Joel Anderson's Malaga Madness - Video

Dec 18, 2017
by Tom Caldwell  
Joel Anderson goes Fasto in Spaino

by caldwellvisuals
Last month, Joel popped up and offered me a place on his holiday down to Malaga, Spain with Roost. A holiday to sunny Spain in wet and windy December? Oh, go on then. We instantly started scheming ideas for a video and looked into possible spots.. ie. watching Not2Bad, as all the local Malaga trails were used and shot (very well) for that film. We settled into Spanish life for a week and eyed up the best corners, gaps, natural whoop sections and gas2flats, as well as fully taking advantage of the brilliantly cheap economy every lunchtime. I even got to ride my bike every day. Belting.

Images for Joel Anderson - Fasto in Spaino video. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

First of all we checked out La Zubia, a stone's throw from Granada and not too far from Sierra Nevada, Europe's most southern Ski Resort. Also know as Minnaar's test track, its a fast and marble-y track dropping into river bed gullies such as this one, with hips and lips galore. Joel took full advantage!

Images for Joel Anderson - Fasto in Spaino video. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

If you've seen the Not2Bad film, then you'll see a lot of that movie is shot in an old housing/leisure complex that is completely abandoned. And it's not exactly hard to gain access to. Once we got in, it was a complete playground with jumps and transfers everywhere. The lips needed a bit of work beforehand, but nothing the Spanish sun couldn't handle. An old guy walking his 6 goats along the ridge stood and watched the riding for a good hour. We thought he'd call the rozzers, but turns out he just wanted to see what was going on. Thanks, Spain, for being so chill.

Images for Joel Anderson - Fasto in Spaino video. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

I think the locals should make this place into a legit Bike Park. It's phenomenal. Here Joel drops a leg over the big quarter pipe whilst tanning his left side.

Images for Joel Anderson - Fasto in Spaino video. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

About 20ft out, 30ft down at a guess? Well, either way, it's nuts. Step onto the roof, completely blind and hope like hell you're in line with the landing. Joel was scared for this one.. it took a good few run-ins before he committed. He hit the Loosefest jumps first run down to give a bit of perspective. We have massive respect for Semenuks flip nac off this roof.

Images for Joel Anderson - Fasto in Spaino video. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

This is probably the most Spanish image I've ever taken. And I'm not used to so much blue sky either. You could easily move into these properties.. they can't be more than 8,9,10 years old? Great condition.. just left to sit and rot. If I were on the streets, I know where I'd go.

Images for Joel Anderson - Fasto in Spaino video. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

Joel sends some style from the blind roof through the Spanish sky. “If it were in a bike park you'd do it any day, but because it's off someone's house, it's kinda sketchy”.

Images for Joel Anderson - Fasto in Spaino video. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

The man himself, ready to take your order from his poolside bar (yes, that's what this is), along with his steed – the Banshee Legend.

Images for Joel Anderson - Fasto in Spaino video. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

The features just keep on appearing, and they're all amazingly photogenic. We need more riding spots in abandoned leisure estates! Here Joel hits one of the smaller features, the blind drop out of the house.

Fasto in Spaino Images. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

We then moved onto the hip lines, that nestle beside the property in the valley. Unfortunately, the largest hip had a pond in the run in (I don't think drainage was a top priority for the builders) so we shot the other line, a 40ft step down into a similarly sized hip. Fair play Casey Brown for sending it and R-Dog for 450'ing it. It's great to see features from other films, it definitely ups the respect.

Images for Joel Anderson - Fasto in Spaino video. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

Clicking the table and floating over the hip. I know there doesn't look like there's much on the hill behind, but there's a run into two step downs and then into this hip. Only took an hour or so to get running.. so if you're local, go ride them!

Images for Joel Anderson - Fasto in Spaino video. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

The most clicked table of the day. Granted, the fisheye is helping but that is an awesome shape from the Somerset lad. I already want to go back to this spot!

Big thanks to Stans No Tubes for making it all happen, to Roost MTB for the swish hospitality, Archie and Sanders for showing us the spots, and to Joel for once again risking his life.

Video/Photo/Words – Caldwell Visuals

MENTIONS: @caldwellvisuals / @StansNoTubes / @roostdh


43 Comments

  • + 48
 Joel Anderson is FKNG RAD
  • + 21
 I’m Joel Anderson I land where I want
  • + 16
 Joel Anderson's last video was on a Corsair Konig. I bought one because of that video. Now I guess I have to buy a Banshee Legend.
  • + 8
 Funny, the last video i saw of him, he was on a btr pinner.
  • + 1
 His Instagram was a pretty good when he was in whistler, he was on a legend back then to. the gap he did on shalemaster was ballsy looking!
  • + 1
 He seems to be on a different bike in almost every video. I'm pretty sure he was on a yt for a bit.
  • + 2
 @el-nombre: He was on a deal with Wide-open so he got all sorts of bikes through them, he is on a Banshee deal now but he'll be on something else soon I'm sure!
  • + 13
 Love the soundtrack choice, The Sword rips!
  • + 12
 He looks like the pornstar from those milf-boy movies :-D
  • + 2
 No surprises. Bruce Venture won EWS series twice.
  • + 3
 @chyu: Not sure if this is a joke or serious
  • + 12
 Same trails as not 2 bad but way sicker
  • + 8
 Wasn't Sam Pilgrim at the same spot few weeks ago? Rad video though
  • + 7
 Rides like a DH'er. He has style but he's not afraid to sacrifice it for speed.
  • + 6
 Lolz at those Brosnan shake-outs. Isn’t tie dye reserved for Vinny T!?
  • + 4
 I've been feeling sad without any Brosnan shakes lately
  • + 2
 Did you really think you could use a track from a recent snowboarding movie and we wouldn't notice? I don't blame you, the fourth phase was real nice. Also, where did the BTR go? I like that machine. Nice video--great job bringing the hype. I'm going to go ride now.
  • + 1
 I don't watch snowboard films myself - I'll have to go check it out though! BTR was a one off thing for Joel. But thanks! Glad you enjoyed dude.
  • + 4
 Yep, we should all move to Malaga.
  • + 3
 Holy shit!!! What did I just watch and why are my palms sweating??
  • + 3
 Some sick trails ridden there at some crazy speeds. Props.
  • + 3
 More articles & videos like this please.
  • + 2
 I'm on it!
  • + 1
 Hmm, after this video and the overshot by Reed Boggs at Rampage it seems those Stans Notubes are some pretty damn strong rims
  • + 3
 Kid's rippin
  • + 3
 Bravo Bravo!!!
  • + 2
 Kid was pushing so hard he looked outta control most of the time, RESPECT.
  • + 2
 F@ck yeah, that got me pumped!
  • + 2
 Aha, so now this is that thing they call fasto?
  • + 0
 Had to watch on mute, once a song has been used on such an iconic BMX segment, like Chase Hawks in Fit Life, it can not be re-hashed. Period. Otherwise, all good
  • + 2
 Afraid I've not seen that video, but I'll have to check it out! I'm not a fan of poaching soundtracks so cheers for the heads up.
  • + 1
 @caldwellvisuals: Should've used Bad Man Bill Withers: youtu.be/9vlM1ekJ144
Perfect length too.
  • + 2
 "Stan's wheels... All good!"
  • + 1
 great riding with matching soundtrack!!
  • + 1
 @BenNbike j'pense que m'a garder le dh........... !
  • + 2
 YEAH!!!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 Tom C killing it once again with editing and music choices
  • + 1
 Thanks man! Appreciate it.
  • + 2
 Tip Top stoke and ting
  • + 1
 That video was Legend... wait for it...... AIRY!
  • + 1
 Holy Shit! Joel and Caldwell never disappoint. ....and song name please.
  • + 1
 The Sword - Iron Swan
  • + 2
 Cheers bro! Go hard or go home.

