Jolanda Neff Will Give Up Olympic Spot If She Doesn't Find a Solution to Breathing Issues

You don't have any luck and then you have bad luck on top of that." - in retrospect that even sounds funny, but in the moment it is certainly not what you want to experience.



I would like to thank the @swissolympicteam and @swisscyclingteam for the great trust they have placed in me and for the nomination for the Olympic Games in Paris. With 5th and 6th place at the World Cups in Brazil and 5th and 4th place at the last two World Cups last summer, I have fulfilled the qualification criteria several times. I am therefore very pleased that I have been selected for the Swiss team. In particular, I would like to thank @telseredi, with whom I have been able to work together in the Swiss Cycling National Team for 10 years - above all, I am grateful to him for his determination to find a solution. As I explained in an interview with SRF, it only makes sense for me to travel to Paris this summer and represent Switzerland if I am competitive and completely healthy. I will now take all steps with the doctors from the Swiss Olympic Team to find out what we can do and I want nothing more than to be able to heal my lungs completely.



If we succeed in doing that, I will hopefully soon be able to do my full training again and regain my full performance. — Jolanda Neff