VIDEOS

The UK Riding Scene Is Rowdy, Raucous & Rapid - Video

May 1, 2018
by Tom Caldwell  
The Rowdy Train is Rollin' in

by caldwellvisuals
Views: 926    Faves: 9    Comments: 0


The UK's current crop of young riding talent is mind-blowing, and these two rippers are no exception. First up - Joel Anderson. Somerset's finest airtime addict and Loosefest nutcase. Along with Mike Beasley - Dustyhuckers boss man, skilled trail builder, and one of South Wales fastest lads who never puts the tools down. Combine those two lads with the biggest bike park the UK has ever seen and you've got a recipe for some wild DH trains.

Images for BPW Rowdy Train Video. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals
Joel keeping it low over the Enter The Dragon tables, avoiding the turbulence in the Welsh airspace.

Images for BPW Rowdy Train Video. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals
Mike letting it all hang out aboard his Trek Session Park with captain highlighter in tow.

Images for BPW Rowdy Train Video. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals
It was awesome to see the infrastructure and the sheer size of the trail network they have there. Being in the North, I hadn't seen what they had going on there. An overused saying, but there is something for everyone. I just wanted to ditch my camera and ride some fast, rough and rocky tracks like this one!
Images for BPW Rowdy Train Video. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals
Probably one of the strangest pictures I've ever taken. And I'm not entirely sure it'll happen again. This is one of the older, less ridden 'pro' line tracks that linger on the far side of the hill, that many people probably don't even know exist.

There you have it, some DH trains and a bit of metal for your day. Big thanks to the lads for sending it and cheers to Bike Park Wales/Stans No Tubes for letting us have an awesome day in the valleys.

Track – Moving On – Satans Hollow
Video/Photo/Words – Caldwell Visuals

MENTIONS: @StansNoTubes @BikeParkWales


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Absolutely Sends It in 'Fabiolous Escape 2' - Video
75075 views
Bike Festival Randoms: A Hydraulic Drivetrain, Prototype Shocks, A New High-End Helmet, & More - Garda Trentino 2018
53477 views
6 Extra-Long-Travel Single Crown Bikes - Garda Trentino 2018
52897 views
YT Tues - First Look
51185 views
5 Cross-Country Bike Checks - Sea Otter 2018
47007 views
First Look: Schwalbe’s New, More Aggressive Hans Dampf - Garda Trentino 2018
44915 views
Must Watch: DreamRide III - Video & Photo Epic
43588 views
Cube Stereo 150 TM - First Ride
42184 views

13 Comments

  • + 6
 Bike Park Wales you shouldn't have to pedal inbetween jumps......
  • + 0
 my first trip there in may, I'm taking low expectations to hopefully be impressed?
  • + 3
 @nojzilla: BPW is fun, but it caters for everyone so is naturally a little thin on the gnarly end of the spectrum. Revolution Bike park, though was white knuckles for me i'd definitely recommend that place if you want more choice of the tough stuff.
  • + 1
 @nojzilla: the stuff there is incredible, some of the best trails in the UK imo.
  • + 1
 @blackjack88: I love Revs, it scares the shit outta me! my fave is Black mountains
  • + 4
 Bike Park Wales is where you go to ride. Black Mountains is where you go to flow. Revo is where you go to scare yourself shitless!
  • + 1
 @blackjack88: +1 on that. Was there Saturday in the dry and the place was insane...dread to think what it's like damp?
  • + 1
 its what happens when they build trails for themselves not for the punters.
  • + 2
 Your totally wrong these trails are built for punters, if they built them for themselves they would not be pedaling.
  • + 2
 insane I mean like the whole thing,wished this would never end
  • + 2
 Just in case someone is wondering, track ID is Satan's Hallow - Moving On.
  • + 1
 That nose manual/wheelie pic is dope! Well done:-)
  • + 1
 That riding is as good as you'd see from someone in a redbull helmet

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038960
Mobile Version of Website