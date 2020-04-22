Joe Smith Joins Vitus Bikes

Everyone at Vitus is super excited to welcome Joe to the team. I’ve known Joe for a long time from back when I raced DH, when I saw Joe was looking for a bike sponsor I reached out to him as I knew he was the perfect fit for Vitus. Joe just loves riding his bike and has that same passion for the sport that everyone at Vitus HQ has. We all follow the DH scene, and it’s always exciting watching Joe race in various events, so we are stoked to have this opportunity to see one of the top UK riders on our bikes. Joe will be riding our Dominer DH bike when it’s safe to get back between the tape and our Sommet and E-Sommet enduro bikes to train on. — Chris McGlinchey – Vitus Marketing Manager