Joe Breeden Withdraws from Maribor World Cup Due to Broken Collarbone

Aug 11, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Joe Breeden announced on Instagram today that he will miss the third DH World Cup in Maribor this weekend because of a broken collarbone he sustained at the British National DH Championships just over three weeks ago.

His post included x-ray photos showing a displaced break and a repair with a plate and six screws.



bigquotesSo gutted to pull out of the World Cup this week, especially Maribor - love that venue! It wasn’t an easy decision, but I think it is the right one looking at the bigger picture. 2.5 weeks post surgery and I’m feeling good, but still a lot of work to be done. Big thanks to the whole @ur_team for all the supportJoe Breeden

Joe seemed to be on a tear before he crashed. He seeded second in British Nationals and was just a tenth of a second back at the split, but pushed it too far, crashed, and couldn't finish the race. He went into surgery four days later on July 23.

Recovery seems to be going well, but he'll be missed this weekend on the race track at Maribor.

He appears to be healing quite well and is already back to training, so we expect to see a full recovery before too long.

We wish Joe all the best and hope to see him back on his bike soon.

8 Comments

  • 5 0
 Having had two broken collar bones repaired with surgery, I know it feels damn near normal after only a short time. But the doctor was really clear that upper body stuff shouldn't be started for a while as it puts stress on the bone and can delay full healing.
  • 2 0
 Im literally one week out from surgery on a broken collarbone, and the fact that he is already lifting weights practically sitting on that bone seems like a very bad idea.
  • 1 0
 @AlexArtz1:
Front loaded squats seem like a better idea, but it's still supported through your shoulders I guess. Leg press? It's just riding bikes lad!
  • 1 0
 I've broken both my collars bones now and they've never repaired them with surgery. God damn!
  • 1 0
 It's the better option, by far.
  • 1 0
 Looks identical to how I broke mine. Snap!
  • 1 0
 Bad break for Joe.
  • 1 0
 ouchie

