Jill Kintner's Mind Maintenance Art Contest Returns

I know there are many angles to take on mental health, and the past couple years have been unsettling in a million different ways. My approach to this contest is to give people a creative outlet through art. Doing quiet little activities like drawing, coloring, sculpting, putting a puzzle together, etc. always helps me process my feelings and get expressions or ideas out of my head and on paper. The simple act of moving a pen to create something makes me feel better, so I want to share this therapeutic strategy with others to jumpstart their imagination, lower anxiety, and connect in a fun way with people who share a similar passion for bikes and the arts. — Jill Kintner