Joe Breeden & Dakotah Norton Join Intense Factory Racing

Today it's Intense's turn to announce its 2022 downhill program and it has bolstered its team's ranks with Dakotah Norton and Joe Breeden.
Although Neko Mulally has moved on from the team to start creating his own bikes
, Dakotah Norton ensures that the team's USDH presence remains strong. Dakotah is the reigning US Champion and a regular on the top step of the podium at the US ProGRT and Downhill South East series. He is also familiar with the World Cup top 10. In the 2021 season he raced his way to three top-ten finishes, narrowly missing out on a podium position in Snowshoe.
|Intense has been winning races before I learned how to ride, so to be joining the Intense family this season is really exciting for me. They’re a brand that’s not afraid to step out of the mold as a racing program to put performance first. The entire program and everyone surrounding it has such a winning history so I’m keen to put myself in a fresh environment and see what we can achieve together. I have immense respect for Aaron, and everything he’s told me prior to signing about the new plans they have for this year has me confident that I can perform at the highest level on an Intense.—Dakotah Norton
Joe Breeden has ridden for Intense in the past on the Saddleback supported UK team and qualified first in Val di Sole on one of its frames
. He makes the move over from the UR team where he picked up a 10th in Lousa 2020, another 10th in Les Gets 2021 and a win at the Psychosis downhill race.
|Ever since I started riding for Intense Racing UK when I was 17 it has been my dream to one day ride for the Factory team. Five years later and here we are... and I couldn’t be more stoked. I’m super excited for the future working with everyone to see what we can all achieve together.—Joe Breeden
|I'm really happy with how our program is shaping up for the future. We've got some awesome talent onboard and I'm looking forward to working together to accomplish all the goals we're hoping to achieve. The team and I have put in a lot of hard work this off-season and I believe we've been able to make the gains necessary to put ourselves in a winning position. I can't wait for the race season to get started.—Aaron Gwin
The rest of the team remains unchanged with Aaron Gwin at the helm and Seth Sherlock continuing his partnership with Intense that he has had since he was 13. The team will continue to develop the M279 bike with "new changes and special tweaks" expected for 2022. Seth and Joe will also race at select EWS events on the Tracer.
|It’s going to be a great year for the team. With the addition of Dakotah and Joe, as well as a new downhill bike, Lourdes World Cup can’t come soon enough. Both Dakotah and Joe have had some great results the past couple of years, and for Aaron and Seth, the new downhill bike will surely elevate their performances. Intense, and our supporting sponsors, have provided us with a level of support that will showcase us at our best.—Todd Schumlick, IFR Team Manager
|IFR 2022, this is a dream team program that Aaron and Intense have assembled with focus on the podium and product development at the highest level. I am very excited to continue to work with Aaron and Seth and new opportunities with Dak and Joe. John Hall also assumes a new role as not only AG’s mechanic but also Product Technical Director to coordinate between Race team and product R&D. We now have not only an aggressive rider range but also a support program to help develop the next generation World Cup level DH bike.—Jeff Steber, Intense Founder
50 Comments
It seems like almost nobody gets along well with this bike, this is the millionth time we've heard about "new changes and special tweaks", and further still the frame is still vaporware after nearly 3 years of "changes and tweaks".
I wish him the best of luck and hope he takes this bike to the podium, because he's pretty much the only one who can.
Q: The world is ending in 20 min and you have only two options to travel to see your significant other. Either your current race bike with Kenda tires down the gnarliest downhill or one of those reverse steering bikes down a crowded road. Which would you choose?
Jacks answer: Bruh both of these dangerous AF haha
Gonna be on 36" wheels by the time it is..
Post a Comment