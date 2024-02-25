Jim Monro's Atherton DH Bike Stolen from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania

Feb 25, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Jim Monro's Atherton DH bike was stolen from the Red Bull Hardline athlete camp on Saturday evening.

After ending a week of racing at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania, Jim Monro's Atherton race bike was taken from outside the tent he was in at the Red Bull athlete camp. The bike was taken in the time between 20:30 and 21:30 on Saturday, February 24, it was stolen with its Hardline number plate and should be very recognisable.

bigquotesAtherton Hardline bike stolen from Maydena, Tasmania.

Taken from Red Bull Hardline athlete camp area between 20:30-21:30 from outside the tent we were in, race plates still on.Jim Monro

We’ll update this story if we get more details.

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 The bike is one thing, but I’d personally be more pissed about the race plate.

And who tf thinks they’d be able to actually get that sold again without getting caught?







