Joe Breeden Announces Departure From UR Team

I have had a great 2 years with UR and have really enjoyed being part of the team and with everyone involved, I was planning to stay but I have decided to move onto a new team and challenge for 2022.



This new opportunity came unexpectedly late so I want to say sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for coming to an amicable agreement.



I would like to say a huge thanks for the opportunity UR Team and all the team sponsors provided me with over the last 2 years. It has been amazing to work alongside everyone and I really appreciate all the support. — Joe Breeden