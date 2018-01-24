The Art of Adventure // Chapter 2: Joey Schusler's Unexpected Journey
As Joey Schusler progressed in the world of filmmaking, so did the epicness of his adventures. From Mongolia to Mexico to Iceland, he's continually raised the stakes through his pursuit of secluded singletrack, uncharted territories and majestic landscapes.
With roots in Boulder, CO, the mountains have been a formative force in Joey Schusler’s life. However, after nearly a decade of racing – climbing the ranks from local races to the UCI World Cup – his focus began to shift toward filmmaking, seeing how far his bike could take him, not just how fast he could go. In the years since, he’s travelled the world with his camera, bike and best friends, exploring rugged and remote areas, telling the stories of places and their people. For Joey, adventuring is not only a lifestyle but an art form.
Watch The Art of Adventure // Chapter 1
Stay tuned for Chapter 3 dropping on February 6th!
"The Chairman" as seen in Freehub Magazine Issue 8.4, the Adventure & Escape Issue
Freehub Magazine Issue 8.4. True adventures always seem to start when plans go awry. In Issue 8.4, this means continually bump-starting a van in New Zealand, a quick visit to South Lake Tahoe’s Emergency Room, and in Canada’s Yukon, not knowing (or caring) what time of day it is. Adventure filmmaker Joey Schulser seeks new experiences on the far sides of the globe, while Thomas Vanderham reflects on where bikes have taken him, beyond geographical locations. Through everything, bikes serve as the impetus and provide a common denominator that transcends all languages and borders.
