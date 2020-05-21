Join Rebecca Rusch on the Giddy Up Everesting Challenge Benefitting COVID 19 Relief This Weekend

7x world champion and endurance cyclist Rebecca Rusch is challenging herself to ride an “Everest,” or 29,029 feet of climbing in 24 hours, by doing as many laps as it takes up and down the most punishing climb of her gravel event, Rebecca’s Private Idaho, in her home of Ketchum, Idaho.
Fellow Pros and participants can sign up to ride one of four event-specific climbing challenges wherever they live, either from the comfort of home or outdoors close to home, whichever day of Memorial Day weekend they choose.CHOOSE A SINGLE ACTIVITY AND COMPLETE IT IN ONE SHOT:
Ride/run must be completed in one attempt (i.e. no sleep!). Stopping for meals and breaks is fine, but remember that these breaks add to your overall time and add up quickly! You may complete this format over any terrain you want until you reach your vertical goal. CHOOSE A SINGLE CLIMB:
In traditional "Everesting" format, choose one hill for this challenge and repeat as many times as necessary to meet the elevation requirement of your category. You cannot ride/run different routes on the same mountain. Your chosen climb can be of any length.
Sign up, join the Strava club and check out the Beginners Guide to Everesting at www.RebeccasGiddyUpChallenge.comJOINING ARE:
(From their own home base) Professional cyclists Kate Courtney, Kaysee Armstrong, Ted King, Jay Petervary, Colin Strickland, Payson McElveen, Josh Berry, Dylan Bowman, Isabeau Courdurier, Katie Holden, and more!PROCEEDS TO:
Registration fees, donations and fundraising will support Be GoodTM Foundation partners to provide: public health & medical resources deployment (CDC Foundation), bikes for frontline healthcare workers (World Bicycle Relief), and cycling infrastructure for transportation (People for Bikes).WHY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND?:
The Be GoodTM Foundation is named for Rebecca’s father, Capt. Stephen A. Rusch, USAF (KIA, Vietnam War). In his letters from the front lines, his watchwords to his young children were always, “Be Good,” and it’s the credo by which Rebecca lives her life. To honor her dad, all veterans, and all who serve and sacrifice in this immensely challenging moment, Memorial Day weekend is a perfect time to dig deep, challenge ourselves for a common cause and “Be Good.
