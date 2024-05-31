Powered by Outside

Jolanda Neff Will Give Up Olympic Spot If She Doesn't Find a Solution to Breathing Issues

May 31, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Jolanda Neff looking on form despite the heat and humidity.


2021 Olympic Champion Jolanda Neff came fifth and sixth at the first two rounds of the XC World Cup in Brazil, before a disastrous race in the Czech Republic. The Trek Factory Racing rider was pulled with one lap remaining, racing at less than 80% of the speed of the winner on the day. The issue that held her back was not a puncture or another mechanical, but the Swiss athlete's lungs.

After the race in Nove Mesto, Swiss Cycling named Nino Schurter and Mathias Flueckiger to the Olympic team on the men's side alongside Alessandra Keller and Jolanda Neff on the women's team. However, 31-year-old Neff told SRF Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen that she's been dealing with a breathing issue for the past four years and if she doesn't figure out a resolution to it in the next two to three weeks, she doesn't see the point in heading to her third Olympics Games in Paris to compete.

bigquotesAs soon as I go faster, the system explodes and I can't breathe anymore. I can only gain a little time on technical sections and then just ride at my own pace on the climbs. That takes so much patience and it's extremely frustrating. In Nove Mesto, the pace was so high very early on that I completely exploded. I couldn't breathe at all.Jolanda Neff

bigquotesI've had the same problem for four years. I don't know what it is, but I can't get much air when I breathe. I've had corona three times and I don't know if my lungs have been damaged in any way as a result. I've also had severe hay fever since 2016. I had that more or less under control. When everything comes together, I can't breathe at all.Jolanda Neff



Neff also suffered a life-threatening crash at the end of 2019 in which she partially collapsed a lung. She also told Ross Bell in an interview in 2020 that she got a really bad lung infection in 2015 ahead of the World Championships and her doctor at the time said that "you have the lungs of a seventy-year-old right now."


Jolanda Neff carved her way back through the field and onto the podium.
Jolanda Neff took sixth at round one in Mairipora and fifth in Araxa.


bigquotesEither I'll find a solution in the next two to three weeks or I'll notice that there's a little hope. If that's not the case, I don't have to go to Paris. I have to find out if there is anything that can be done to heal my lungs. I will look at everything that can be done. Either I will find a solution in the next two to three weeks or I will notice that there is a little hope. If that is not the case, I don't have to go to Paris.Jolanda Neff


If Neff decides not to take part in the Olympics, Sina Frei would take her place.


bigquotesI would prefer it if someone else went. I don't have to go to the Olympics to come last. I only want to take part if I can perform.Jolanda Neff



Translated from German in Instagram post

bigquotesYou don't have any luck and then you have bad luck on top of that." - in retrospect that even sounds funny, but in the moment it is certainly not what you want to experience.

I would like to thank the @swissolympicteam and @swisscyclingteam for the great trust they have placed in me and for the nomination for the Olympic Games in Paris. With 5th and 6th place at the World Cups in Brazil and 5th and 4th place at the last two World Cups last summer, I have fulfilled the qualification criteria several times. I am therefore very pleased that I have been selected for the Swiss team. In particular, I would like to thank @telseredi, with whom I have been able to work together in the Swiss Cycling National Team for 10 years - above all, I am grateful to him for his determination to find a solution. As I explained in an interview with SRF, it only makes sense for me to travel to Paris this summer and represent Switzerland if I am competitive and completely healthy. I will now take all steps with the doctors from the Swiss Olympic Team to find out what we can do and I want nothing more than to be able to heal my lungs completely.

If we succeed in doing that, I will hopefully soon be able to do my full training again and regain my full performance.Jolanda Neff


While Neff's superb technical skills definitely come into play in the rain, the real reason she excels rainy conditions is because there's less pollen in the air and she can breathe more easily. At the Tokyo 2021 Olympics and at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup in 2022, two of her last victories, rain played a huge factor. Neff says she now has to hope for rain to be in a position to perform, which has been hard on her morale.


bigquotesFrom 2014 to 2018, I won at least one major title every year, was always at the top of the overall World Cup, and won it three times. Now it's the case that it actually has to rain so that there is less pollen in the air. Now I'm in the mode where I have to hope for a rainy race. That can't really be the case with all the effort I put in. I've always enjoyed cycling so much and it's just not fun anymore.Jolanda Neff


Jolanda Neff back on top after obliterating the rest in the worst imaginable conditions. What a way to end a four year drought.
Jolanda Neff won the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup in the pouring rain in 2022. It had been four years since her last win.


bigquotesI am in contact with the doctors from Swiss Olympic and Swiss Cycling. I have been working with them for many years and I trust them. We will now definitely do a lung function test to see what is going on. I will also certainly talk to other riders. So far I don't know what will really help me. If I don't feel any improvement in the next few weeks, then I can abandon this season.Jolanda Neff


Despite Neff's words, Swiss national coach Edi Telser is optimistic that Neff will in Paris on July 28 vying for a medal.


bigquotesWe're counting on her, we believe in her. The plan is to organize the next two months in such a way that she can be really healthy and happy at the start. Then we are convinced that Jolanda is one of the fastest in the world.Edi Telser, Swiss National Team Coach


photo
The Swiss National Team coach believes in Jolanda Neff and her ability to reach the Olympic podium again in Paris.


A pollen allergy was a major factor in Julien Absalon's decision to retire in 2018 and we wish Neff all the best in finding a solution to this issue. We will keep you updated as to whether she will be competing in Paris in two months time.


The calm before the dust storm with Jolanda Neff.
Watching Neff race on a good day is incredible and we wish her all the best in finding a solution to this issue.


74 Comments
  • 102 1
 That is so much worse than the speculation. What a nightmare scenario. Best of luck on getting it sorted Ms. Neff, we hope to see you regularly back on top of the podium again. The sport won't be the same without everyone running scared from you before every technical descent! .
  • 13 3
 I've been dealing with similar problems for about 8 years, it really is a bummer, especially with the American Healthcare system, they are happy minimizing symptoms and sending you on your way. 2-3 times a year I actually think I'm going to die.
  • 6 4
 @RonSauce: you should look into vocal cord dysfunction. My sister had something very similar and is honestly probably what jolanda has. It's most common in female athletes but can happen with males too. There's a specialist in Denver He's the only one in the US that is dealt with it but my sister has seen lots of improvement
  • 2 0
 @RonSauce: Had a family member in the U.S. with similar issues, randomly breathing just stopped, dismissive doctors did nothing. Eventually figured out it stemmed from mold inhalation and it was life threatening.
  • 9 3
 @RonSauce: do you have insurance? I've found the opposite - if you're insured they want to uncover every rock, as they can bill for every single test - you are a profit center! The insured in America suffer from too much care in some respects imho.
  • 3 2
 @shredddr: That's been my experience. They want to bill you with as much as they possibly can if you have good insurance.
  • 2 1
 @shredddr: what was your chronic problem that they ran so many tests about?

Thats no how insurance works, once they get involved they decide whats necessary and whats not, not the doctors. If you are uninsured they can milk you. Insurance will tell them good enough is ok.
  • 3 1
 @Ardenjacoby: I'm not going to guess what Jolanda might have, there being a lot of possible causes and the info available here very limited. That said, I've personally suffered from VCD occasionally (although self diagnosed but a rather clear case) and even though my symptoms have been very rare and short-lasting, they can still feel really intense and rather scary. I've had this as a reaction to certain... I don't know if you can say flavours ever since I was a kid (spearmint chewing gum was always my favourite but I knew for the first couple of seconds my throat would get blocked).

In the last few years the few incidents I've had have always been when on a bike, doing more or less max efforts uphill or over some technical stuff. For me it's never just the exercising, but when I already have reflux symptoms present (which in my case aren't the most common ones either) or if I'm super stressed - the two also feeding off of each other. The last bad case was when I was super burned out from work, and going on a way too intense MTB ride, trying to follow someone way faster and fitter. Thought I was maybe having a full on panic attack, the poor breathing causing panic and the panic making me not focus on my breathing, wheezing there in the forest. But after a few minutes I was good to go again and managed to do the rest of the ride, just with less intensity.
  • 3 0
 @RonSauce:

so true!
Ive had so many doctors tell me "you are doing great!" and try to send me on my way
because my lung function tests are great

when I just finished telling them that I feel like I have the flu always

it takes a lot of persistence to get the help needed to feel better
  • 32 0
 That technical pass she pulled on Ferrand Prevot in the Tokyo Olympics will forever be in the highlights reels for XC racing.
  • 9 2
 That was so satisfying to watch.
  • 27 0
 I have so much respect for Jolanda and she has even more respect for the sport, her country and the Olympics. I really hope she is able to compete because she deserves it so much and the race won't be the same without her.
  • 16 0
 One of my favorite racers, and this just makes me like her more. She is awesome to watch race, and the fact that she is willing to give up the olympics instead of just going and blaming her performance on health is really amazing.
  • 21 3
 Coming to enduro in 2025. Join us on the dark side, the shorts are baggy.
  • 14 1
 So some new research is showing that micro-blood clotting issues could potentially be the cause of a lot of long-covid symptoms. I, myself, ended up seeing a weird blood clotting issue that came out of nowhere last year, a few months after several covid infections. It showed up as small blood clots in my lungs, which were affecting my cardio performance.

I'll be on low-dose anti-coagulants for a while (maybe permanently) but it has completely resolved the blood clotting issue, with zero apparent side effects.

I'd urge anyone dealing with post-covid/long covid symptoms to investigate anti-coagulant treatments with their doctor.
  • 36 72
flag gnarlysipes (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 There are similar (publicly admitted by NIH) long term symptoms from the vaccine as well. NIH calls it “Long Vax”.
  • 30 18
 @gnarlysipes: Tiny fractions of percentages, versus being 29% more likely to die from Covid if unvaccinated. This is not theoretical at this point, over 13 billion doses of Covid vaccine have been administered. Not sure about much, but this one takes hard work not to understand at this point.

www.ox.ac.uk/news/2021-08-27-covid-19-not-vaccination-presents-biggest-blood-clot-risks

www.nebraskamed.com/COVID/you-asked-we-answered-do-the-covid-19-vaccines-cause-blood-clots-or-heart-problems#:~:text=The overall risk of an,18 to 49 years old.

www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9055170
  • 9 3
 @gnarlysipes: The nature of the anti-coagulation effect seems to be excessive leftover junk spike proteins floating around in your blood. An actual viral infection is going to produce orders of magnitude more of these proteins in your system.

And intuitively, having already received the vaccine, your body is already primed to fight the virus, which means the virus will not have a chance to reproduce at nearly the same rate, which would significantly reduce the amount of spike protein junk left over after an actual infection.
  • 4 2
 @jayacheess: glad to hear you have a solution. What's the medication and dosage?
  • 17 26
flag BuntyHoven1 FL (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @50percentsure: Those stats have long been debunked. The classification of deaths was false in every western country. Vaccinated people dying from anything but Covid while unvaccinated motorcycle accident patients arriving without a pulse being classified as Covid deaths etc.

You don’t even need to dig into the death classifications or trust corrupt medical institutions to prove it though. Australia for example had very low excess mortality until the vaccine rollout. I’m not saying the virus itself didn’t cause deaths, it absolutely did, but very few in the under 50’s. That’s where the efficiency of the mRNA vaccine and the mistake of using the full spike protein sequence was made.
  • 8 6
 @BuntyHoven1: I can not find any legitimate analysis of covid or vaccine rollout that agrees with your assertions here: That the vaccine caused excess deaths for younger age groups. Do you have something to prove what you're saying?
  • 4 2
 @TCR-NZ: It's pretty early science at this point, but if you're feeling like you might have long covid symptoms, you should consult with your doctor and mention blood clotting and anti-coagulant treatments. From what I've seen, dosage varies widely, and even multiple types of anti-coagulants may be used for particularly bad cases.
  • 5 8
 @jayacheess: I’m not sure you will find research stating such. Who would fund it? Ultimately you have to either go along with the narrative that excess deaths in young people 2022/23 were due to long Covid (debunked) or it was due to lack of cancer screening etc. However, the incidence of cancer in the -50yo age group is almost as low as Covid mortality so it’s unlikely to say the least.

Here’s the Canadian data where they look for the causes but bizarrely don’t even discredit the elephant in the room- www.clubvita.net/assets/images/general/2310_Canada-excess-mortality-conundrum.pdf

Here’s a study which explains the miscategorisation of deaths. I’ve read a number of statistical analyses of this issue and I think it’s impossible to conclude that the vaccines did anything to reduce mortality. Even with the alpha or delta strains of the virus. - www.researchgate.net/publication/357778435_Official_mortality_data_for_England_suggest_systematic_miscategorisation_of_vaccine_status_and_uncertain_effectiveness_of_Covid-19_vaccination#pf3

All that said I’m not saying the vaccine is 100% responsible for Jolanda’s issues. It could have or it could have contributed or it could be nothing to do with it, but you would be ignorant to state either way. I remember a couple seasons ago when she won an early season race by 6 minutes so it sounds like this might not be due to her accident. Here - racing.trekbikes.com/stories/tfr-cross-country/jolanda-neff-wins-xc-world-cup-warmup-by-6-minutes
  • 4 1
 Human body consists of 60,000 miles of blood vessels.
1% are large vessels
99% are micro vessels
80% of the micro vessels are capillaries, which are so small that one red blood cell has to deform to fit through them.
Human body also consists of 25 trillion red blood cells and these 25 trillion red blood cells have to traverse through these 60,000 miles of blood vessels to deliver O2 and nutrients to all your tissues.
With that picture set, you can see what impact/importance clotting/blood viscosity has on your health/lungs/cardiovascular capacity.
  • 2 1
 @BuntyHoven1: "Who would fund it?" - It's extremely easy to get funding for projects that are focused on confirming vaccine safety. And if you do good science and present your findings without attaching a bunch of crazy 'vaccines are evil, they're killing people!!!' biased rhetoric, which seems to ALWAYS accompany the anti-vaccine crowd, then the scientific community will listen. I've yet to see anything of the sort, though.
  • 2 1
 @jayacheess: I don’t think that’s the case at all. For example, the BMJ in the UK receives over 80% of its funding from pharmaceutical corporations. Same for the Lancet. They would be biting the hand that feeds them wouldn’t they? Besides the adverse event profile for the Covid mRNA vaccines was disastrous. 1/1000 with myocarditis? Previous vaccines have been pulled of the market for a fraction of that.

That said I have read a number of papers critical of the mRNA Covid vaccines. Two of note from Sweden and Japan who seem to be a little less compromised than English speaking western nations when it comes to pharmaceutical ‘interference’. It’s been a while but I’ll find them if you like.
  • 15 0
 I don’t say this kind of thing often, but I’m truly sorry for her. Sounds so f*cking frustrating.

GL Jolanda
  • 8 0
 What a class act she is! Hoping for her full recovery
  • 5 0
 That's a bummer. But to me it appears quite unlikely to find a solution to a problem she's been dealing with for years in just a couple of weeks. If it had been that easy, she would've resolved the issue, I guess.
  • 4 0
 Yes, it seems kind of strange that she thinks there's a solution to be had in just a few weeks. But maybe the condition comes and goes as obviously she hasn't stopped racing entirely. So maybe she's just hoping that whatever treatments she usually does are able to abate the issue to the point she feels she can compete again in two months.
  • 4 0
 I can totally identify with her frustration. I had similar breathing issues climbing on my mtb. I was alone on the trails and thought I might be breathing my last breath. So scary. I spent two years with doctors and respirologists, but a most of their tests are measured against average baselines. At peak 160 bpm, my heart wasn't hitting the threshold to trigger my lung inflammation.
After doing a bunch of research, I stumbled across a practitioners flowchart document to diagnose similar issues. One of the obscure ones was acid reflux (GERD). Went to my doctor with this and following treatment for this has made a massive difference.
  • 4 0
 Probably no help.but...
I got bronchial pneumonia when I was 12. Had really bad asthma since then until I went to the USA for a few weeks where things got a lot better, came home and was admitted to hospital straight away.
I found that yeast and expansion agents in the likes of shaving foam are my combined trigger, had blood tests for yeast intolerance and it came back all clear (not a suprise and they don't do a stacked test in the NHS here and it's a combination that triggers my issues).
Fast forward and I gave up bread and dairy and use non bio washing powder and never have to take an inhaler any more (although just changed tona different non bio and it may be causing slight issues).
Then... Met my now wife who also had bronchial pneumonia when younger and was on inhalers and couldn't ride without them (as a fitness instructor this was a pain), she tried my diet (that the doctors said has no impact) and now never needs an inhaler and is asthma free.
.
Just my/our story and when you are in breathing difficulty you really want to try anything that might help.

I have also partially collapsed a lung in a crash (scariest moment ever not being able to breathe).
  • 3 0
 damn I feel for you Jolanda 3
much respect of you for giving up your olympic spot to someone who is able to perform consistently
But i hope you dont have to

pollen allergies have ruined mountain biking for me as well - its been a 10 yr journey so far and I barely ride at all
a year of allergy shots, turbinate reduction surgery last fall, and these naroo masks give me some hope for this season
naroomask.com/product/f1s
  • 2 0
 I'm very sorry to read this. I have allergen related asthma, it's pretty bad. For years it was completely out of control and then I started on a steroid based inhaler and that turned things around. Still at various times of the year—seasonally—I have to up my recommended daily dosage but for the most part I don't require an emergency (albuteral) inhaler so long as I keep up with my other inhaler. I don't know if this would do anything for Jolanda, she may be dealing with something completely different from what afflicts me, and the UCI may not grant her a waiver for such an inhaler. But I feel for her and her struggle, breathing issues are no joke. Best of luck Jolanda.
  • 2 0
 I've has this for 3 years and it's horrible.

I will get on an exercise bike, not even flat out, my heart only gets to around 140 and I have to stop. I'm literally sitting there like I'm dying. Not out of breath but can't breathe. I'm heaving the air in through my nose for around 4 massive sniffs until I can breathe. The weird thing is that right after it I can carry on exercising as normal.

And I can go for weeks without it happening and then one day.. BOOM. Just hits me.

I went for tests and my doctor said the xrays/mri showed some really mild emphysema, so i just thiught it was that, and because i used to smoke up until 12 years ago when I had kids was due to that.

It's the WORST feeling. I honestly thought I was dying once. And it only lasted around 10 seconds.
  • 2 0
 This could be something as simple as lymes disease, I have had some of these same symptoms that she explained but not all, my wife had it for years and we never knew, she had the same experiences that Yolanda has plus more. Worth a look, and lymes does some damage on the body but once it’s taken care of it’s phenomenal
  • 4 0
 Seems like treating such a condition is probably extra troublesome with having to avoid any banned substance.
  • 2 0
 Heartbreaking to hear this is what she's been working through. I really hope you can get it figured out! So much respect to let this out publicly.
  • 3 0
 it would be a shitty way to go out - but what a career. We wish her the best in every possible outcome.
  • 2 0
 She is the class act. I am confident she will receive the best diagnosis and treatment. It will take time. I hope to see her back at her best.
  • 4 1
 Ive heard low iron can interfere with oxygen absorption
  • 10 0
 I'm sure iron is a regularly monitored biomarker in such a high performance athlete.
  • 3 1
 She has had a tough go. The crash and now this. Our while town is pulling for you!
  • 2 0
 Someone downvoted that comment? What a dick
  • 1 0
 Let's see... Gets harder to breathe when working out. Has allergies. Getting older... Sounds like late onset exercise induced asthma. Genetics.
  • 9 8
 Been dealing with butt pain with riding and its driving me insane, cant imagine something like this at her level.
  • 5 1
 Idk why this is downvoted. I’ve got sciatica issues, and they do seem relatively small by comparison.
  • 3 0
 @samdeatley: nothing small about sciatica. It’s a bitch.
  • 1 0
 I had a similar problem will butt pain except it was worse off the bike. I had trouble with pain sleeping and sitting in some chairs. Changing to a different bike seat, slightly changing the seat angle, and adding some yoga has seemed to fix the issue. A whole bunch of increasingly unpleasant exams and tests never found anything that "would explain the pain" but they ruled out a bunch of things like cancer so I guess all the testing wasn't for nothing.
  • 2 0
 Fingers crossed she finds a safe and effective cure.
  • 2 0
 This is really painful, love you Jolanda!
  • 4 4
 WEI institute maybe?
Below threshold threads are hidden







