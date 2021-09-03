Johny Salido Receives Red Bull Sponsorship

Sep 3, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


21-year-old Johny Salido from Mexico has just received his Red Bull wings. Salido was the silver medalist at Marzocchi Proving Grounds in 2019, back when the event was a qualifying event for Red Bull Rampage. Salido crashed and punctured his spleen on the Thursday evening before finals in his first Rampage appearance, but we have no doubt that the freerider whose personal hashtag is #holytolderoitsjohnysalido will make it back to Utah again one day soon.

Salido has made a name for himself as a talented freerider and also for organizing the Freeride Fiesta in Guadalajara, Mexico and we've no doubt that he is well deserving of the Red Bull sponsorship that he's just received. We look forward to seeing what Salido and Red Bull can accomplish together.

bigquotesDefinitely a life dream come true, I’ve always looked up to Red Bull as a company and brand and I’m speechless to now be part of the family. Immense thanks to everyone who made it happen.Johny Salido










Posted In:
Racing and Events Red Bull Johny Salido


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Hey @sarahmoore, you might want to correct the spelling on that #
The correct one: #holytoledoitsjohnysalido
Cheers from Mexico Wink
  • 2 0
 Hell yeah. Congrats dude,
  • 1 3
 Welcome to the team, look forward to partying it up in Utah!

Post a Comment



