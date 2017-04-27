Join the Liv Trail Squad



Here is your chance to be a part of something… Epic.



Liv is searching for passionate community leaders, advocates for a healthy lifestyle, motivated mamas, adventure seekers, women who love the thrill of a challenge, and gals who don’t mind getting a little dirty. Whether you are trail novice or a seasoned racer, everyone is welcome in this Squad… it just depends on how bad you want it!



Dare to Dream Big, Become a Member of the Liv Trail Squad



If selected as a member of Liv’s Trail Squad, will receive an epic prize package:



• 2017 Liv Pique mountain bike!

• Selection of Liv mountain bike gear and apparel! Everything you need to train, race and perform your best.

• Training, coaching assistance, and support from Liv’s global ambassadors and the rest of the global Liv family!

• Full registration and all-expenses paid trip to one of the most prestigious international EPIC multi-day stage races in the world! We will give you all the tools you need to train for 9 months and fly you out to this exotic location where everything will be taken care of – all you need to worry about is racing your bike.

• Pique Advanced 1







Here's How to Apply



Why do you want to be a part of the Liv Trail Squad? Why should we choose you? Pull out your cell phone camera or Go Pro, hit record, and tell us! We want to see your most creative, most inspiring, and most kicka$$ videos on Instagram! Keep it short; you have less than 60 seconds to show and tell us why you are ready to do something epic .



Post your video on your personal Instagram account along with both of these hashtags, so we can find your photo: #HowWeLiv AND #TrailSquad! Want bonus points? Share your post on Facebook and Twitter as well!



After your video goes live, let us know more about you! We’ll be hitting you up to remind you to send an email to TrailSquad@Liv-Cycling.com to tell us more about your story.



The contest begins Friday, April 7th and will run for two months! Get your video posted by June 7th so you don’t miss out on this awesome opportunity!





Then What?



Once selected as a member of the Liv Trail Squad, you are one of the Liv team. That means lights, camera, action! We will work with you and a local photographer to snap some photos of you riding your brand new Liv Pique and rocking your new Liv gear. Just like one of our professional athletes, your fans will get to know you on your Liv-Cycling.com athlete page!



Then, it’s time to start training (oh yeah, and continue on with regularly scheduled life). We want to hear all about it! Take us on your journey with you: the ups, the downs, and all the in-betweens. You’ll have your own BLOG on Liv-Cycling.com where you can keep your new fans up-to-date on your progress. Whether you are signing up for a training race, leading a group ride in your community, or you’ve missed another training session on your program, tell us about it and let the Liv community help you succeed.



When the time comes, Liv will be there to cheer you on and support you with a full factory set-up during the race. No stress – it’s just you, your bike… and your awesome Trail Squad sisters!







So, What's Up With The Race?



A multi-day mountain bike stage race, also known as an “Epic,” is a form of endurance cross-country (XC) mountain biking where athletes ride for consecutive days over long distances (anywhere from 50 -115 km/ 30-70 miles in a day). The locations are usually remote and offer loads of elevation change, which adds to the difficulty of these events. Courses are a mix of singletrack, double track, fire road, gravel and sometimes paved road or path.



Sound like a challenge? It is, and that’s what makes it fun!



This will be one of those experiences that will push you to your edge; it will hurt; it won’t be easy. But, in the process you will meet amazing people; you will discover what you are capable of; you will show the world: This is How We Liv.



We will announce the destination Epic race that will be a part of the prize package soon… until then, shhh! It’s a secret!





