Video: Joel Anderson Sky High at a Snowy Revs

We rocked up to the Revs car park on the first Monday of January. No snow on the ground, but a chill in the air that went straight through to the bone. You know the scenario; you get out the car/van and the first words your friend mutters is, “It’s not half f*cking cold, is it?” – yeah, that was the most popular phrase of the week.Joel was sitting in his Ford Fiesta listening to what we imagined to be a typically Joel kinda song. Drums, guitars – all the good stuff. We’d actually been discussing what the first meet for Chris (photographer) and I would be like. All we’d heard was that he was blunt via email and didn’t reply very often, so we expected some grumpy teenager who wouldn’t say much. Handshakes were awkwardly exchanged and small talk ensued.In preparation for this shoot, I’d visited Revs the previous week to scout the location with James (park owner) and agreed that he’d leave a radio in the uplift waiting area for us upon arrival. I can’t recall the number of times we radioed, but fifteen minutes of us repeating James’ name in different accents strangely broke the ice.Our uplift arrived and Joel shoved his bike in the back of the Land Rover. Agreed – Monday wasn’t for shooting, but to check timings and plan everything meticulously, so we headed up and checked what he could do.The Welsh weathered Land Rovers are something dreams are made of. Seats so packed with dust they create micro-clouds as you clamber into the cab, and a level of acceptability that meant as soon as that door was closed, your fate is 100% in the hands of Revo Dave. Nevertheless, everyone loved it, and why not? We were Landy people now.Wednesday, or the day that it would not stop bloody snowing. Anything and everything seemed to go wrong that day. Camera batteries died in under ten minutes, equipment got lost under the copious amounts of snow and the cable cam line came unhooked from the end anchor point. Stress was at a high, but Joel didn’t care. I’ve never seen so many runs on one line before. I think we counted 18, and I was named the ‘one more time guy’, as we could never quite perfect the shot.A huge thank you goes out to James, Tim, Susha, Revo Dave and the rest of the builders, who kept grooming the trails and treated us like family. They single-handedly built Revs without the help of any other family, and without their input, downhill wouldn't be as accomplished as it is now.Chris LanawayAndrew Richardsonhttps://www.defy-products.com/