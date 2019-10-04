Video: Joe Barnes’ Garage Tour

This time we're in Fort William, Scotland, not for the world cup, but to visit the one and only Joe Barnes. Joe showed us what is perhaps the craziest bike workshop of the entire Bike Industry. To stay close to his beloved bikes, Joe has built a wooden house on two elevations in his backyard. Here he has everything he needs: his bikes, his motorcycles, a workshop, an office, a gym, and, last but not least, a laundry.Joe is definitely one of the most creative riders out there. If you've seen one of his videos at least once, you know what we're talking about. His workshop fully reflects his personality. If you're curious, take a ride with us in the funniest bike workshop you've ever seen.