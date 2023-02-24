Joe Connell Launches New Privateer Program on Privateer Bikes

Everyone at Privateer Bikes is absolutely thrilled and bursting with pride to announce that Joe Connell has decided to launch his own privateer program with our very own Privateer 161 for the upcoming 2023 season! We understand the magnitude of Joe's privateer program, and we couldn't be more honoured that he has chosen us as his partner in this thrilling new adventure.

bigquotesI'm really looking forward to getting to this year's races on board the Privateer 161, I've only had a few rides on the new bike, but already I'm really happy with how it rides. It's definitely a confidence-inspiring bike!

I'll be racing the European rounds of the Enduro World Cups, as well as some UK Enduro races. I've been working hard to put myself in the best position to be up at the sharp end of the results sheet, and I'm looking forward to the season ahead.

Thanks to Privateer for this opportunity. Here's to a great season of racing together!Joe Connell

With 25 years of experience under his belt, Joe has had a remarkable career in the world of cycling. He was the 2013 Scottish Downhill Champion, achieved 28th place at the Val Di Sole World Cup, and finished 25th in the Zermatt EWS. He also placed 3rd overall at the Trans Madeira 2021.

Joe's passion and expertise in the field have led him to set his sights on pulling a top 10 at an Enduro World Cup this year. Riding on his trusty Hunt Enduro Wide 29 wheels and on board the Privateer 161, Joe is already looking forward to the upcoming season. He is determined to be up at the sharp end of the results sheet and put in his best performance yet.

Photo Credit - Tim Green

Joe's decision to partner with us is a deeply personal achievement that means the world to everyone here at Privateer Bikes. We simply can't wait to see what Joe and the Privateer 161 will achieve together in the upcoming season!

Joe's signing is an exciting addition to Privateer's already stacked team, which includes Katy Curd, Fergus Ryan, Kerry Wilson, and Liam Saint. With Joe on board, Privateer is confident in delivering an unforgettable season of racing ahead. It's time to get stoked for what's to come!

7 Comments

  • 9 1
 A privateer on a privateer in a privateer program.
  • 4 0
 It just makes sense.
  • 1 0
 Yaaar!
  • 1 0
 It was only a matter of time
  • 6 4
 No full face helmet makes those unprivate ears.
  • 2 0
 Have an amazing season.!
  • 1 0
 Another big name on Hayes Brakes this year!





