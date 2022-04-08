close
Jolanda Neff & Anton Cooper Unable to Take to the Start Line of Short Track

Apr 8, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Two of Trek Factory Racing's heavy hitters are feeling unwell and will be missing the Short Track today due to an undetermined illness. Both Jolanda Neff and Anton Cooper have shared on Instagram that they are testing negative for Covid and hope to recover in time for Sunday's XCO.


bigquotesUnfortunately after yesterday‘s training I started coughing and feeling unwell. I’m testing negative for covid. I will miss the short track tonight and try to recover in time for Sunday‘s xco world cup race.Jolanda Neff



bigquotesUnfortunately I won't be taking to the start line of the Short Track race this evening as during the night I've become unwell. Currently testing Covid negative so hopefully it will be gone shortly but for now the best course of action is to rest up in hope of being fine for Sunday. Time to put the frustration aside, be patient and see how things progress.Anton Cooper


Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Anton Cooper Jolanda Neff Petropolis World Cup Xc 2022 World Cup XC XC Racing


4 Comments

  • 7 1
 Shit, get better soon! Thank you for posting that in time so I can update my fantasy team. Ah wait...
  • 2 0
 Montezuma's Revenge!!!!!!
  • 3 1
 Oh non! I lose a member of my fantasy-fantasy team

