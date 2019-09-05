Video: Jolanda Neff Gets Weird on the New Trek Supercaliber

Sep 5, 2019
by Trek Bikes  

Words: Trek

We just introduced a brand new cross-country race bike. Visually it looks like something between a hardtail and a full suspension bike. They embraced that duality and created this not-so-traditional launch video with Swiss XC star Jolanda Neff. It's a classic tale of in-between-ness that quickly spins off the rails. It fits nicely into the current trend of weird launch videos. The video was filmed in Amalfi, Italy, by IFHT Films.

Posted In:
Videos XC Bikes Trek Jolanda Neff


40 Comments

  • 39 1
 "who cares, cross country suuuucccks" LOL
  • 3 0
 That boy was perfect hahuauhaua
  • 19 5
 Emily Batty down voting on youtube as we speak.
  • 9 0
 Hats off to IFHT! Very entertaining add!
  • 8 0
 Fuck that was so excellently produced and entertaining as shit. Well fucking done!
  • 8 0
 Love how she smashes through the window
  • 1 0
 Best parts of the video. Don’t care about the bike at all.
  • 5 0
 Must have been subliminal messages in this commercial because now I kinda want one.
  • 3 1
 F^$&* xc.....THAT is the new 4 cross bike ......... if Thomas Slavic was racing that he would have won everything ever - well maybe he would have broken a few in the mix, but hey, that's racing (waits for explosions - and potential ban from PB.) Love this bike and Jolanda. Love having fun too. The bike looks like a game changer.
  • 5 0
 That was awesome! Very well done Trek...And Yolanda is great!!!
  • 2 1
 Nice ad but i don't get why everyone is excited about this bike:

I really fail to understand Trek:s claim that its light; at 9.96kg without a dropper, it weights about the same as an Epic with a dropper and that one have 100mm suspension (without a dropper the Epic is about 400 grams lighter than the Supercaliber and thats even with the Epic having heavier wheels than the Supercaliber). Same with a Lux, remove the dropper and its lighter than the Supercaliber. Or buy the Lux frameset and use the same wheels and rims as the Supercaliber and you would get a Lux that weights just a tad above 9kg (and the Lux with same finishing kit ends up about 2-3'000USD cheaper). Why buy a compromised 60mm suspension bike when there is lighter 100mm bikes out there?

Waiting for my 300 downvotes
  • 5 0
 fast as f***
  • 3 0
 I don't care what you think, that was funny as fuck for a major bike company ad!
  • 2 0
 Should've put Luca on one of the cereal boxes. But yeah, this is marketing done right.
  • 2 0
 Wow, the kids arguing at the end really sums up the Pinkbike Comment section perfectly
  • 2 0
 Where's Luca? Was Luca one of the bears? Razz
  • 1 0
 Seen before... but where?
That Goldilocks parody.
The Vespa Ape Shuttle.
That Suspension....
  • 2 0
 It's a soft tail. They've been around for like, 50 years.
  • 2 0
 Thumbs up to Trek for making fun of themselves and XC and Who Cares!
  • 1 0
 Who's the guy on the Cinnamon Roost Crunch box?.
Lyrik suspension... and looks like a TLD Adidas kit?
  • 1 0
 I think is R-Dog on the new Fuel Ex!
  • 1 0
 Liked the video but those 29er wheels on smaller people like jolanda look truly ridiculous
  • 1 0
 Jolanda took some pretty nasty bumps in that ad...
  • 1 1
 Pretty entertaining video and Jolanda is darn lovely. The new Trek looks rad too.
  • 1 0
 Kid at 2:47 with the crutches nailed it
  • 1 0
 Maybe the baby bear was Anton Cooper? Baby bear might have been too tall.
  • 1 0
 Best advert I've seen all year
  • 4 3
 So hot....
  • 1 0
 very good. they get it.
  • 10 12
 Just like a lot of European commercials, I have not idea what I just watched. Bold strategy Trek going with the black-face bears though, see how it pays off.
  • 8 2
 Pretty sure those were brown bears. So brown face, or would you call it bear face?
  • 4 0
 Even bolder strategy pulling black-face out of nowhere. I envision you have a lot of moments in life that reflect Randy Marsh in the "Naggers" episode of South Park.
  • 7 0
 I'm certain the bears will be very offended.
  • 3 0
 I would never expect someone to draw a link between blackface and what is very obviously a bear costume with face makeup, but I guess your comment is proof that it's possible.
  • 1 1
 @bderricks: I actually meant to type brown but my Apple device auto corrected it to "black". Now I can edit it. Thanks a lot Apple.
  • 1 0
 Hahaha! I like it
  • 1 0
 Weird
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



