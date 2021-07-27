Women's Olympic XC Champion: "The Team Invested in Skills & Technical Training and it Paid Off"

Jul 27, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Jolanda Neff has said that a focus on technical skills allowed the Swiss team to claim a sweep of the medals in the women's XCO race at the Tokyo Olympics.

Neff took the lead in the middle of the first lap after a crash by Pauline Ferrand Prevot and rode away from the field to finish the race more than a minute in the lead. She was followed home by her compatriots Sina Frei and Linda Indergand who rode together for most of the race.

After the race, Neff told Reuters, "I knew it was going to be super tough race. This morning we had a complete change in conditions. We had a lot of rain. But the Swiss team has invested so much time in skills and technical training and it really paid off."

The Paul Davies' designed track on the Izu peninsula was the most technical in Olympic history and rivalled even the most technical World Cup tracks with its man-made rocky features and punchy climbs. The track was made even harder by a storm from the approaching Typhoon Nepartek before the race that left riders sturggling for grip on the slick rock sections and slimy, muddy climbs.

In a demonstration of her technical skills, Neff was forced offline to avoid Pauline Ferrand Prevot off the Sakura Drop. She then overtook Pauline who slipped out on the rock climb.

It was a tough run-up to the Games for Neff who ruptured her spleen in 2019 then broke her hand at the World Cup in Leogang in June. However, she was able to fully recover and prove herself to be the class of the field in Japan. She said, "I was in the flow, I had fun out there, it was my goal for today to have fun and to enjoy it and yeah it was a perfect race... It feels like a dream and I hope I don't wake up anytime soon."

Linda Indergand also believes the Swiss were best prepared for the technical nature of the course. She told AP Olympics, "We had a really big advantage because of the technical course. We had the best lines and we knew we could ride our bike so comfortably, so when the rain came in the morning we were all excited to race.”

Sina Frei said, "I still can’t believe what happened today. I think you can always dream, and of course it was a big dream of mine, and yeah, to stand on the podium with two other Swiss girls is just amazing."

35 Comments

  • 23 0
 Absolutely huge result! Podium sweep by three solid riders! With a population of ca. 8 million and 4 MTB medals.....I think its safe to say Switzerland is mountain bike land-
  • 6 8
 ...As long as its not downhill
  • 18 0
 @valleytroll: Camille Balanche
  • 1 0
 @Zuman: ha, nice.
  • 23 0
 Jolanda giving MVP some lessons on how it's done
  • 9 0
 Jolanda is the MVP!!
  • 1 0
 Luca will be proud!!!
  • 6 0
 She forgot they put back the ramp...lol
  • 13 1
 Das isch eifach absoluti Weltklass. Sho lo lo lo lo.......... Absoluti Legändene
  • 15 2
 Not a very inclusive message without translations in French, Italian, and Romansh?
  • 11 0
 @mi-bike: Even as a German I didn't understand a word. Believe me.
  • 5 1
 Everyone who speaks english can understand that message.
  • 2 0
 @mi-bike: dont cross the Röstigraben
They wont be happy
  • 3 0
 @IntoTheEverflow: Most people who speak English don't understand English.
  • 10 0
 Spoiler alert- they found the ramp.
  • 8 1
 Why did you put Women’s Olympic XC Champion in the title? Now I know the olympics is on. I was going to wait until the end of 2021 to watch the whole year of sport in one marathon catch-up.

Thanks a lot.
  • 7 1
 Appreciate the spoiler free headlines and thumbnails, even if they are a bit clunky.
(watch "Bernard Kerrs winning run POV" was the complete opposite)
  • 6 0
 World Cup season hasn't been the same without Jolanda battling for the podium, this result is good for the sport.
  • 4 0
 Awesome! So good to see Jolanda back, healthy and on top again. Showing her mad skills, bravery tests paying off!
  • 4 0
 Man,that drop could easily gone so wrong! Well done Yolanda and all the Swiss team!
  • 3 1
 All that Pisgah Gnarr training!
  • 1 0
 erwin_ruiz knows how to get around a paywall, we should make sure he's a member!
  • 1 0
 "Left riders sturggling for grip" eh? Proof reader is on point again! Give that person a raise Smile
  • 1 0
 Huge shout-out to their coach, Oscar Saiz!
  • 2 2
 Why was the ramp there? They took it away for the men's race so why was it here!
  • 3 0
 It was put back in before the race because of the conditions
  • 1 0
 @jamessmurthwaite: thanks for clearing that up for me...it did look quite slippery on the track
  • 1 0
 Like clockwork!
  • 1 0
 Downhill is better
  • 1 0
 HaHa
  • 1 0
 Wow, thanks for that. We really needed to hear that while we all clicked on an article about XC racing. (Yawn)
  • 2 2
 Vdp got robbed.
  • 4 0
 Of a roll ramp
  • 2 0
 The whole field knew about the ramp. MVDP didn't. There seems to be a systemic communication problem in dutch cycling. The ramp got reinstalled because of the rain. Most girls still sent it. Neff could even handle the case and not otb. Fact is, the riders who won, did their homework. Pidcock with his heat training, the girls with their extra tech skill camps, and they went to check out the track on every possible opportunity. The losers did less or none of those things.
  • 1 0
 The only 1 in the field to fail to clear the obstacle. Yep, he got robbed...

