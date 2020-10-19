Johny Salido Signs with Rasoulution

“The first time Johny drew my attention was back at the Marzocchi Proving Grounds event in Oregon. He was really sending it and qualifying for Rampage was the logical result. The first time I met him in person was at Rampage after his unfortunate crash during the last training prevented him from competing. We had various video calls and I realized, how positive and dedicated his attitude is on everything he does. He is a cool guy with great charisma and has extraordinary riding skills, no matter if he is on his big bike or dirt jump bike. We are happy to welcome Johny to our team and to help him elevate his career to the next level!” — Tarek Rasouli