Jolanda Neff Breaks Hand - XC World Cup Leogang 2021

It was great to see Jolanda Neff back to the podium in both Short Track and XCO this weekend with a third and a fourth place, after she struggled to regain top form after her life-threatening crash of December 2019
. After an excellent weekend of racing, it looked like she was heading into Tokyo in great shape, but she has just announced another setback. A fourth lap crash that was not caught on camera has left her with a broken hand.
We wish Neff the best of luck with her recovery and hope to see her back on the podium again soon.
