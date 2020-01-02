Joe Smith Parts Ways With Propain Factory Racing, Currently Without a Team for 2020

2020 brings a new start for me and I’m currently looking into what opportunities are available. All I can say is I’m still super keen and motivated to race/ride my bike to the best of my ability.



If there’s any brands out there who would be interested in supporting my program for 2020 and beyond I welcome any questions. I want to say thanks to Propain Factory Racing and all the sponsors for 2019, it certainly wasn’t a great year for me with plenty of crashes and niggling injuries but also some great results and plenty of fun times with the crew.



Cheers guys, you know who you are. — Joe Smith