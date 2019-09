Video: Jolanda Neff Gets Weird on the New Trek Supercaliber

Words: Trek

We just introduced a brand new cross-country race bike. Visually it looks like something between a hardtail and a full suspension bike. They embraced that duality and created this not-so-traditional launch video with Swiss XC star Jolanda Neff. It's a classic tale of in-between-ness that quickly spins off the rails. It fits nicely into the current trend of weird launch videos. The video was filmed in Amalfi, Italy, by IFHT Films To learn more about the bike visit trekbikes.com