Olympic Champion Criticizes Rival for 'Stupid Move'

Jul 27, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
We reported yesterday on Mathieu van der Poel's Olympic crash after the 'training ramp' was removed from the Sakura rock drop on the Olympic mountain bike course in Japan and the same feature has made the headlines again today but for completely opposite reasons.

An overnight storm left the track slippery so the ramp was put back into the course today, allowing riders to roll the drop again. Longtime rivals Jolanda Neff and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot led the race in the first lap and the pair approached the ramp at high speed, Neff following closely behind Ferrand-Prevot. Just as both were committed to the ramp, Ferrand-Prevot braked before rolling it, while Neff was forced to drop off the side at low speed.


Jolanda was unhappy with the maneuver and criticized Ferrand Prevot in her post-race press conference:

bigquotesShe was in front of me and we were going at a good decent speed and then she pulled her brakes super hard and I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t brake and I ended up jumping with no speed at all. I was super lucky that I didn’t crash. It was such a stupid move of hers because it’s really dangerous for the people behind.

I don’t know if she knew I was right there behind, but after that, I just thought, ‘I have to get away from her.’ It’s scary because you never know what she’s going to do.

It’s not the first time she does something like that, I’m just glad I wasn’t near her anymore, I was glad I was riding on my own and safe.Jolanda Neff

Ferrand Prevot then had her own scare 20 seconds later when Neff passed her to the left on the uphill rock garden. She ended up tumbling into the race tape and lost about 30 seconds trying to get her bike back, and while she battled back up to third at one point, she eventually finished 10th.

Screenshot from CBC.

bigquotesJolanda Neff went left, I went right. We were going at the same speed and we arrived at the same time, I said to myself, ‘If she doesn't brake or if I don't brake, we'll hit each other,’ so I braked. There were rocks, it was slippery, and I slid off. The title was decided there. Afterwards, I don't know if I would have beaten her, but in any case, the medal was decided there.Pauline Ferrand-Prevot

After Ferrand-Prevot's crash, Neff was left on her own to pedal to victory, eventually taking Switzerland's first women's Olympic gold by more than a minute and leading the first-ever sweep of the Olympic XC podium by a single country alongside fellow Swiss riders Sina Frei and Linda Indergand.

For Jolanda Neff, the race is the culmination of a long recovery from a crash in 2019 in which she ruptured her spleen and collapsed a lung. And just six weeks ago, she broke her hand at the World Cup in Leogang. Still, like Tom Pidcock in the men's Olympic field, she was able to overcome the setback to claim the title.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Tokyo Olympics


Must Read This Week
Amaury Pierron & Commencal 21 Team Manager Apologize for Instagram Stories
104453 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Crashed in the Olympic Final Due to Lack of Training Ramp
95363 views
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2021
68787 views
Final Results from the Men's XC at the Tokyo Olympics
66946 views
First Ever Two-Speed Olympic BMX Bike Uses Modified Zee Drivetrain
55375 views
Check Out: Futuristic Handlebars, New Saddles, Back Protection, & More
44571 views
Magnus Manson Diagnosed with Blood Cancer
42274 views
Round Up: 15 Olympic Edition Bikes
41196 views

88 Comments

  • 129 0
 My take home is that PFP brake checks like a roadie, and Neff has been spending winters hucking big bikes and motos around in the mountains of NC with Luca Shaw.
  • 37 0
 not sure the brake check before the drop was intentional...Pauline clearly wanted to roll it (so slowed down) while Neff was going to send it like a boss. Also, no harm/foul with the climb pass, I thought it was a great move by Neff...Pauline's tires looked like they slid-out when she took that inside line without enough momentum and she's trying to blame Neff for her bad line choice (also...rubbings racing)

...conclusion, I don't think either rider was intentionally forcing the other into a crash (drop or climb) though Neff was definitely the more technically skilled of the two riders for the riding considerations
  • 4 0
 I agree, that is the sum of the things! Neff has been beyond impressive this whole year coming off that accident, and culminating it by showing the extent of technical ability and race attitude on her way to a gold medal -- so rad to see.
  • 18 0
 PFP's comment sure reads like sour grapes to me. Neff carried way more speed on the outside berm, and just flew up the rocks with like 1 pedal stroke. PFP went inside, had less speed, and then slipped with her pedaling - not fair to blame Neff, who took a totally different line up a wide obstacle.
  • 5 0
 They certainly have a bit of history with "aggressive" racing going back years - in both CX and XC. Check the 2018 Hoogerheide CX race...
  • 10 0
 @SATN-XC: Totally agree. Video shows loads of room for PFP on her side in the rock garden. Braking in that situation nearly guarantees the result that happened. The better rider won.
  • 3 0
 @Lokirides: you got your lanes mixed up. Neff took the inside berm.
  • 5 0
 @Lokirides: Honestly looked to me like PFP was just startled, grabbed a handful of brakes and lost traction. Seemed like the diff between a rider totally comfortable with the terrain and one feeling skittish and pushed to her limit by it. LOVE that the best technical rider won! What a boss.
  • 1 0
 @Lokirides: I agree. PFP made a mistake and tried to cover not having the guts to just send it in both cases.
  • 2 0
 Prevost didn't touch her brake until she had launched off track.

But in fairness to her, even Neff's recount doesn't match on the boards. Looks like she planned to pump the tranny too, even if brake checked, but misjudged the edge of the boards and went too wide on it.

But who cares about either reality because in both cases she boss moved the HECK out of the drop & the boost up the bank.
  • 2 1
 They're both whiney XC riders looking for anything to complain about. Nothing to see here, move along.
  • 1 0
 @scott-townes: boy, Neff podiumed her last WC race with a broken hand. "whiney XC riders" gtf outta here with your trolling.
  • 33 0
 Love seeing the victory go to the best technical rider. Jolanda has been seriously focusing on that aspect of her riding, and it's kind of seemed to not have paid off until now. I'm not sure how many other athletes in that field could have pulled off that drop without wrecking. Super sketchy and an amazing save. Congrats Jolanda!
  • 3 0
 totally agree, this is the type of track they should have at World cup events, it will level the field tbh.
  • 2 0
 pushing the riders to the limits is what made this course SOOO fun....endurance + skill. Thinking road racing needs to push the envelope a little more with this idea. Throw in a bridge gap or herd of sheep in-the-road every once and a while to keep everyone on their toes, lol
  • 35 1
 Yolanda needs to coach Mathieu Van Der Poel on how to monster truck like a boss.
  • 2 0
 dude, he is NEVER going to live that down now.
  • 22 0
 I wonder if Jolanda muttered 'braaap' as she railed the inside of that turn.... I would've.
  • 19 0
 dam handled it better than MVdP
  • 14 0
 Pauline's comment is ridiculous. There were two lines built into the track at that spot. Jolanda took the faster inside line and flew up the rocks. There was so much space, no crash was possible. PFP is just mad she got beat.
  • 2 0
 Agreed, but I would add that Yolanda’s complaining is ridiculous as well. If you want to trail someone this close, then you have to deal with the risks that come with it. That’s racing, PFP has the right to ride the track her way, in that case, slowing down to roll the drop.

I can certainly understand them getting emotional in their comments though, I’m sure both of them will have more mature thoughts about all this when dust has settled.
  • 11 1
 I, really, really dislike the tone of this article. I feel it is written in a manner to inspire debate and to guide readers to choose a rider to side with....that one is right, and one is wrong. This situation doesn't have an evil doer. They were both just racing to the best of their ability and neither had bad intentions.
  • 13 0
 Yeeeeea sent it !! Freeride
  • 7 0
 On the rocky uphill where PFP washed out, it looks like there is room for two riders on Neff's right. PFP looks to have gone nervous stiff, leaned with the bike in the turn instead leaning the bike and keeping body weight over the tire patch. Having her cg inside of the tire patch worked ok on the stickier dirt turn but once on the slippery rocks it was a classic washout
  • 9 0
 that climb might as well have been ice....momentum was the only thing getting either of those riders up. Pauline crashed b/c she came in too slow, not because Neff cut her off.
  • 3 0
 PFP had plenty of space, she biffed it for whatever reason.
  • 1 0
 All the social distancing has skewed our perception of personal space.
  • 9 0
 sunday saves. well held.
  • 11 5
 Do we need this "drama"? Seems like the race wasn't even decided there but it was the biggest 'dramatic' moment during the race.
  • 12 0
 Yes we do.
  • 6 0
 Neff could have gotten seriously injured when she slammed the brakes on, her frustration w PFP is appropriate and has nothing to do with shade.
  • 8 3
 Tension in a race like this is high and Neff was obviously frustrated. Close calls happen. Mistakes happen. Why spin it into some soap opera?
  • 2 1
 Journalists love to provoke controversy even when there's little reason - it's in their DNA. And sometimes athletes like to snipe at their rivals. All this is just the way of the world.
  • 2 0
 @tigerfish50: Gotta be first even if it's wrong. Looks like they edited it at least.
  • 3 1
 ...both riders are quoted specifically blaming the other for the incidents (Neff said Pauline brake checked her on the drop and it was "unsafe" to be around Paulineand Pauline said Neff cut her off on the climb and it "decided the race"), not sure there is any spin going on.
  • 2 3
 @SATN-XC: They edited the original to be more accurate.
  • 1 0
 @noapathy: gotcha, didn't see the original
  • 3 0
 That‘s not true, PFP. Jolanda was going double your speed on that uphill section and left more than enough space for you. You simply panicked. And imho the speed/momentum was not right. Poor reaction. Sometimes it is just better to congratulate a deserved olympic Champion.
  • 8 3
 If Pauline was in front, and they were going the same speed. How could they possibly crash? Neff's story makes more sense.
  • 27 22
 Pauline's comment is from her crash, not the drop incident
  • 4 0
 Thanks, I got the wrong end of the stick while editing this. It has been fixed now
  • 3 1
 Hum, generates more clicks if there's more drama, even if it's partially manufactured drama. Neff handled that like a champ, impressive save! Throwing shade after winning is... less impressive. Kinda seems out of character for Neff.
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: We don't know if Jolanda was responding to PFP's description of her own crash, where she appears to partially blame Neff. As anyone can see, Neff left her plenty of room.
  • 1 0
 @tigerfish50: Yeah, seems like it. I wrote that before they edited the article to include the second incident.
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: Agreed, whatever their history the shade seems cheesy
  • 2 0
 I wonder how Jolanda would do on the EWS. I think she could be a top 5, maybe top 3 contender. Seems to have the most DH skills of the women XC field. I recall she did well at some DH races at Windrock a while back.
  • 1 0
 Jolanda’s bossing that ramp. Looks like Pauline looked and got distracted. Jolanda is also going considerably faster than Pauline at that stage. I’m just describing a video now. I’ll go.
  • 2 0
 Neff knew their was no ramp and was prepared for the drop, MVDP was expecting a ramp and was not prepared, very different situations
  • 5 3
 Headline gives away too much still... Human on bicycle upset with fellow human bicyclist due to unnatural movement.
  • 5 4
 "Pauline sees the event differently and instead describes it as a racing incident" - well it sounds like she's describing the other incident altogether in the rock garden.
  • 5 4
 Just for clarification, Jolanda is talking about the incident in the video, while PFP is commenting on her slide out after the video, not commenting on the same thing.
  • 2 0
 Yolanda “Freeride” Neff! Nice recovery, better all around rider and well deserved win.
  • 1 0
 A lot of them may have pretty good technical skills these days, but they definitely still complain, whine, and snipe at each other like roadies.
  • 1 0
 Ferrand-Prevot is a phenomenal rider but she rode the whole course like she was in over her head while Neff was absolutely crushing it and charging through every section.
  • 2 1
 Only part about XC I don’t like, some are actual MTBers while others are glorified roadies like PFP. I’m with JoJo on this one.
  • 1 0
 100%
  • 1 0
 So PFP is a scared roadie and Neff is a badass, got it. Not surprised at all, especially given her time spent with Luca and her interest in moto
  • 2 0
 Dang. Almost OTB. That poor XC fork though...
  • 7 0
 seemed to handle it fine..
  • 1 0
 those "poor forks" don't mind. I used to run a SC32 on my hardtail and treated it like a legit trail bike at 200lbs plus gear. If they can take me beating them up, Neff pushing one is nothing. And NO, I am not saying I ride harder than Neff, just that physics implies I was abusing my fork much more than she did in that section...Wink
  • 6 4
 Jolanda's talking about the ramp, Pauline about the rock garden.
  • 2 0
 Really should have posted this on a Sunday.
  • 2 0
 SAVE OF THE YEAR!!!!!! WOWWW
  • 2 0
 Olympic PB Huck to Flat? Hmmmm??
  • 1 0
 yikes...that's not how your supposed to slow-drop to flat I think. Amazing save there. That could have been ugly
  • 2 0
 I thought French lines were supposed to be faster.
  • 1 0
 The training ramp will be auctioned off on Ebay. Starting bid will be 1 slightly used XC fork.
  • 1 0
 I'm impressed with Neff's SID on that accidental drop. That damper handled that like a boss.
  • 1 0
 Damn that Supercaliber is strong! Few years back any frame would have folded or snapped under such an frontal impact.
  • 2 1
 It's a sport . Be a good sport about it.
  • 1 0
 Quick thinking and skill kept her on the bike.
  • 1 0
 Jolanda's been doing her press-ups, eh?
  • 1 0
 Thankfully no spoilers in the headline, thank you Pinkbike
  • 1 0
 what's the awful siren for lol
  • 1 0
 The moral of this story — cobbler stick to your last
  • 5 5
 Well they're not talking about the same incident, are they?
  • 1 0
 Nowt wrong with that XD
  • 1 1
 Pretty sure the rider in front isn't responsible for riders behind them...
  • 1 0
 Rider who leaves plenty of room while overtaking in a rock garden isn't responsible for the passed rider falling off her bike due to incompetence
  • 1 0
 Karma's a bitch
  • 1 1
 Well at least we know Yolanda could kick mvdp ass.
  • 1 0
 Clickbait title
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010659
Mobile Version of Website