAM Powertrain system, you can adjust that cadence range to suit your preference. Current MGU owners can take their eBike to a dealership to get the Auto.Shift software update.Moustache were showing off a prototype eMTB complete with the Pinion E1.12. The MGU is tilted up to allow the battery to be positioned low in the downtube. The bike doesn't have a name yet; for now, Moustache are calling it "Project Box 46", while being humble about the technological advance it presents: "Prepare to be amazed by an innovation that will change your daily life", reads the marketing copy.Liteville are showing the all-new 303 MK1; this is the Elite SL Mullet with a 6069 aluminum frame. This unusual layout for a four-bar linkage articulates to deliver 160mm of rear wheel travel, paired with a 160mm fork. It has a 64.5° head angle, a 77° effective seat angle, and reach comes in at 474mm on the large. The Eight Pins dropper seat post is a fully integrated affair.There's no integrated steering stabilization in this one, but the K.I.S can be fitted externally. True to the name, the Liteville 303 MK1 is relatively lightweight as compared to other long travel aluminum bikes. The build seen here weighs a claimed 14.4 kg. It will retail at 4,799 €, sold with a 10 year warranty.Hope are now able to offer complete finishing kits with the addition of thru-axles. Like everything else, these are machined and anodized at the HQ in Barnoldswick. They'll have thru-axles for UDH as well as conventional ones. They'll go for £35. Hope also updated their popular seat clamps with a new shape and redesigned their top caps to make them 20% lighter.After a rocky start to 2024, Orange Bikes are not holding back. The Whippet DJ Bike is one of five new bikes they are showing at Eurobike. As per, it has 26" wheels, a 100m travel fork, and like everything else on the stand, it's made in Halifax, in the UK. It is sold with a 1 year warranty and there's a limited lifetime crash replacement policy. It comes in one size only with a 68 head angle and 430mm reach. Stays are adjustable by virtue of the horizontal sliding drop outs for tensioning the chain.Orange are selling the Whippet as a frame only for £1,000.Design agency, Kiska, were showcasing the talents of some of their designers with this concept bike. Sadly, this 170mm travel high-pivot four-bar enduro bike is not rideable. It's a 3D printed plastic affair.Feedback Sports were showing a new electronic bike repair stand. The PRO E Lift is a foot-operated bike stand that can lift a bike as heavy as 50 kg to a maximum height of 1937mm (76.25"). The minimum clamp height is 34". The stand itself weighs 34 kg. Availability is due January 2025. When the time comes, you can part with $1200 / €1350 to get your hands on it.