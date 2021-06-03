Jill Kintner Breaks Finger After High-Speed Impact with a Tree

Jun 3, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Five-time Queen of Crankworx and 25x USA Champ Jill Kintner recently broke her finger after a high-speed impact with a tree. She'll be missing out on the North American Enduro Cup next weekend at Silver Mountain in Kellogg, Idaho.


bigquotesA couple of screws, and I’ll be back on the dusty trail... The zombie hand ( swipe right) came about from a high-speed impact with a tree, saved it, but my little finger snapped in two. I had the best weekend riding with the homies @smbikepark and am bummed to miss out on the @northamericanendurocup there soon. Surgery first thing tomorrow.Jill Kintner


We wish Jill the best of luck with her recovery.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Jill Kintner


15 Comments

  • 8 0
 Soooo many crashes and broken bones lately. Heal up well everyone.
  • 12 2
 It’s the 29ers, they can’t steer right.
  • 1 0
 @speed10: haha maybe user error, I love my 29er
  • 1 0
 Oh man, I feel that pain. I once got bounced into a chain link fence that lined the left side of the trail. The pinky of my left hand caught the fence and got pulled back in a very unnatural way. The finger stuck out funny and my whole hand swelled up. I thought I'd broken it and got referred to a hand specialist.

He looked at the x-ray for an uncomfortable amount of time before declaring "well, you didn't break it, but you really f*cked it up". It's never a good sign when your doctor drops the f-bomb. Details followed: "You partially ripped the tendon off the bone, and it took a piece of bone along with it. I can't put a stitch in or it will stick inward instead of outward."

So what do I do?, I asked.

"Well, eventually you'll catch it on something and rip it the rest of the way off. Then come see me and I'll re-attach the tendon"

That was over 10 years ago, so I guess I'm stuck with a pinky finger that hangs outboard a bit.
  • 1 0
 That almost happened to me once. Thankfully it was only one of those “almost” occasions.
  • 2 0
 DANG...sounds fun...
  • 1 0
 She's stoked that it didn't fracture through the joint!
  • 1 0
 Sucker came outta nowhere!!!
  • 1 0
 did the same thing last month
  • 1 0
 #metoo
  • 1 0
 Good thing it's just the baby one.... I wanna see the tree now!
  • 1 1
 I wonder if those moto style hand "protectors" will actually catch on.
  • 1 3
 It wouldn’t make sense with carbon bars. Besides, it would take away the thrill of mountain biking.
  • 2 0
 @jesses-g: lol...wat?
  • 1 0
 MTBarbusters ftw.

