Video: Jim Monro Slays Coronet Peak, New Zealand

Mar 1, 2023
by Atherton Racing  

Jim Monro is a founding Dyfi Bike Park Dig crew member, an MTB coach and a team rider for Continental Atherton. He had a brilliant year in 2022 on board the AM.200.M, notching up his first World Cup top 50, 7th in Red Bull Hardline, and three UK National wins. But Jim is as well known for his style as for his speed - see for yourself as he shreds Coronet Peak, then on to the beautifully sculpted jumps of Dream Track.

Rider: Jim Monro
Filming & Edit: Nick James
Bike: Atherton Bikes AM.200.M
Location: Coronet Peak, Queenstown, New Zealand
Music: Roadwolf: All Hell is Breaking Loose

Posted In:
Videos Atherton Bikes Jim Monro


