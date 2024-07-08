Jessie-May's Randoms Part 2 - Eurobike 2024

ENVE Dark 6 Prototype Wheels
At the Muc-Off booth, a Commencal Supreme DH was home to a new gravity wheelset from ENVE. The Dark 6 is indicative that this is a prototype wheelset, and yes it does look very similar to that we saw on the Frameworks DH Bike
at Sea Otter. We swung by at ENVE to learn more about the new rims, but very few details were divulged.
What we do know is that this will be the next evolution of the M9 Gravity Wheels. Commencal Muc-Off, Union and Frameworks Racing have been involved in developing the new line, and Amaury Pierron, Asa Vermette and Myriam Nicole have all taken it to a multitude of World Cup DH wins and podiums. Notable are the external spoke nipples (the current M Series wheel have internal ones), and the change in rim profile. While the current M9 rims have a uniform rounded profile, these here look to have a more wave-like transverse profile. We are told the new wheels will have front and rear specific rims.
More info on these new carbon hoops in due course.
ND Tuned Prototypes
First revealed at the Taipei Cycle Show in April, the ND Tuned Hunter Trails prototype forks were also on display at Eurobike. The Hunter Trails 38 enduro fork and 34 trail fork are due to be available by the end of the year, at a price that falls just under that of the respective Fox Factory forks with the GRIP2 damper. What's interesting about these Portugal-assembled fork is that they'll be a bit lighter than comparable forks from competitors; the Hunter Trails 38 has a claimed weight of 2,150g for a 29" 180mm travel. The Hunter Trails 34 with 120mm travel weighs a claimed 1,350g.
CEO and Founder, Nuno Duarte, was on hand to divulge a few more specifics. As you can see, both use a carbon arch. Nuno says this arch can be much lighter than the arches employed on other forks, largely because it is subjected to comparably reduced forces. That's because ND Tuned house the air spring and damper inside a single fork leg, rather than separating the two as is the case on most mass-produced forks; i.e. Fox, RockShox, SR Suntour, Ohlins... the list goes on.
That effectively means that the competing forces of the spring (two positive chambers, one negative) and the damper are contained to a single leg. The other leg is essentially passive. Nuno tells us the fork arch doesn't need to be quite as robust, therefore. While uncommon, the arrangement isn't unique; the F929 Next fork from Bright Racing Shox
also houses the damper and air spring in a single leg, though in an inverted design.
Another uncommon design feature is the use of sliding bushings, made possible by the use of a thin aluminum tube that sits within the lowers, housing the cartridge. As the fork is compressed, one of the bushings slides along the tube, increasing the distance between the pair. That effectively makes the telescoping assembly laterally stiffer the deeper into the stroke the fork is pushed, reducing friction from side-loading. Again it's uncommon but not unique, both Bright Racing Shox and Intend use a similar layout of the bushings.
The damper itself will only have external adjustment for the rebound damping. The high speed compression damping circuit can be adjusted by swapping out the shim stack, but the low speed compression circuit won't be adjustable. Future iterations of the Hunter Trails line will see external adjustment of more damping characteristics.
Finally, those machined golden crowns can mean only one thing; ND Tuned are also developing a DH fork.
New MTBs from NS
NS Bikes have updated the Soda; what was a 26" single-speed slopestyle bike is now a "slopeduro" bike with 27.5" wheels and a traditional multi-speed drivetrain. Also on display was an entirely new model called the Fizzy, a budget-oriented all-mountain bike with 29" wheels. NS were also presenting two new models of the Nerd MTBs for kids. The Nerd 246 can take a 24" or a 26" wheelset, and there's a Nerd 275, too. There are virtually no details available on these bikes just yet, so glean what you will from the pictures.
Lightweight Level 2 Protection Pads from D3O
D3O are expanding their range of knee, elbow and shoulder pads with the Diablo pad. It's lighter than their Ghost pad material and will be available in both Level 1 and Level 2 certified versions. This should allow manufacturers to compete with the very excellent Rapha Trail Knee Pads, which are basically the gold standard for lightweight, breathable, comfortable knee pads with Level 2 protection.
Keep an eye out for new protection from Troy Lee and Race Face; they will be the first to market with the Diablo pad.
Continental Kryptotal 24"
Yep, the popular Continental Kryptotal Fr tire ridden to World Cup DH wins by Andy Kolb, Ronan Dunne, Rachel Atherton, etc., will soon be available in a 24" and 26" - no pricing or exact availability date just yet.
Exposure Lights Tap & Mesh Technology
Exposure have added a new functionality to their helmet-mounted lights. Until now, their Reflex technology, whereby the light's lumen output automatically adjusts to riding speed and terrain changes, has exclusively been a feature of their bar-mounted lights (Sixpack, Maxx-D, Toro and Race). Now, the helmet-mounted lights (Zenith, Diablo, Axis or Joystick) can do the same thing, but only if they are paired with a bar-mounted light. All of the sensors necessary for Reflex are housed within the bigger, bar-mounted light, but the so-called Mesh technology can pair the bar and helmet-mounted lights such that the helmet-mounted light does adjusts output in-line with the bar-mounted light.
SQlab Clip-On Saddle Base & Topper, and an Aritificial Intelligence Hans Rey Saddle
SQlab will now be partnering with more OEMs with their all-new Clip-On saddle technology. It's essentially a two-piece arrangement where the saddle base can accommodate a range of different toppers. Brands will be able to purchase an SQlab saddle to be sold with on their bikes and, if the customer isn't a fan, they can switch out the topper for a different SQlab saddle that suits their sit bone with and/or preference. The toppers will retail at around half the price of a complete new saddle, so around 100 €.
Initially, the Clip-On technology will be rolled out for SQ's made-in-Germany Infinergy range; the 6OX, 610 and 611 saddles, so expect this to come on bikes at the higher end of the price scale. However, the plan is for the entire SQlab range - across road, gravel and MTB - to move to Clip-On eventually. The standard one-piece saddles will always remain available.
As if the standard SQlab saddles weren't long enough as it is, the brand has gone ahead and made an even longer one. The 60L saddle (far right in the second picture) is meant for technical eMTB riding, and will retail at 180 €. That black and white version of the 6OX Active Ergowave saddle is a limited edition version created in collaboration Hans Rey. Get this: it has a Wave On chip in the rear that can be scanned to pull up an AI bot trained by Hans Rey, who will be ready to answer any questions you may have on your new saddle. Bicycle industry marketing rarely gets more weird than that.
More Affordable Schwalbe Magic Mary & Big Betty
In addition to the all-new Rick XC tire (yes, we are all mourning the missed opportunity for alliteration), Schwalbe also announced new versions of the popular Big Betty and Magic Mary tires. The tread patterns are unchanged, but there's a new casing called Double Defense (67 TPI), which is essentially a more affordable trail casing. A Schwalbe representative tells us it's a reinforced Performance Line tire with similar puncture protection to a Super Trail casing, or the Maxxis EXO+ casing. It is made up of a single-ply of 67 TPI, with reinforcement with fabric in the sidewalls, and then an additional rubber reinforcement layer at the sidewalls. It's basically a cheaper way of making a stiff casing tire.
The rubber compound making up the tread is said to be a softer version of their basic Addix compound (comparable to Addix Soft) with a slower rebound. The bottom line is that Big Betty and Magic Mary are now available at the more affordable price point of $66 USD, as compared to the Super Trail variations which retail at $98 USD.
Funn
Funn has expanded its range of riser bars to include a 75mm rise option. The R75 has is a 31.8mm bar with an 8° back sweep and a 5.5° upsweep. It will be available sometime this month for $64.90 USD in Black, Red, Grey, Blue, Orange, and Green.
They also have new cockpit components for little bikes, with a new range of stems, handlebars, and grips for little hands - and of course, they're all available in a multitude of colors for matching and clashing. The Speedrun JR bar is downsized everywhere you look. It has a 19mm external diameter, as compared to the standard 22mm. It comes at 680mm wide with a 20mm rise, and come August of this year you can get it for $39.90 USD.
The Hilt JR grips go with the Speedrun JR bar with that 19mm internal diameter and a narrow 26mm outer diameter; these are priced at $12 USD and are available in eleven colors.
Mase Air Bag Protection Systems
Mase Safety Systems were showing off their Airbags. These comprise an unassuming-looking vest harboring an air canister and some sensors. Data from an accelerometer, gyroscope and magnetometer are collated to determine whether or not a rider is falling from their bike. When the threshold is surpassed, air from the canister is released to inflate numerous discrete air bags, in a bid to protect the rider when they eventually hit the ground.
Here's the thing; you can't do jumps with it. Well, you can, but it will trigger inflation and you'll very rapidly become a sail.
However. Mase are developing a new version that uses permeability sensors positioned on the handlebar grips. In that version, the airbag inflation will only be activated if both sensors detect that the rider has let go of the grips.