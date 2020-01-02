Joe Smith Parts Ways With Propain Factory Racing, Currently Without a Team for 2020

Jan 2, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Joe Smith has announced he will no longer be racing with the Propain Factory Racing team in 2020 and beyond. Reading between the lines, it also seems that he has struggled to find a ride for 2020 but is still looking to put a privateer program together.

Smith joined the team in 2019 after previously riding for the Norco Factory Racing team. Smith had a tough 2019 with quite a few crashes and some "niggling injuries" but finished the year with a standout performance at Hardline that placed him third even with a puncture at the bottom of the track.

bigquotes2020 brings a new start for me and I’m currently looking into what opportunities are available. All I can say is I’m still super keen and motivated to race/ride my bike to the best of my ability.

If there’s any brands out there who would be interested in supporting my program for 2020 and beyond I welcome any questions. I want to say thanks to Propain Factory Racing and all the sponsors for 2019, it certainly wasn’t a great year for me with plenty of crashes and niggling injuries but also some great results and plenty of fun times with the crew.

Cheers guys, you know who you are. Joe Smith

Quali 4th

We'll keep you updated on Smith's progress and whether he can find a team ride or has to go privateer for 2020.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Propain Joe Smith DH Racing


Must Read This Week
Jolanda Neff Recovering From 'Life Threatening' Crash
67027 views
Field Test: 13 Bikes VS The Impossible Climb
54048 views
Jared Graves & Specialized Part Ways
47045 views
Andreu Lacondeguy Bids Farewell to YT Industries
42016 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Field Test Bike Do You Want to Try?
39685 views
Fabio Wibmer Announces Departure From Specialized
36217 views
Video: Darren Berrecloth Says Goodbye to Canyon Bikes
32386 views
Review: RockShox's SID Ultimate Carbon Fork Delivers Superb Performance
31386 views

4 Comments

  • 11 0
 That sucks! One of the last flat pedal riders out there, good luck Joe
  • 5 0
 So a flat pedal sponsor opportunity.
  • 2 0
 Hope you get a ride man, your run at Hardline was sick.
  • 1 0
 Good Luck Joe!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007764
Mobile Version of Website