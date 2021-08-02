Jolanda Neff Raced on 'Legs & Heart' Without a Bike Computer or Power Meter at the Tokyo Olympics

Aug 2, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Jolanda Neff raced without a bike computer, power meter or heart rate monitor on her way to winning the 2021 Tokyo Olympics last week unlike many of her competitors. Neff told us she relied on her "legs and...heart" rather than data to power herself to victory by more than a minute over compatriots Sina Frei and Linda Indergand.

Bike computers are almost universal in endurance bike racing from the Tour de France through to World Cup cross country racing and they can provide riders with data such as their power output, speed, heart rate or lap times. In theory, the information allows riders to use data to measure their effort and theoretically pace themselves better throughout the race. Neff instead raced on intuition and relied on her body telling her how much effort to use as she completed 5 laps of the Izu Peninsula track.

In fact, this isn't unusual for Jolanda, who said she has almost never used a bike computer or power meter in competition and only started using it in training this year. She said: "I have never done any race in my life with a power meter or a heart rate belt or even a bike computer until 2021, with one exception, which was the Tokyo test event in 2019 where I did the race with all 3 and recorded every detail of the parcours. All the years before that, which is 21 years of racing to be fair, I always race on my intuition and my feeling... To me, skills and fun on the bike are the number one priority."

This is a philosophy that Neff wishes to pass onto younger riders who may rely too heavily on numbers over enjoying riding their bikes. She continues, "I would love to give this message to any bike rider in the world, and especially young riders. Please enjoy riding your bike to the fullest, have fun with your mates, admire nature and the animals you get to see and forget about the numbers. You will get fast by riding your bike not by producing some certain numbers. Yes, you need to train and you need to overcome challenges and setbacks but please do it with your heart. Ride your bike for one reason, because it is fun."


Neff accepts that this approach may not work for everyone but it has been incredibly successful for her with a palmares that includes 3 consecutive U23 World Championships, 3 overall World Cup wins, 12 World Cup wins and National Championships wins on and off road. She said, "I have been training like this all my life and it didn't stop me from having success. Yes, it was great fun but also a great success. Often people think when you have fun you're not working hard, which is not true. You can be having the most fun and working the hardest and have success at the same time. Everyone has their own style and I totally respect that and as long as you ride your bike, no matter what gadget, that's totally awesome. I'm just saying this is my style and I'm happy with it."

Posted In:
Racing and Events Jolanda Neff Tokyo Olympics XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Jolanda Neff Criticizes Pauline Ferrand Prevot for 'Stupid Move' at Tokyo Olympics
243166 views
Tom Pidcock Won Olympics on What Looks Like Electronic Prototype Suspension from SR Suntour
74614 views
Muc-Off Withdraws Commencal 21 Sponsorship & Insists Amaury Pierron Take Course After 'Racial Stereotyping'
65708 views
First Look: 2022 Trek Roscoe Hardtail
55970 views
Final Results from the Women's XC at the Tokyo Olympics
48932 views
Throwback Thursday: Fox's Upside Down Prototype Downhill Fork
40497 views
Check Out: A Full-Coverage Half Shell, Lightweight Norwegian MTB Clothing, 'The Rolex of Pressure Gauges' & More
40000 views
8 Pro Bikes from the Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2021
36651 views

28 Comments

  • 17 0
 I am super poor, so I don't use power meters and crap either. I understand that they are helpful for optimizing performance, but I've never had any issues not using them. Granted, I'm not competing in WC races or the Olympics, but honestly, athletes at that high of a level should know their bodies well enough to know if they are on a pace that they can maintain. Neff demonstrated that perfectly.
  • 14 1
 same, although I am actually Cheap, not poor.
  • 2 1
 @Narro2: I have a manual power meter and heart rate monitor. When my legs fill with Lactic acid, my power meter says I'm nearing my limit (and I better stop pushing so hard before I cramp or pass out) and When I'm about to pass out on a climb, that's my heart rate monitor "literally", telling me I'm about to go black..
Works every time and they don't need batteries..
  • 2 9
flag HarryBalsagna (23 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Narro2: Cheap and poor are most certainly not the same. Don't try to equate your conscious choice with the harshness of another's reality.
  • 2 1
 @HarryBalsagna: Chill dude. You can also make a lot of money and have none left and feel poor.
  • 2 0
 @HarryBalsagna: what??!!! the joke went way over your head man.
  • 1 0
 @HarryBalsagna: ooh, that's deep man, very deep
  • 1 0
 Mo Money . Mo Problems
  • 1 0
 I think they're often used by top athletes to keep themselves in check during the excitement of racing. I'd be willing to bet many riders that have them haven't a clue how to use it properly and it's more for bragging rights. If I had one it would probably just constantly repeat "you're a wuss" across the display.
  • 20 0
 '' Neff said''
  • 13 0
 "Ride your bike for one reason, because it is fun."
She totally nailed it.
  • 4 0
 This is a beautiful reminder at a time when more and more gadgets and gimmicks are seen as necessary. Ride what you got, have fun, don't sweat the rest. Or... as another famous cyclist put it... Ride up grades don't buy upgrades.
  • 7 0
 I just checked my heart meter and it says I'm happy with this story.
  • 7 1
 I as well ride every time with only my leg and heart
  • 1 0
 And for the one reason that it is fun with mates, as well as animals being a priority.
  • 1 0
 They are the best in the world, they know pretty much where their heart rates and legs are at by feel when pacing, pushing, and trying to recover. I think it is much better to not use all the electronic metrics. Paralysis over analysis. Also, it saves some weight.
  • 1 0
 I bet these athletes have a really good idea of their own fatigue and pace. Getting into a flow state seems harder when you are all worried about the data. I get why it matters on the TOF, but seems less important in shorter races.
  • 3 0
 Her statement is borderline a hot take on cycling in general. Good for her, and I'm glad at least one pro shares this mindset.
  • 1 0
 Power meter and heart rate monitor makes tons of sense when training where you are targeting metrics for tracking, and you set the pace.

In a race it is useless anyway. What if your opponent attacks on the second to last lap? Are you not going to match because you would exceed your targeted power output for that section? In a race the other people you are competing with has much more influence on when and where you have to increase effort. If you were to only race based on measurables, you would never win
  • 2 1
 Training with Power is far more logical on a road bike or stationary. Although having power references on a specific MTB course can help figure out if something is wrong physically if you're having problems.
  • 4 0
 applause. I love this.
  • 2 0
 Clearly she had more than enough of each to get the job done, stellar performance.
  • 3 0
 Sh!t yeah
  • 1 1
 I have a hard time to believe that there’s any advantage with a bike computer compared to none when all other sports manage without. Is there any science backing it up?
  • 2 0
 God bless this woman!
  • 1 0
 She probably can win a race without a bike
  • 1 0
 That's just crazy talk!
  • 1 0
 Much respect.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008116
Mobile Version of Website