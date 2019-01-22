Bike Check: Joe Nation's Pole Stamina



So what are the differences between the Machine and the Stamina? Well the Stamina gets an extra 20mm of travel following feedback from the Whistler EWS last year, making it a 180/180mm 29er. This is apparently mainly down to fatigue rather than ability, the extra 20mm saves your legs a bit more on the long days out.



Geometry wise, the Pole Machine was already pretty radical, but the Stamina takes it even further left field. Another 0.4 degrees is cut from the head angle and it now sits at 63.5°, verging on downhill bike territory. The seat tube angle is now 80° (effective 81°) which is up from 78° (79°). The Stamina is also 1mm longer than the Machine and with a wheelbase of 1306mm on this medium frame it's a fair way beyond most EWS bikes at the moment. The rest of the geometry numbers are still being kept secret for now.









Joe's Stamina Details

• Intended use: enduro racing

• Rider Height: 178cm

• Rider Weight: 81kg

• Frame Size: Medium

• Wheel size: 29"

• CNC aluminium frame

• Rear wheel travel: 180mm

• 63.5° head angle

• Handlebar width: 760mm

• Shock: 140psi, no tokens

• Fork: 80psi, no tokens

•Tires: 22psi front, 26psi rear

