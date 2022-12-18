Joey Foresta Parts Ways with GT

After joining GT in 2009 while racing BMX Joey Foresta has announced he will be starting a new chapter in 2023.
Moving from BMX to racing World Cups and Dual Slalom Joey has stayed with GT as he has moved across disciplines although he says a new career chapter in 2023 will mean parting ways with the brand.
|GT first picked me up when they were prototyping the speed series in 2009. I was 8 years old, racing BMX and had no idea the family that GT would turn into for me!
Since then, we have accomplished more than I would have dreamed of! GT fully supported me when I switched to mountain biking, gave me a shot at racing world cups and recently supported my pursuit of dual slalom. They have always put fun first and I think that reflects in the brand.
I will be parting ways with GT in 2023 to start a new chapter in my Career!
I want to give a huge thank you to Steve and the whole crew at GT for bringing me into the family and supporting every endeavor I choose. I’ll never forget all of the awesome experiences I had on a GT!
Cheers to the good times!— Joey Foresta
