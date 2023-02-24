Joe Connell Launches New Privateer Program on Privateer Bikes

I'm really looking forward to getting to this year's races on board the Privateer 161, I've only had a few rides on the new bike, but already I'm really happy with how it rides. It's definitely a confidence-inspiring bike!



I'll be racing the European rounds of the Enduro World Cups, as well as some UK Enduro races. I've been working hard to put myself in the best position to be up at the sharp end of the results sheet, and I'm looking forward to the season ahead.



Thanks to Privateer for this opportunity. Here's to a great season of racing together! — Joe Connell