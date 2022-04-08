Jolanda Neff & Anton Cooper Unable to Take to the Start Line of Short Track

Two of Trek Factory Racing's heavy hitters are feeling unwell and will be missing the Short Track today due to an undetermined illness. Both Jolanda Neff and Anton Cooper have shared on Instagram that they are testing negative for Covid and hope to recover in time for Sunday's XCO.
|Unfortunately after yesterday‘s training I started coughing and feeling unwell. I’m testing negative for covid. I will miss the short track tonight and try to recover in time for Sunday‘s xco world cup race.—Jolanda Neff
|Unfortunately I won't be taking to the start line of the Short Track race this evening as during the night I've become unwell. Currently testing Covid negative so hopefully it will be gone shortly but for now the best course of action is to rest up in hope of being fine for Sunday. Time to put the frustration aside, be patient and see how things progress.—Anton Cooper
