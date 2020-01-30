Job Posting: Pinkbike is Hiring A Graphic Designer

We're looking for someone to help us with everything from media kits to T-shirts to booth design.

Pinkbike seeks an experienced full-time Graphic Designer for our office in Squamish, BC.



As Graphic Designer, you’ll work directly with the marketing team to help implement the overall marketing, brand and product strategy for Pinkbike.

Position : Graphic Designer

Location : Squamish, BC

Travel : No

Type : Full time



Role and Responsibilities

• Produce creative, innovative, and well thought out graphic concepts that push the envelope of conventional graphic design for Pinkbike and, on occasion, our in-house brands (Trailforks, CyclingTips).

• Illustrates concept by designing rough layout of art and copy regarding arrangement, size, type size and style, and related aesthetic concepts.

• Create brand-wide style guides, sales pitch decks, media kits, and print-ready files for production designs with detailed specifications that include size of graphic, special treatments, print techniques, color swatches, and art placement.

• Collaborate in marketing team meetings and communicate requirements for design elements to set brand direction and goals for the year.

• Participate with the merch team in creating seasonal mood boards and look books pertaining to popular colour, clothing, product, advertisements, and other marketing needs.

• Developing, designing and producing motion-graphic art that satisfies a creative brief, or other editorial and video team needs

• Develop & execute aspects of brand aesthetic management - from logos, graphics, products, and web design.

• Research new techniques that can elevate design within the company.





Qualifications

• 3-5 years design experience with a detailed portfolio of finished projects.

• Preferred - Post-secondary education in a relevant field.

• High level of proficiency with Adobe Creative Suite in particular Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop and Premier, After Effects.

• Knowledge of HTML and CSS.

• Experience with front end or UX design.

• Detailed knowledge in graphic design, typography, placement graphics, and illustrative graphics.

• Excellent file management skills, interfacing with Google Drive, and Photoshop layer names.

• Experience using project management software such as Wrike.

• Experience using Slack, or other inter-company messaging programs for communication.

• Deliver projects within team’s timelines, while working on multiple projects.

• Experience in both print and online, with a preferred strong understanding of branding, marketing, communications and advertising.

• Excellent time management and prioritizing skills while being able to communicate with multiple departments.

• Organized and detailed oriented, a team player that is able to handle direct feedback.

• Prior knowledge, passion or interest in the cycling or outdoor lifestyle industry.



About You

• Must be hardworking, organized, motivated, with incredibly high attention to detail. Your work will be seen globally!

• Flexibility - deadlines and priorities are changing frequently here at Pinkbike, so you must be flexible in working with the brand’s needs

• Be able to work in a fast-paced environment with different departments needing projects completed quickly.

• Follow, understand, and reinforce all brands’ guidelines

• Project-manage and prioritize own work and communicate delays or likely delivery times for creative work to the respected teams.

• You must present strong communication skills and capacity to work well with a team on projects and as an individual.

• Enjoy dynamic work - there is never a dull moment, and you get to work in a variety of channels. We want someone who is excited about the opportunity to share new and creative ideas in all facets of the job.

• You must have a strong work ethic, and enjoy taking initiative.

• Self-motivated and passionate about what you do.



Culture

How to Apply