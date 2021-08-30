Joey Gough's "Miami Send Machine" GT Force from Audi Nines

Aug 30, 2021
by Samantha Saskia Dugon  

Joey Gough is proof that you don't have to be a teenage whiz kid in skinny jeans to take flight at the Audi Nines jam in Birkenfeld, Germany. With this custom bike she's throwing back to the music of her youth and the day-glo neon of 80s cheesy pop. A tribute to Gloria Estefan's Miami Sound Machine, this is the Miami Send Machine:

Rider Name // Joey Gough
Age: 40
Hometown: Norfolk
Height: 168cm
Weight: 70kg
Instagram: @missjoeygough

GT Force 27.5
Frame: GT Force 27.5, small
Fork: Fox 36, 90psi
Rear Shock: Fox DPX, 290PSI, rebound set at nearly full slow
Wheels: DT Swiss EX511, Hope Pro 4 Hubs
Tires: Maxxis DHF & Dissector, 35psi front and back.
Drivetrain: DMR Axe 165mm Cranks, DMR Blade 32t chainring, Unite Chainguard, Shimano XTR Rear Mech, Sram Eagle Cassette
Brakes: XTR Brakes, 200mm rotor front, 180mm rotor rear
Cockpit: DMR Wingbars, 750mm, 31.8mm, DMR Defy 31.8 Stem, DMR Deathgrips
Pedals: DMR Vault Brendog

Styling up the gigantic hip on the Slopestyle line

bigquotesThe Miami Send Machine is based around my life for cheesy 80s music, so like Club Tropicana and stuff like that, and I've gone a bit more jazzy on this one. When I had the first one I began calling it the Miami Send Machine because of Gloria Estefan's Miami Sound Machine, so I had to have it written on the 2nd one!Joey Gough

The "Miami Send Machine"

Club Tropicana vibes

DMR Wingbars cut to 750mm are perfect for endless style in the air

XTR Rear Mech with a Sram Eagle Cassette, some say it wouldn't work, but here's proof that it does.

So much colour, we love it!


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Love this. Have been following @missjoeygough for ages and always look forward to her annual ‘recap’ edits. Love she sticks at the cheesy 80 mix-tapes and has the perseverance to keep at freeride and DJ.
Keep it going Joey.
  • 2 0
 27.5 Aluminum Bikes aren't dead!!!
  • 1 0
 Miami send machine is S tier Pinkbike Punnery. Chappeau, for the riding first off, and for the name secondly.
  • 1 0
 Love that bike

