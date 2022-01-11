close
Joe Barnes Signs for Hope Technology HB

Jan 11, 2022
by Joe Barnes  


The wait is over. The new bikes that both Joe and his team mate Ferg will be riding on are fresh in from Hope Technology. Follow along as we learn more about the bikes and get stuck into the new year. Featured in this video is the HB130 trail bike and then the HB916 prototype enduro bike that you will see the boys riding more as we get closer to the race season.

Photo Stephen Hughes

This year Joe will be furthering his video escapades covering all things MTB. His unique style of video offers some light entertainment, deep incites into the science of bike set up, riding tips and off the wall surreality. Check back and follow along to his YouTube page here…http://https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk_GThHWaGMPNOLKTJqbmdg

Fresh Hope Rig

Together with team mate Ferg the lads will race in a host of Scottish and UK enduro races. If you see the Landslip III (or Fergs bus) roll in then you know it means business.

Joe Barnes and Ferg Lamb Launch phots for Hope Bikes and Hazard Racing. Photo by Stephen Hughes

To round out the program they will continue with the teams long term partners Endura, Muc-Off, OneUp, Gusset, Fidlock, Schwalbe and Smith. Also new to the program this year is Ohlins suspension.

Fresh Hope rigs


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Racing Rumours Hope Joe Barnes


 Nice one!
The second best moustache in the mtb circus. (We all know which one was the best one, and we miss it).
  • 1 0
 I had hope that he's going to sign for that team
  • 1 0
 Steeds are looking mint!

