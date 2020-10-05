14 Job Postings for Pinkbike, Trailforks & CyclingTips: Hiring for Editorial, Sales, Marketing, & Development

Oct 5, 2020
by Brian Park  
Photo by Trevor Lyden


Pinkbike strives to lead the mountain bike world in news, photos, videos, events (remember those?), and more. As all of our channels continue to grow, we're adding some new roles to help build on that growth. All of these roles are fast paced. You’ll get your hands dirty, you’ll juggle a lot of tasks, you’ll drink post-ride beers; but, you’ll also bring an organized perspective, a high level of technical skill, a keen eye for detail, and an ability to get shit done.




Account Executive
Location: Vancouver, Sea-to-Sky, U.K
Type: Full time in-house, full time contract
Experience: 7+yrs in a professional role

As part of the Pinkbike and/or CyclingTips sales team you will be responsible for managing and building relationships with some of the cycling industry's most important and exciting brands. You will work closely with our sales, marketing, operations and graphics teams to create and sell high-performing strategic digital marketing campaigns that deliver both short-term and long-term results for your clients. The successful candidate will have a passion for all things bikes and an opinion on head angles, sock height, colour matching kits and saddlebags. Bonus points if you have professional cycling industry experience in a sales or marketing role.


Ecommerce Specialist
Location: Squamish or remote
Type: Full time

As part of the brand and marketing team, this role will be responsible for day to day online store operations. The role includes running and managing promotions, developing sales strategy, inventory management, product sourcing and vendor relations, monthly/weekly reporting, operational analysis, working with designers on softgoods, forecasting, customer relations and more.


Junior Graphic Designer
Location: Squamish
Type: Full time

As part of the marketing team this role will help implement the overall marketing, brand and product strategy for Pinkbike. You'll be helping direct the evolution of the brand including conceptualization, iteration, and implementation of design solutions across editorial, sales and company-wide initiatives. VFX skills a bonus.


Pinkbike Videographer
Location: Squamish
Type: Full time

As a part of the ever-growing video team, you’ll help execute Pinkbike’s video efforts. You’ll work with presenters, athletes, technical editors, and brands to create great stories. You’ll be keenly engaged in the YouTube space, and will always have your fingers on the pulse of the mountain bike world. Most importantly, you'll need a high level of technical skill scripting, shooting, and editing video.


Pinkbike Social Media Coordinator
Location: Squamish
Type: Full time

The Social Media Coordinator is responsible for creating and scheduling interesting, engaging content for Pinkbike and Trailforks' social media channels including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. You'll join our social media team and respond to comments and messages on the various channels, plus keep a close watch on new tech and racing news in order to create timely posts. A minimum of two years experience managing social media accounts is a must, as are solid mountain biking abilities and a passion for the sport.


Pinkbike Technical Presenter
Location: Squamish
Type: Full time

As a part of both the video team and the technical editorial team, you'll help create high quality, in-depth review videos & features on relevant bikes, technology, components, & gear—riding products long enough to produce well informed reviews, judging products by their intended use and considering our community’s interests.


Pinkbike Technical Editor / Senior Technical Editor
Location: USA
Type: remote contract

As a part of the technical editorial team, you'll help create high quality, in-depth reviews & features on relevant bikes, technology, components, & gear—riding products long enough to produce well informed reviews, judging products by their intended use and considering our community’s interests.


Pinkbike News Writer
Location: Squamish or remote, Pacific Standard Time
Type: full time

As a part of the news team you'll write and facilitate breaking, industry, racing, and athlete news in a timely fashion. You'll also help the content team maintain the look & feel of stories on homepage. You’ll be keenly engaged in all aspects of mountain biking, and will always have your fingers on the pulse of the mountain bike world.


CyclingTips News Writer
Location: Remote (EU timezones)
Type: full time

The CyclingTips team is looking for a talented news writer with their ear to the ground within the European road racing scene. You must be comfortable producing factual, clean copy on tight, breaking-news deadlines. Have to know your van Aerts from your van Vleutens and be able to work within EU timezones.


CyclingTips Tech Writer
Location: Remote (EU timezones)
Type: full time

The CyclingTips team is looking for a passionate, talented tech writer to produce industry-leading content focused on bike equipment and technology. This includes updating our audience on the latest tech news, writing in-depth reviews of products in the road, gravel, cyclocross, and cross-country mountain bike spaces, and working across text, photo, video, and audio. You will work in a full-time capacity in conjunction with our two existing Tech Editors to execute CyclingTips’ editorial vision and grow our audience. The ideal candidate will be able to take the spark of an idea and turn it into a polished story, podcast, and/or video ready for CyclingTips.com.


Pinkbike / Trailforks Customer Service
Location: Squamish or remote
Type: full time

Are you great at dealing with customers? Are you familiar with, or able to quickly learn, all of the features available on Pinkbike and Trailforks? In this role you'll help users with site usage, everything from "I can't access my account" requests to more involved blog formatting questions or Trailforks issues. As the first point of contact on all inbound inquiries you'll help steer clients, customers, and general users in the right direction.


Trailforks Senior Software Engineer
Location: Squamish or remote
Type: full time

Trailforks is looking to hire an experienced software engineer to join the mobile development team as we migrate key parts of the Trailforks app to a native stack. The Trailforks app is a hybrid app built using Cordova, Ionic and Angular, with a few custom plugins written in Swift and Java for high performance areas. We’re looking to transition more pieces of the app out of Cordova. Experience developing multiple native apps for either iOS using Swift OR Android using Java is required, along with familiarity and comfort using asynchronous JavaScript with promises. You will be joining a small team that works remotely, and will be a part of the process as we transition our development strategy to work with a larger team. Looking for a self-directed programmer who feels confident working independently, but knows how to communicate well with teammates.


Trailforks Junior Software Engineer
Location: Squamish or remote
Type: full time

Trailforks is looking to hire a junior software engineer to join the mobile development team, and help make the Trailforks app even better. Trailforks is a hybrid mobile app written using Javascript, Angular 1.x, Swift, and Android. Comfort with asynchronous Javascript is required, and experience with the others is a bonus. You would be joining a small remote team, and work to help maintain the existing app fixing bugs, testing features, and working on small projects adding features. Looking for a motivated programmer that can work independently, but knows how to communicate well with teammates.


DevOps
Location: Squamish or remote
Type: full time

Build and maintain infrastructure on Pinkbike, Trailforks, and CyclingTips. Should have previous experience bringing up and running high available, larger traffic systems. ( 100s of TB data, 10Ks queries per second ) Mysql, Postgres, Linux, virtualization, puppet or your choice of orchestration. 




The work is high energy, demanding, and fast paced. We believe in positive work-life balance and prioritize task completion over office hours. The people here are a focused and fun loving crew that are passionate about bikes. Our new, bigger office is located in Squamish, within 5 minutes of the world class trails that make it a mountain bike mecca. Some of our staff commute from Vancouver (it’s counter-flow), whole others have made their home here in Squamish—but all of us appreciate the easy-going vibe, and the tight-knit team culture.

Pinkbike is an equal opportunity employer and values the diverse backgrounds, experiences, knowledge, and talents of our employees. Employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, and individual qualifications.


Photo by Trevor Lyden


How to Apply

Sound like you?

For the Pinkbike and Trailforks jobs, email jobs@pinkbike.com with the job you're interested in for the subject line. Include a resume and any relevant work.

For the CyclingTips jobs, email editor@cyclingtips.com with the job you're interested in for the subject line. Include a resume and any relevant work.

Most of these roles prioritize ability over qualifications. If you've got the skills but not the experience, make sure you show us your skills when you apply.

Posted In:
Industry News Pinkbike Announcements Job Postings Pinkbike


42 Comments

  • 59 1
 I'll be a presenter and then they'll be Mike vs Mike vs Mike.
  • 6 0
 Love your videos and tutorials!
  • 4 0
 Bring me onboard and we can do Mike vs. Mike vs. Mike vs. Mike. We're all pretty close geographically; this could work.
  • 15 0
 @fullfacemike: you just successfully used a semicolon, I think a writing job fits you better
  • 1 0
 ayyyy my man right here, love the channel!
  • 1 1
 @abele02: IDK...using a semicolon these days is the equivalent of riding a 26" bike with a 67* head angle. Hyphens are writing's slack 29ers.
  • 2 0
 @rickybobby18: That would be an em dash – hyphens are used for things like compound adjectives and numbers when you spell them out.
  • 1 0
 @fullfacemike: the math doesn’t add up...are you claiming that saving $3k on a new bike I probably don’t even need won’t make up for earning tens of thousands dollars less per year???
  • 19 0
 Honest question: does being employed in the industry seem to have killed any of y'all's enjoyment of mountain biking? I'm thinking of what happened when I turned my hobby into a profession and watched the joy and excitement leave. Does that happen in these types of roles too?
  • 25 0
 So far I'm still ridiculously addicted to mountain biking. It's weird, but after all these years I still get super excited every time I get out for a ride.
  • 7 1
 Yes it can. I've been in the industry for 30 years. Bikes are no different than whatever your other hobby was. It might depend on how able you are to see the bullshit that goes on inside, swallow it and toe the company line. I've worked at 2 major bike brands, A component company, a jobber machine shop that had industry contracts and several bike shops. I did many years as a warranty and tech rep and it was brutal how poorly all three companies handled that part of the business and screwed customers over. I also rode up to 6 days per week year round over that time, commuting, gravel, MTB and did hundreds of hours of trail advocacy, trail building and maintenance. Yes its been my life. I currently don't ride trails often and when I do its casual. I don't own any current bikes and really dislike being a guy on the front line having to explain to disappointed and angry customers why their expectations are not being met by their over priced modern gear.
  • 10 0
 @mikekazimer: sounds a bit over-excited to me.. blink twice if you're being held against your will.
  • 4 0
 Smile
  • 6 0
 “I still get super excited every time I get out for a ride.”
So does Levy by the looks of his nipples in the field test videos Smile
  • 2 0
 @davemud: I wish there were more people like you in the industry! But then you’d probably expect to get paid a living wage if you’re not completely brainwashed by the industry.
  • 1 0
 Yes and no. Riding was still as fun as always for me, and the opportunities to ride with awesome people and on a variety of awesome bikes was fun. But the realities of the industry killed any enjoyment or wonder I had for the rest of cycling. All the discounts in the world on bike/industry gear don't make up for the downsides. Find a career in a stable, professional industry that you can believe in while earning a good salary and just pay normal prices for bikes like everyone else. You'll be much better off.
  • 26 4
 Posting job openings the same day as announcing print media workers are furloughed.... considerate or humblebragging?
  • 9 0
 I'd like to think that Pinkbike are already in contact with them to see if there are any suitable vacancies.
  • 1 1
 Or maybe opportunistic. Still feels dirty.
  • 3 0
 It would be cool if some of the Bike Mag guys ended up over here at PB
  • 2 0
 Perfect timing for Bike Editors?
  • 2 0
 @korev: there aren’t that many journalist in the industry, I’m sure they were texting each other as shit went down”
  • 3 0
 @unrooted: hopefully pinkbike picks up their photographer. One thing that BIKE set the bar on.
  • 1 1
 @oldbrokenandfast: tripping over a low bar is still clearing it
  • 1 0
 @InstantBreakfast: I wonder why @vernonfelton only did the Pinkbike gig for such a short time?..
  • 16 0
 I’d like to apply for a job as the official grim donut tester
  • 8 0
 Username checks out
  • 1 0
 I guess there's a bunch of highly qualified Bike journalists that just became available. Sounds like an amazing gig. I wish I'd been turned on to mountain bikes sooner in life, would definitely have taken a go at it.
  • 2 0
 I happen to know of a good number of folks who might be perfect for these positions. They were just furloughed from another MTB publication...
  • 2 0
 I like how your software roles don't define experience by time, props to whoever wrote this.
  • 2 0
 Wish I wasn't here in the shitty UK
  • 1 0
 There’s a bunch of jobs which can be done from a remote location.... :-)

Man I wish I lived in the UK instead of The Netherlands, haha!!

The grass is always greener...............
  • 2 0
 @DutchmanPhotos: The grass is always greener!
  • 1 0
 @Jaib06: Since you're 14 I'm gonna say that you wouldn't have a shot at these jobs anyway.
  • 1 0
 When I saw this hire post, I thought "Wow, Sarah Moore is the only staffer left after latest Grim Donut test".
  • 3 2
 Pinkbike, where living outside Squamish makes you remote
  • 1 0
 Remote means at home.
  • 1 0
 Their office is in Squam, so yes, anything away from the office would be remote working.
  • 1 0
 Lol
  • 1 0
 Just need that Sr Engineer job to be Flutter based Frown
  • 1 0
 Angular 1.xx??

I just threw up in my mouth
  • 1 0
 found a JR

Post a Comment



