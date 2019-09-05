Video: Jolanda Neff Gets Weird on the New Trek Supercaliber

Words: Trek
We just introduced a brand new cross-country race bike. Visually it looks like something between a hardtail and a full suspension bike. They embraced that duality and created this not-so-traditional launch video with Swiss XC star Jolanda Neff. It's a classic tale of in-between-ness that quickly spins off the rails. It fits nicely into the current trend of weird launch videos. The video was filmed in Amalfi, Italy, by IFHT Films
.
To learn more about the bike visit trekbikes.com
40 Comments
I really fail to understand Trek:s claim that its light; at 9.96kg without a dropper, it weights about the same as an Epic with a dropper and that one have 100mm suspension (without a dropper the Epic is about 400 grams lighter than the Supercaliber and thats even with the Epic having heavier wheels than the Supercaliber). Same with a Lux, remove the dropper and its lighter than the Supercaliber. Or buy the Lux frameset and use the same wheels and rims as the Supercaliber and you would get a Lux that weights just a tad above 9kg (and the Lux with same finishing kit ends up about 2-3'000USD cheaper). Why buy a compromised 60mm suspension bike when there is lighter 100mm bikes out there?
Waiting for my 300 downvotes
That Goldilocks parody.
The Vespa Ape Shuttle.
That Suspension....
Lyrik suspension... and looks like a TLD Adidas kit?
Yeah, and a motion ride fork is pretty... :'D
