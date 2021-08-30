Joey Gough is proof that you don't have to be a teenage whiz kid in skinny jeans to take flight at the Audi Nines jam in Birkenfeld, Germany. With this custom bike she's throwing back to the music of her youth and the day-glo neon of 80s cheesy pop. A tribute to Gloria Estefan's Miami Sound Machine, this is the Miami Send Machine:
|The Miami Send Machine is based around my life for cheesy 80s music, so like Club Tropicana and stuff like that, and I've gone a bit more jazzy on this one. When I had the first one I began calling it the Miami Send Machine because of Gloria Estefan's Miami Sound Machine, so I had to have it written on the 2nd one!—Joey Gough
The "Miami Send Machine"
DMR Wingbars cut to 750mm are perfect for endless style in the air
So much colour, we love it!
Keep it going Joey.
