Jill Kintner Uses Art As A Platform To Promote Creativity & Mental Health

Looking for a way to express your creativity and take a much needed mental health break? Then Jill Kintner’s Mind Maintenance project may just be the perfect distraction for you.
Everyone knows the “Queen of Crankworx” and her exploits on two wheels including her multiple World Championships, Elite National Championships and Olympic medal, but off the hill many may not be aware of Jill’s personal passion for art. This has led her to study design and illustration at schools in both New York and San Francisco. And in addition to using those skills on custom helmet and apparel collaborations, poster and web designs, vehicle wraps and much more, Jill will often times draw elaborate course maps to help visualize her runs, helping with focus and providing a mental advantage over her competitors.
|Just as I train my body for sport and competition, art and creativity also help stimulate my mind, providing me with an outlet to express myself and also create mental strategies to win. That’s why I want people to join me for Mind Maintenance, a project that helps unlock your creativity and keeps your mind engaged and active during these challenging times.—Jill Kintner
Fans are encouraged to take a mental health break and join Jill as each week a new design template custom illustrated by Kintner herself will be uploaded here
for fans to paint/color/digitally draw/etc. One talented winner will be chosen each week to receive a bike protection kit from Ground Keeper Custom featuring the winning design. Then, for the final creativity contest, fans will get the chance to create their own custom bike frame graphics for a chance to win a brand new Norco Sight C2 hand-painted by Made Rad by Tony with the winning design!
