Joe Smith Parts Ways With Propain Factory Racing, Currently Without a Team for 2020

Joe Smith has announced he will no longer be racing with the Propain Factory Racing team in 2020 and beyond. Reading between the lines, it also seems that he has struggled to find a ride for 2020 but is still looking to put a privateer program together.
Smith joined the team in 2019 after previously riding for the Norco Factory Racing team. Smith had a tough 2019 with quite a few crashes and some "niggling injuries" but finished the year with a standout performance at Hardline that placed him third even with a puncture at the bottom of the track.
|2020 brings a new start for me and I’m currently looking into what opportunities are available. All I can say is I’m still super keen and motivated to race/ride my bike to the best of my ability.
If there’s any brands out there who would be interested in supporting my program for 2020 and beyond I welcome any questions. I want to say thanks to Propain Factory Racing and all the sponsors for 2019, it certainly wasn’t a great year for me with plenty of crashes and niggling injuries but also some great results and plenty of fun times with the crew.
Cheers guys, you know who you are.— Joe Smith
We'll keep you updated on Smith's progress and whether he can find a team ride or has to go privateer for 2020.
4 Comments
Post a Comment