Joe Breeden Announces Departure From UR Team

Joe Breeden has announced he has parted ways with the UR team for 2022.
Breeden joined the UR team at the start of the 2020 season and picked up two top ten results from his 8 World Cup races with the team. Most 'parting ways' announcements come on or before the standard mtb contract end date of December 31 but Joe has announced his today in the New Year. It sounds like whatever deal came up was a last-minute offer that Joe simply couldn't refuse. He said:
|I have had a great 2 years with UR and have really enjoyed being part of the team and with everyone involved, I was planning to stay but I have decided to move onto a new team and challenge for 2022.
This new opportunity came unexpectedly late so I want to say sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for coming to an amicable agreement.
I would like to say a huge thanks for the opportunity UR Team and all the team sponsors provided me with over the last 2 years. It has been amazing to work alongside everyone and I really appreciate all the support.—Joe Breeden
We'll update you with Joe's new team when we get all the details.
3 Comments
Post a Comment