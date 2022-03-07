close
Johannes von Klebelsberg Announces Decision to Quit Racing

Mar 7, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
69 and jeans. Privateer Johannes von Klebelsberg rode to 16th place.

The Denim Destroyer, Johannes von Klebelsberg, has announced on social media that he will be stepping away from racing this year.

Johannes von Klebelsberg exploded onto the limelight in 2019 with his unique race outfit of blue jeans taking him to multiple top 20 finishes. For 2020 he signed with GT Factory Racing, but after two years he has will be leaving racing to focus on running his own business.

Over his racing career von Klebelsberg secured multiple Italian national titles and has been racing at World Cups since 2012. He was also a recipient of Wyn's Privateer of the Week award in 2019.


bigquotesGood bye racing, what a great time that was!

I love racing but now for me it‘s time to open a new chapter in my life! Thanks to everyone who supported me achieving my goals! Special thanks to GT Factory Racing who made my dream come true racing for a pro team! Such a great time!

Everyone is invited to visit us at Starkenfeldhutte opening 1‘st of June!

Ride on guys!Johannes von Klebelsberg

We wish Johannes von Klebelsberg all the best and we will miss seeing him taking on the World Cups.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Johannes Von Klebelsberg


11 Comments

  • 19 0
 Kick some butt and have fun in your next adventure! great work in the racing world, you can be proud of what you've done.
  • 16 1
 Selling my Levis stock asap
  • 3 0
 von Klebelsbearish
  • 8 0
 Good luck with your new chapter!
  • 5 0
 He left his own personal mark on racing and the community. We were all rooting for him in his denims. Good look in the future
  • 7 1
 He's opening a new MTB denim line of clothing and denim accessories.
  • 6 0
 Mountainbikespecific jeans:
. longer
. lower
. slacker
. 50hrs maintenance interval (which some will ignore and others will buy mountainbikespecific-jeans-specific tools for)
. new standards
. bottle mount and SWAT storage
. jeans will be frame-mounted too as people like to shift stuff from their body to their bike (so indeed, if you want to be ahead of time, ride naked but wrap your clothes around your bike)
  • 4 0
 Was wondering where he went. Thanks for the memories. Legendary runs and mixing it up with the top dudes.
  • 2 0
 Props to this guy. You know you'll find him ripping up the Canazei trails and Val di Fassa bike park on his days away from managing the restaurant. Living his best life.
  • 1 0
 Very sad, had hoped for more after the switch to GT. Unfortunately, been badly injured. Has he even raced a race for GT?

Nevertheless already a legend Wink
  • 1 0
 Nooooo what a shame that the sponsors did not come forward !!!

