The UK Riding Scene Is Rowdy, Raucous & Rapid - Video

Joel keeping it low over the Enter The Dragon tables, avoiding the turbulence in the Welsh airspace.

Mike letting it all hang out aboard his Trek Session Park with captain highlighter in tow.

It was awesome to see the infrastructure and the sheer size of the trail network they have there. Being in the North, I hadn't seen what they had going on there. An overused saying, but there is something for everyone. I just wanted to ditch my camera and ride some fast, rough and rocky tracks like this one! Probably one of the strangest pictures I've ever taken. And I'm not entirely sure it'll happen again. This is one of the older, less ridden 'pro' line tracks that linger on the far side of the hill, that many people probably don't even know exist.

MENTIONS:

The UK's current crop of young riding talent is mind-blowing, and these two rippers are no exception. First up - Joel Anderson. Somerset's finest airtime addict and Loosefest nutcase. Along with Mike Beasley - Dustyhuckers boss man, skilled trail builder, and one of South Wales fastest lads who never puts the tools down. Combine those two lads with the biggest bike park the UK has ever seen and you've got a recipe for some wild DH trains.There you have it, some DH trains and a bit of metal for your day. Big thanks to the lads for sending it and cheers to Bike Park Wales/Stans No Tubes for letting us have an awesome day in the valleys.Track – Moving On – Satans HollowVideo/Photo/Words – Caldwell Visuals