Joe Smith Joins Vitus Bikes

We are excited to announce that Joe Smith will be joining the Vitus family. One of the UK’s most experienced Downhill riders with a host of top 10 WC results and a 3rd at Red Bull Hardline we’re excited to see Joe onboard his Vitus bikes this year.
|Everyone at Vitus is super excited to welcome Joe to the team. I’ve known Joe for a long time from back when I raced DH, when I saw Joe was looking for a bike sponsor I reached out to him as I knew he was the perfect fit for Vitus. Joe just loves riding his bike and has that same passion for the sport that everyone at Vitus HQ has. We all follow the DH scene, and it’s always exciting watching Joe race in various events, so we are stoked to have this opportunity to see one of the top UK riders on our bikes. Joe will be riding our Dominer DH bike when it’s safe to get back between the tape and our Sommet and E-Sommet enduro bikes to train on.—Chris McGlinchey – Vitus Marketing Manager
Joe will be riding our 2020 Vitus Dominer with some upgraded components
|I’m really excited to be joining the team at Vitus Bikes for 2020 and hopefully beyond. This offseason has been a big challenge for me trying to bring together my own program and I can’t thank the guys at Vitus enough for stepping up and giving me the opportunity to continue chasing my goals. When I first received a message from an old friend who works for Vitus I jumped at the chance to work with him and the World class engineers behind the brand. I’m still working on finalising some of the aspects of my set up but I’ve felt really comfortable on the bikes from the start and can’t wait to go racing when normality has resumed.—Joe Smith
