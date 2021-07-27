Olympic Champion Criticizes Rival for 'Stupid Move'

We reported yesterday on Mathieu van der Poel's Olympic crash
after the 'training ramp' was removed from the Sakura rock drop on the Olympic mountain bike course in Japan and the same feature has made the headlines again today but for completely opposite reasons.
An overnight storm left the track slippery so the ramp was put back into the course today, allowing riders to roll the drop again. Longtime rivals Jolanda Neff and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot led the race in the first lap and the pair approached the ramp at high speed, Neff following closely behind Ferrand-Prevot. Just as both were committed to the ramp, Ferrand-Prevot braked before rolling it, while Neff was forced to drop off the side at low speed.
Jolanda was unhappy with the maneuver and criticized Ferrand Prevot in her post-race press conference:
|She was in front of me and we were going at a good decent speed and then she pulled her brakes super hard and I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t brake and I ended up jumping with no speed at all. I was super lucky that I didn’t crash. It was such a stupid move of hers because it’s really dangerous for the people behind.
I don’t know if she knew I was right there behind, but after that, I just thought, ‘I have to get away from her.’ It’s scary because you never know what she’s going to do.
It’s not the first time she does something like that, I’m just glad I wasn’t near her anymore, I was glad I was riding on my own and safe.—Jolanda Neff
Ferrand Prevot then had her own scare 20 seconds later when Neff passed her to the left on the uphill rock garden. She ended up tumbling into the race tape and lost about 30 seconds trying to get her bike back, and while she battled back up to third at one point, she eventually finished 10th.
|Jolanda Neff went left, I went right. We were going at the same speed and we arrived at the same time, I said to myself, ‘If she doesn't brake or if I don't brake, we'll hit each other,’ so I braked. There were rocks, it was slippery, and I slid off. The title was decided there. Afterwards, I don't know if I would have beaten her, but in any case, the medal was decided there.—Pauline Ferrand-Prevot
After Ferrand-Prevot's crash, Neff was left on her own to pedal to victory
, eventually taking Switzerland's first women's Olympic gold by more than a minute and leading the first-ever sweep of the Olympic XC podium by a single country alongside fellow Swiss riders Sina Frei and Linda Indergand.
For Jolanda Neff, the race is the culmination of a long recovery from a crash in 2019
in which she ruptured her spleen and collapsed a lung. And just six weeks ago, she broke her hand
at the World Cup in Leogang. Still, like Tom Pidcock
in the men's Olympic field, she was able to overcome the setback to claim the title.
...conclusion, I don't think either rider was intentionally forcing the other into a crash (drop or climb) though Neff was definitely the more technically skilled of the two riders for the riding considerations
But in fairness to her, even Neff's recount doesn't match on the boards. Looks like she planned to pump the tranny too, even if brake checked, but misjudged the edge of the boards and went too wide on it.
But who cares about either reality because in both cases she boss moved the HECK out of the drop & the boost up the bank.
I can certainly understand them getting emotional in their comments though, I’m sure both of them will have more mature thoughts about all this when dust has settled.
