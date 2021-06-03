Jill Kintner Breaks Finger After High-Speed Impact with a Tree

Five-time Queen of Crankworx and 25x USA Champ Jill Kintner recently broke her finger after a high-speed impact with a tree. She'll be missing out on the North American Enduro Cup next weekend at Silver Mountain in Kellogg, Idaho.
|A couple of screws, and I’ll be back on the dusty trail... The zombie hand ( swipe right) came about from a high-speed impact with a tree, saved it, but my little finger snapped in two. I had the best weekend riding with the homies @smbikepark and am bummed to miss out on the @northamericanendurocup there soon. Surgery first thing tomorrow.—Jill Kintner
We wish Jill the best of luck with her recovery.
He looked at the x-ray for an uncomfortable amount of time before declaring "well, you didn't break it, but you really f*cked it up". It's never a good sign when your doctor drops the f-bomb. Details followed: "You partially ripped the tendon off the bone, and it took a piece of bone along with it. I can't put a stitch in or it will stick inward instead of outward."
So what do I do?, I asked.
"Well, eventually you'll catch it on something and rip it the rest of the way off. Then come see me and I'll re-attach the tendon"
That was over 10 years ago, so I guess I'm stuck with a pinky finger that hangs outboard a bit.
