Joel Anderson, The Pinner - Video

May 17, 2017
by Tom Caldwell  
Joel Anderson has become a name you'll have seen being flung around the internet, in many a video, usually riding the FEST series jumps with the big dogs. A hugely understated and quiet chap, but his riding does the talking. We set out to try and rip BTR's new Pinner bike a new one on the sickest cutty turns and sketchiest gaps the South West has to offer. Utilizing this strange and quite lengthy dry spell here in the UK, Exmoors trails were rock hard and a perfect testing ground to pinball the Pinner down some of the best tracks around. #SteelIsReal.


Hauling through the springtime bluebells, full commitment.

bigquotesA few years ago I saw an edit called "F you, get Pumped" and it blew my mind. The riding was insane, and the filming/editing did it proud. I personally have no time for these arty farty bike films. I want to see a gnarly rider tearing his bike and the track apart, and TommyC captured Joel Anderson doing just that perfectly. So when it came to choosing a rider and a videographer to produce a video for our new suspension frame, there really was only one choice. I went along while the pair got to work. My plan was to capture some phone footage for the social medias, but secretly I wanted to see the bike we built with our bare hands getting a thrashing. It was so good to see the bike getting ridden as it was intended, and Joel loved it too! He even said at the end of filming "I get to keep this now, yeah?". That really was the icing on the cake for me.Burf the Welder

Joel Anderson and the steed itself. 130mm of hand-built British mud, sweat, and gears. Ready to take on, well pretty much anything.

The left hander after this jump is one in which you need to hold on for dear life. You'll see the one in the video!

Finishing the day slapping some fresh, dry dirt. Job done.

Video/Photo/Words: Caldwell Visuals
www.btr-fabrications.com/pinner

15 Comments

  • + 13
 Dear BTR, please take my money.
  • + 11
 F*ck, that was a good edit!
  • + 5
 Joel Anderson just shredded BTR to my top list of high end bike manufacturers. That natural lip backflip to manual was insane as was that 270
  • + 6
 Also huge props to Tom Caldwell for putting the edit together
  • + 4
 AMAZING EDIT! Favorited this shit before I even pressed play hahaha. Huge congrats to everyone involved in this!
  • + 4
 Wow, that was fucking awesome! Think I'll have to order another BTR soon...
  • + 3
 Hell yeah Joel! That was awesome
  • + 3
 FN balls, I want to have that much fun on a bike
  • + 2
 Great video!! BTR nice
Smile
  • + 2
 Wow - just over the limits - cool youthful commitment
  • + 2
 Whats that shirt he's wearing?
  • + 3
 www.loose-riders.com
  • + 3
 yeeeaaooow!
  • + 1
 Never seen so many crashes in a promo video. Still epic though!
  • + 1
 Looks like a... enduro?

Post a Comment



