Jim Monro's Atherton DH Bike Stolen from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania

Atherton Hardline bike stolen from Maydena, Tasmania.



Taken from Red Bull Hardline athlete camp area between 20:30-21:30 from outside the tent we were in, race plates still on. — Jim Monro

Jim Monro's Atherton DH bike was stolen from the Red Bull Hardline athlete camp on Saturday evening.After ending a week of racing at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania, Jim Monro's Atherton race bike was taken from outside the tent he was in at the Red Bull athlete camp. The bike was taken in the time between 20:30 and 21:30 on Saturday, February 24, it was stolen with its Hardline number plate and should be very recognisable.We’ll update this story if we get more details.