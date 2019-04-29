RACING

Joe Nation Out of EWS Madeira with Broken Arm

Apr 29, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

Joe Nation finished 13th in Derby, Tasmania but he'll be sitting out the next round in Madeira after breaking his arm in a crash over the weekend.

bigquotesA weak thumbs up after monster crash on Saturday. Broken Radius head and awaiting surgery to trick it out with some metal. After that, I'll have a better idea of my recovery time, not likely to be back in time for Madeira @world_enduro next week...Joe Nation

We wish Joe the best of luck with his recovery and hope to see him back on the bike soon!

