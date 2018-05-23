BRAND STORIES

Video: Joel Anderson Sky High at a Snowy Revs

May 22, 2018
by SpecializedUK  
Kenevo at Revolution Bike Park

by SpecializedUK
Views: 352    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


We rocked up to the Revs car park on the first Monday of January. No snow on the ground, but a chill in the air that went straight through to the bone. You know the scenario; you get out the car/van and the first words your friend mutters is, “It’s not half f*cking cold, is it?” – yeah, that was the most popular phrase of the week.

The backdrop for Revolution Bike Park is truly breathtaking

Joel was sitting in his Ford Fiesta listening to what we imagined to be a typically Joel kinda song. Drums, guitars – all the good stuff. We’d actually been discussing what the first meet for Chris (photographer) and I would be like. All we’d heard was that he was blunt via email and didn’t reply very often, so we expected some grumpy teenager who wouldn’t say much. Handshakes were awkwardly exchanged and small talk ensued.

In preparation for this shoot, I’d visited Revs the previous week to scout the location with James (park owner) and agreed that he’d leave a radio in the uplift waiting area for us upon arrival. I can’t recall the number of times we radioed, but fifteen minutes of us repeating James’ name in different accents strangely broke the ice.



Our uplift arrived and Joel shoved his bike in the back of the Land Rover. Agreed – Monday wasn’t for shooting, but to check timings and plan everything meticulously, so we headed up and checked what he could do.

The Welsh weathered Land Rovers are something dreams are made of. Seats so packed with dust they create micro-clouds as you clamber into the cab, and a level of acceptability that meant as soon as that door was closed, your fate is 100% in the hands of Revo Dave. Nevertheless, everyone loved it, and why not? We were Landy people now.



Yeah, we definitely didn't need to worry...




50to01 line

Wednesday, or the day that it would not stop bloody snowing. Anything and everything seemed to go wrong that day. Camera batteries died in under ten minutes, equipment got lost under the copious amounts of snow and the cable cam line came unhooked from the end anchor point. Stress was at a high, but Joel didn’t care. I’ve never seen so many runs on one line before. I think we counted 18, and I was named the ‘one more time guy’, as we could never quite perfect the shot.








BTS











Credits:

Revolution Bike Park: A huge thank you goes out to James, Tim, Susha, Revo Dave and the rest of the builders, who kept grooming the trails and treated us like family. They single-handedly built Revs without the help of any other family, and without their input, downhill wouldn't be as accomplished as it is now.

Photographer: Chris Lanaway

Videographer: Andrew Richardson

Defy Cablecams: https://www.defy-products.com/

Must Read This Week
Development Story: Cannondale's Wild New Single-Sided, Single-Crown XC Fork
93023 views
Spotted: Is This Specialized's New DH Bike?
72703 views
Rider Killed by Cougar in Washington State
71666 views
Pivot's New Trail 429 - First Ride
57098 views
Time Capsule: 2001 - Pinkbike's 20th Anniversary
56070 views
Exotic Brakes and a Single-Crown, Single-Sided Fork - Albstadt World Cup XC
48203 views
First Look: Newmen Components' New Wheels Have Spokes Made of String
44343 views
Ratboy's and Loosedog's Santa Cruz Hightower LTs
44252 views

8 Comments

  • + 1
 I feel like I'm used to more rough braaaap-ing and shredding by joel. especially the one from spain a while ago! Not blaming eBikes but it looks like it's heavy and hard to style!

No offense Joel, sick riding anyway! Just not what I expected when I read your name! Wink

Whatever you ride as long as you ride!!!
  • + 1
 Here I was expecting the nice fooling around in the woods edit, with funny crashes and so much send. But it's a brand commercial, so what I expected was probably unreasonable. Nice riding anyway.
  • + 1
 Really, an e-bike video at a place that is uplift only....
  • + 1
 No gloves!! Nutter, sick riding
  • + 1
 Sick, good read too! thanks for sticking it out lads
  • + 1
 EEnduro? No thanks.
  • + 1
 Revs4Evs
  • + 0
 I think this was meant to be on ePB page?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031329
Mobile Version of Website