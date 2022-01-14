close
Joe Breeden & Dakotah Norton Join Intense Factory Racing

Jan 14, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

Today it's Intense's turn to announce its 2022 downhill program and it has bolstered its team's ranks with Dakotah Norton and Joe Breeden.

Although Neko Mulally has moved on from the team to start creating his own bikes, Dakotah Norton ensures that the team's USDH presence remains strong. Dakotah is the reigning US Champion and a regular on the top step of the podium at the US ProGRT and Downhill South East series. He is also familiar with the World Cup top 10. In the 2021 season he raced his way to three top-ten finishes, narrowly missing out on a podium position in Snowshoe.

bigquotesIntense has been winning races before I learned how to ride, so to be joining the Intense family this season is really exciting for me. They’re a brand that’s not afraid to step out of the mold as a racing program to put performance first. The entire program and everyone surrounding it has such a winning history so I’m keen to put myself in a fresh environment and see what we can achieve together. I have immense respect for Aaron, and everything he’s told me prior to signing about the new plans they have for this year has me confident that I can perform at the highest level on an Intense.Dakotah Norton

Joe Breeden has ridden for Intense in the past on the Saddleback supported UK team and qualified first in Val di Sole on one of its frames. He makes the move over from the UR team where he picked up a 10th in Lousa 2020, another 10th in Les Gets 2021 and a win at the Psychosis downhill race.

bigquotesEver since I started riding for Intense Racing UK when I was 17 it has been my dream to one day ride for the Factory team. Five years later and here we are... and I couldn’t be more stoked. I’m super excited for the future working with everyone to see what we can all achieve together.Joe Breeden

bigquotesI'm really happy with how our program is shaping up for the future. We've got some awesome talent onboard and I'm looking forward to working together to accomplish all the goals we're hoping to achieve. The team and I have put in a lot of hard work this off-season and I believe we've been able to make the gains necessary to put ourselves in a winning position. I can't wait for the race season to get started.Aaron Gwin

Aaron Gwin still yet to find the speed and form to run at the front

The rest of the team remains unchanged with Aaron Gwin at the helm and Seth Sherlock continuing his partnership with Intense that he has had since he was 13. The team will continue to develop the M279 bike with "new changes and special tweaks" expected for 2022. Seth and Joe will also race at select EWS events on the Tracer.

bigquotesIt’s going to be a great year for the team. With the addition of Dakotah and Joe, as well as a new downhill bike, Lourdes World Cup can’t come soon enough. Both Dakotah and Joe have had some great results the past couple of years, and for Aaron and Seth, the new downhill bike will surely elevate their performances. Intense, and our supporting sponsors, have provided us with a level of support that will showcase us at our best.Todd Schumlick, IFR Team Manager

bigquotesIFR 2022, this is a dream team program that Aaron and Intense have assembled with focus on the podium and product development at the highest level. I am very excited to continue to work with Aaron and Seth and new opportunities with Dak and Joe. John Hall also assumes a new role as not only AG’s mechanic but also Product Technical Director to coordinate between Race team and product R&D. We now have not only an aggressive rider range but also a support program to help develop the next generation World Cup level DH bike.Jeff Steber, Intense Founder


  • 40 9
 Good luck to them, seems that everyone who goes on Intense gets slower!!!! Might just be an observation though.
  • 15 0
 Neko basically said as much.
  • 10 20
flag jaame (57 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Now we have the best chance to see what the bike can do under a young and determined rider since big Jack Moir left. Gwin and Neko were never going to do anything up at the limit. They were both too old and had nothing left to prove when they joined, plus focus on other things. I reckon Dakota can win on this bike.
  • 11 0
 except when it had Dean Lucas and Jacky Moi Moi - that team punched above their weight!
  • 18 1
 Kenda seems that way, doesn’t it?
  • 3 1
 All this focus on a frame consisting of a few alloy tubes and bearings is ridiculous. Moir was doing really good on a different frame but from intense. It's the rider, not the frame. What matters tho are tires and suspension.
  • 3 1
 @jeremy3220: Yeah, Neko has said a lot. I'm a big fan of Neko. I think his custom bike series is awesome and I hope he does really well this season, but he may regret throwing shade if his results don't show marked improvement this season on his new ride. I mean the custom bike series would have generated just as much interest and views without him talking shit about intense.
  • 4 0
 Kenda tyres.
  • 4 0
 @kcy4130: It always seems most riders shade their previous ride, especially if they are not turning the results they had in the past (human nature). He likely has valid points about a few things as it seems his confidence dropped a bit (as did Jack's). Once a rider's confidence is gone, they have lost before they even left the gate. If Neko's new project gives him more confidence, then it seems to be a win even if the bike isn't technically faster.
  • 1 0
 @jaame: ​Dakota is older than Neko.
  • 1 0
 I think a lot of the complaints were not about the frames but rather Gwin-mandated component changes (Kenda, TRP, Fox etc.) Hopefully Dak has some carve-outs in his contract, like how Loic and Loris run blacked-out Maxxis despite racing for brands that make tires.
  • 1 0
 @adamdigby: oh you get out here with those facts.
  • 1 0
 @Drew-O: Neko is running Fox suspension and TRP brakes again this year. Different wheels and tires are the most noticeable changes aside from the frame.
  • 32 3
 So in 2023 Dak will be designing and welding his own frame
  • 2 3
 Comment of the year
  • 2 0
 Dak and Neko will be designing their own frames as team with Frank doing the welding.
  • 2 0
 @pisgahgnar: THAT would have been sweet. I think going indie is probably going to produce better results for Neko this year.
  • 23 1
 Is anyone else semi-concerned that this will hinder Dak's rocketing upward trajectory?
It seems like almost nobody gets along well with this bike, this is the millionth time we've heard about "new changes and special tweaks", and further still the frame is still vaporware after nearly 3 years of "changes and tweaks".
I wish him the best of luck and hope he takes this bike to the podium, because he's pretty much the only one who can.
  • 4 1
 Well Jack Moir was ripping in this bike..
  • 1 0
 @Theysayivebeentheone: the prototype M29 Moir was fast on was set up significantly different than the last intense he rode. I think Moir said in his interview on Downtime he was something like 5 seconds quicker on a local trail on the older setup.
  • 4 0
 @Theysayivebeentheone: Jack was ripping on the M29. I don't think he ever rode the prototype, and when IFR starting running Kenda tires he did not do well. From the recent AMA:

Q: The world is ending in 20 min and you have only two options to travel to see your significant other. Either your current race bike with Kenda tires down the gnarliest downhill or one of those reverse steering bikes down a crowded road. Which would you choose?

Jacks answer: Bruh both of these dangerous AF haha
  • 1 0
 @Theysayivebeentheone: Read that Q&A he did a couple of days back
  • 1 0
 @pisgahgnar: him and Dean Lucas raced the prototype in like 2017
  • 10 0
 f grey portraits in thumbnails
  • 10 0
 Dak will raise Gwin's game.
  • 1 0
 Yeah! From outside it looks like the could be great for each other.
  • 6 0
 A lot riding on Intense this year. If Dak and Joe falter, it will only cement what some in this forum already believe about the bike. While some of the issues seen over the last few years may be components-based, Intense (being the title sponsor) owns some responsibility in allowing problem components to continue being allowed (if that is the case). I am an IFR fanboy and I think Dak and Joe are awesome additions, so I really hope the team finally gets a good year under their belt.
  • 5 0
 I was worried ab Dak after YT announcement, but I’m happy that he found support n the brand he’s gonna be raising for!! f*ck YT they’re always doing their athletes dirty!! Never buying their garbage!!
  • 7 1
 Hmm. Not sure about this one.
  • 2 0
 A factory ride is better than nothing, but yeah.. A little bummed
  • 2 0
 Dak, Joe, and Aaron will make a strong team. Hoping these guys return Intense to its winning ways from days past. I like the fact that the team DH bikes are hand built in Cali by a master builder whose been in the biz since the beginning.
  • 4 0
 Joe has already won quali on this bike so I’m excited to see what he can do with factory support.
  • 2 1
 This is going to be fascinating. I was hoping the article would finish off by stating Martin will take over team director role so Aaron can concentrate on riding fir next 2 seasons with Dak becoming number 1 rider over those 2 seasons..... AND the re-imagination of the M1 downhill bike, using... an all new 4 bar suspension system that insert everything Neko outlined” that will allow racers to focus on fitness, race craft and day of racing ... and not thinking about “is this bike right” mid season.
  • 1 0
 Dak will make it work, dude has never had it easy and he always finds a way to make it happen even when its difficult. So glad to see he got the factory support he deserves, he and Gwin will push each other to the limit. This is a good thing.
  • 4 1
 Hopefully this will be a good solid home for Dak for a good while.
  • 2 0
 Awesome too see … can we please have those bikes released you keep talking about …?
  • 1 0
 "Intense has been winning races before I learned how to ride". I think what he meant to say was "Intense used to win races before I learned how to ride" .
  • 3 0
 All the best!!
  • 4 1
 Noooo!
  • 2 0
 Not going to lie. Kenda disappointed for Dak.
  • 1 0
 Damn that bike still isn't finished? :/
Gonna be on 36" wheels by the time it is..
  • 2 0
 They can always run blacked out Maxxis like everyone else.
  • 1 0
 Honestly surprised Dakotah couldn't come up with a better offer after YT dropping out. Maybe he just really likes intense??
  • 1 0
 Ha I called it! Hope it works out...
  • 1 0
 Time for Kenda bottleneck
  • 1 0
 Dak be loving nekos sloppy seconds
  • 1 0
 Yes Dak!!
  • 1 0
 Go
  • 1 1
 Interesting to say the least…
