The UK Riding Scene Is Rowdy, Raucous & Rapid - Video

The UK's current crop of young riding talent is mind-blowing, and these two rippers are no exception. First up - Joel Anderson. Somerset's finest airtime addict and Loosefest nutcase. Along with Mike Beasley - Dustyhuckers boss man, skilled trail builder, and one of South Wales fastest lads who never puts the tools down. Combine those two lads with the biggest bike park the UK has ever seen and you've got a recipe for some wild DH trains.
There you have it, some DH trains and a bit of metal for your day. Big thanks to the lads for sending it and cheers to Bike Park Wales/Stans No Tubes for letting us have an awesome day in the valleys.
Track – Moving On – Satans Hollow
Video/Photo/Words – Caldwell Visuals
MENTIONS: @StansNoTubes @BikeParkWales
