Jill Kintner's Mind Maintenance Art Contest Returns

Nov 15, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

In 2020, Jill Kintner launched her Mind Maintenance project, which encouraged fans to stimulate their creativity and step back from the daily grind for some brain care. Now, Mind Maintenance is back, and over the next few weeks, Kintner will release three design templates that can be downloaded to serve as starting points for all kinds of art projects.

You surely know Kintner as a badass mountain biker, but it's worth noting that she's a passionate and talented artist, too, who has studied illustration and design at school in New York and San Francisco. Art is a major part of her life, she said, that helps her express ideas, customize gear, map trails, and more.

All participants are encouraged to share their work online. Those over 18 in the US can enter for the chance to win a Bell helmet custom painted by Made Rad by Tony; a custom kit courtesy of Wht Lbl, SockGuy, and Handup Gloves; and a Norco Range frame hand painted by Made Rad by Tony; plus extra prizes from Rapha and Ground Keeper Custom. Remember this custom hornet bike painted with last year's winning design?

For the first week, participants are asked to create their dream helmets and submit their designs by November 21.

bigquotesI know there are many angles to take on mental health, and the past couple years have been unsettling in a million different ways. My approach to this contest is to give people a creative outlet through art. Doing quiet little activities like drawing, coloring, sculpting, putting a puzzle together, etc. always helps me process my feelings and get expressions or ideas out of my head and on paper. The simple act of moving a pen to create something makes me feel better, so I want to share this therapeutic strategy with others to jumpstart their imagination, lower anxiety, and connect in a fun way with people who share a similar passion for bikes and the arts.Jill Kintner

To learn more, visit the Mind Maintenance webpage and stay up-to-date with the project on Jill's Instagram.

1 Comment

  • 7 0
 Forever the one true QUEEN!

