VIDEOS

Joey Schusler's Unexpected Journey – Video

Jan 24, 2018
by Freehub Magazine  

The Art of Adventure // Chapter 2: Joey Schusler's Unexpected Journey

As Joey Schusler progressed in the world of filmmaking, so did the epicness of his adventures. From Mongolia to Mexico to Iceland, he's continually raised the stakes through his pursuit of secluded singletrack, uncharted territories and majestic landscapes.

With roots in Boulder, CO, the mountains have been a formative force in Joey Schusler’s life. However, after nearly a decade of racing – climbing the ranks from local races to the UCI World Cup – his focus began to shift toward filmmaking, seeing how far his bike could take him, not just how fast he could go. In the years since, he’s travelled the world with his camera, bike and best friends, exploring rugged and remote areas, telling the stories of places and their people. For Joey, adventuring is not only a lifestyle but an art form.

Watch The Art of Adventure // Chapter 1: Joey Schusler's Obsessed Upbringing. Stay tuned for Chapter 3 dropping on February 6th!

Opening spread from The Chairman as seen in Freehub Magazine Issue 8.4.
"The Chairman" as seen in Freehub Magazine Issue 8.4, the Adventure & Escape Issue

Freehub Magazine Issue 8.4. True adventures always seem to start when plans go awry. In Issue 8.4, this means continually bump-starting a van in New Zealand, a quick visit to South Lake Tahoe’s Emergency Room, and in Canada’s Yukon, not knowing (or caring) what time of day it is. Adventure filmmaker Joey Schulser seeks new experiences on the far sides of the globe, while Thomas Vanderham reflects on where bikes have taken him, beyond geographical locations. Through everything, bikes serve as the impetus and provide a common denominator that transcends all languages and borders.

Save 40% on a subscription to Freehub Magazine with our Pinkbike Shared Reader Discount.

MENTIONS: @FreehubMag


Must Read This Week
20 Bikes - Core Bike Show 2018
65642 views
Tech Randoms - Core Bike Show 2018
49981 views
Raked & Rated - 6 MTB Trail Sculpters
47375 views
Transition Releases New Carbon Smuggler – Video
44558 views
Pinkbike Poll: Does the Current Method of Mountain Bike Classification Make Sense?
41526 views
Tech Randoms 2 - Core Bike Show 2018
39353 views
Jeff Steber Returns as Intense CEO [Updated]
38905 views
Giant Factory Off-Road Team Partners with DVO Suspension for 2018 Race Season
36794 views

12 Comments

  • + 5
 Thanks for banging the great videos Joey, I look forward to each one and the story of exploring and great riding that comes along with them. Keep me coming.
  • + 6
 Off topic:
What happened to the double-lefty fork article form a few hours ago?
  • + 5
 I noticed that's missing too. Conspiracy!
  • + 2
 gotta say this, Joey i wanna see 20 min movies from now on, i feel like youre a dealer short changing me and i turk for more. Any chance youre gonna have a full length movie anytime soon? needless to say i love your content.

thanks
  • + 4
 Now I wanna run outside and beat my chest. That was awesome.
  • + 4
 Those camels look botoxed.
  • + 2
 If I could trade places with anyone in the world it would be with this guy. Thanks for the sweet video.
  • + 2
 That was sick!!! Such an amazing film.
  • + 2
 that was beautiful stuff. nicely done.
  • + 1
 Disappointed to not see any Hobbits
  • + 1
 wow

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026394
Mobile Version of Website