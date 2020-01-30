Job Posting: Pinkbike is Hiring A Graphic Designer

Pinkbike seeks an experienced full-time Graphic Designer for our office in Squamish, BC.
As Graphic Designer, you’ll work directly with the marketing team to help implement the overall marketing, brand and product strategy for Pinkbike.
Position: Graphic Designer
Location: Squamish, BC
Travel: No
Type: Full time
You will be responsible for designing and helping direct the evolution of the brand including conceptualization, iteration, and implementation of design solutions across editorial, sales and company-wide initiatives. Other tasks to keep you on your toes include assisting with trade show booth design, merchandise design, and more.
You’ll bring a keen eye for detail, exceptional organizational, creativity and an unstoppable work ethic. You’ll also get your hands dirty and drink occasional post-ride beers (if you’re into that sorta thing).
Sound like you?Role and Responsibilities
Our high energy, fast-paced work environment will see you doing a diverse set of tasks. If you’d started last week, your responsibilities would have included:
• Produce creative, innovative, and well thought out graphic concepts that push the envelope of conventional graphic design for Pinkbike and, on occasion, our in-house brands (Trailforks, CyclingTips).Qualifications
• Illustrates concept by designing rough layout of art and copy regarding arrangement, size, type size and style, and related aesthetic concepts.
• Create brand-wide style guides, sales pitch decks, media kits, and print-ready files for production designs with detailed specifications that include size of graphic, special treatments, print techniques, color swatches, and art placement.
• Collaborate in marketing team meetings and communicate requirements for design elements to set brand direction and goals for the year.
• Participate with the merch team in creating seasonal mood boards and look books pertaining to popular colour, clothing, product, advertisements, and other marketing needs.
• Developing, designing and producing motion-graphic art that satisfies a creative brief, or other editorial and video team needs
• Develop & execute aspects of brand aesthetic management - from logos, graphics, products, and web design.
• Research new techniques that can elevate design within the company.
• 3-5 years design experience with a detailed portfolio of finished projects.About You
• Preferred - Post-secondary education in a relevant field.
• High level of proficiency with Adobe Creative Suite in particular Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop and Premier, After Effects.
• Knowledge of HTML and CSS.
• Experience with front end or UX design.
• Detailed knowledge in graphic design, typography, placement graphics, and illustrative graphics.
• Excellent file management skills, interfacing with Google Drive, and Photoshop layer names.
• Experience using project management software such as Wrike.
• Experience using Slack, or other inter-company messaging programs for communication.
• Deliver projects within team’s timelines, while working on multiple projects.
• Experience in both print and online, with a preferred strong understanding of branding, marketing, communications and advertising.
• Excellent time management and prioritizing skills while being able to communicate with multiple departments.
• Organized and detailed oriented, a team player that is able to handle direct feedback.
• Prior knowledge, passion or interest in the cycling or outdoor lifestyle industry.
• Must be hardworking, organized, motivated, with incredibly high attention to detail. Your work will be seen globally!Culture
• Flexibility - deadlines and priorities are changing frequently here at Pinkbike, so you must be flexible in working with the brand’s needs
• Be able to work in a fast-paced environment with different departments needing projects completed quickly.
• Follow, understand, and reinforce all brands’ guidelines
• Project-manage and prioritize own work and communicate delays or likely delivery times for creative work to the respected teams.
• You must present strong communication skills and capacity to work well with a team on projects and as an individual.
• Enjoy dynamic work - there is never a dull moment, and you get to work in a variety of channels. We want someone who is excited about the opportunity to share new and creative ideas in all facets of the job.
• You must have a strong work ethic, and enjoy taking initiative.
• Self-motivated and passionate about what you do.
The work is high energy, demanding, and fast paced. We believe in positive work-life balance and prioritise task completion over office hours. The people here are a focused and fun loving crew that are passionate about bikes. Our office is located in Squamish, within full view of the Chief and the many mountains that make it a mountain bike mecca. Some of our staff commute from Vancouver (it’s counter-flow), whole others have made their home here in Squamish—but all of us appreciate the easy-going vibe, and the tight-knit team culture.
Pinkbike is an equal opportunity employer and values the diverse backgrounds, experiences, knowledge, and talents of our employees. Employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, and individual qualifications.How to Apply
Please email jobs@pinkbike.com
with the subject line "Graphic Designer". Include your resume, portfolio, and a short introduction to what you're all about.
8 Comments
Post a Comment