Johannes von Klebelsberg Announces Decision to Quit Racing

Good bye racing, what a great time that was!



I love racing but now for me it‘s time to open a new chapter in my life! Thanks to everyone who supported me achieving my goals! Special thanks to GT Factory Racing who made my dream come true racing for a pro team! Such a great time!



Everyone is invited to visit us at Starkenfeldhutte opening 1‘st of June!



Ride on guys! — Johannes von Klebelsberg

The Denim Destroyer, Johannes von Klebelsberg, has announced on social media that he will be stepping away from racing this year.Johannes von Klebelsberg exploded onto the limelight in 2019 with his unique race outfit of blue jeans taking him to multiple top 20 finishes. For 2020 he signed with GT Factory Racing, but after two years he has will be leaving racing to focus on running his own business.Over his racing career von Klebelsberg secured multiple Italian national titles and has been racing at World Cups since 2012. He was also a recipient of Wyn's Privateer of the Week award in 2019.We wish Johannes von Klebelsberg all the best and we will miss seeing him taking on the World Cups.