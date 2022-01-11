Joe Barnes Signs for Hope Technology HB

The wait is over. The new bikes that both Joe and his team mate Ferg will be riding on are fresh in from Hope Technology. Follow along as we learn more about the bikes and get stuck into the new year. Featured in this video is the HB130 trail bike and then the HB916 prototype enduro bike that you will see the boys riding more as we get closer to the race season.
This year Joe will be furthering his video escapades covering all things MTB. His unique style of video offers some light entertainment, deep incites into the science of bike set up, riding tips and off the wall surreality. Check back and follow along to his YouTube page here…http://https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk_GThHWaGMPNOLKTJqbmdg
Together with team mate Ferg the lads will race in a host of Scottish and UK enduro races. If you see the Landslip III (or Fergs bus) roll in then you know it means business.
To round out the program they will continue with the teams long term partners Endura, Muc-Off, OneUp, Gusset, Fidlock, Schwalbe and Smith. Also new to the program this year is Ohlins suspension.
The second best moustache in the mtb circus. (We all know which one was the best one, and we miss it).
