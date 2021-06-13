Jolanda Neff Breaks Hand - XC World Cup Leogang 2021

Jun 13, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


It was great to see Jolanda Neff back to the podium in both Short Track and XCO this weekend with a third and a fourth place, after she struggled to regain top form after her life-threatening crash of December 2019. After an excellent weekend of racing, it looked like she was heading into Tokyo in great shape, but she has just announced another setback. A fourth lap crash that was not caught on camera has left her with a broken hand.

We wish Neff the best of luck with her recovery and hope to see her back on the podium again soon.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Jolanda Neff


5 Comments

  • 4 0
 I wouldn't call her performance since 2019 "struggling to regain top form". Always a contender fighting for great results. Well done Jolanda, very badass!
  • 2 0
 Must be so frustrating especially after finally getting back after a big injury. Heal up quick. XC needs desperately needs people like you. Or just race DH you know you have the skills
  • 3 0
 What a bad ass
  • 1 0
 Finishing 4th after breaking a hand on lap 4… riders at this level are hard as nails.
  • 1 2
 Too bad for Luca

