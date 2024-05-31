Jolanda Neff Will Give Up Olympic Spot If She Doesn't Find a Solution to Breathing Issues

2021 Olympic Champion Jolanda Neff came fifth and sixth at the first two rounds of the XC World Cup in Brazil, before a disastrous race in the Czech Republic. The Trek Factory Racing rider was pulled with one lap remaining, racing at less than 80% of the speed of the winner on the day. The issue that held her back was not a puncture or another mechanical, but the Swiss athlete's lungs.
After the race in Nove Mesto, Swiss Cycling named Nino Schurter and Mathias Flueckiger to the Olympic team on the men's side alongside Alessandra Keller and Jolanda Neff on the women's team. However, 31-year-old Neff told SRF Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen
that she's been dealing with a breathing issue for the past four years and if she doesn't figure out a resolution to it in the next two to three weeks, she doesn't see the point in heading to her third Olympics Games in Paris to compete.
|As soon as I go faster, the system explodes and I can't breathe anymore. I can only gain a little time on technical sections and then just ride at my own pace on the climbs. That takes so much patience and it's extremely frustrating. In Nove Mesto, the pace was so high very early on that I completely exploded. I couldn't breathe at all.—Jolanda Neff
|I've had the same problem for four years. I don't know what it is, but I can't get much air when I breathe. I've had corona three times and I don't know if my lungs have been damaged in any way as a result. I've also had severe hay fever since 2016. I had that more or less under control. When everything comes together, I can't breathe at all.—Jolanda Neff
Neff also suffered a life-threatening crash at the end of 2019
in which she partially collapsed a lung. She also told Ross Bell in an interview in 2020
that she got a really bad lung infection in 2015 ahead of the World Championships and her doctor at the time said that "you have the lungs of a seventy-year-old right now."
|Either I'll find a solution in the next two to three weeks or I'll notice that there's a little hope. If that's not the case, I don't have to go to Paris. I have to find out if there is anything that can be done to heal my lungs. I will look at everything that can be done. Either I will find a solution in the next two to three weeks or I will notice that there is a little hope. If that is not the case, I don't have to go to Paris.—Jolanda Neff
If Neff decides not to take part in the Olympics, Sina Frei would take her place.
|I would prefer it if someone else went. I don't have to go to the Olympics to come last. I only want to take part if I can perform.—Jolanda Neff
|You don't have any luck and then you have bad luck on top of that." - in retrospect that even sounds funny, but in the moment it is certainly not what you want to experience.
I would like to thank the @swissolympicteam and @swisscyclingteam for the great trust they have placed in me and for the nomination for the Olympic Games in Paris. With 5th and 6th place at the World Cups in Brazil and 5th and 4th place at the last two World Cups last summer, I have fulfilled the qualification criteria several times. I am therefore very pleased that I have been selected for the Swiss team. In particular, I would like to thank @telseredi, with whom I have been able to work together in the Swiss Cycling National Team for 10 years - above all, I am grateful to him for his determination to find a solution. As I explained in an interview with SRF, it only makes sense for me to travel to Paris this summer and represent Switzerland if I am competitive and completely healthy. I will now take all steps with the doctors from the Swiss Olympic Team to find out what we can do and I want nothing more than to be able to heal my lungs completely.
If we succeed in doing that, I will hopefully soon be able to do my full training again and regain my full performance.—Jolanda Neff
While Neff's superb technical skills definitely come into play in the rain, the real reason she excels rainy conditions is because there's less pollen in the air and she can breathe more easily. At the Tokyo 2021 Olympics and at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup in 2022, two of her last victories, rain played a huge factor. Neff says she now has to hope for rain to be in a position to perform, which has been hard on her morale.
|From 2014 to 2018, I won at least one major title every year, was always at the top of the overall World Cup, and won it three times. Now it's the case that it actually has to rain so that there is less pollen in the air. Now I'm in the mode where I have to hope for a rainy race. That can't really be the case with all the effort I put in. I've always enjoyed cycling so much and it's just not fun anymore.—Jolanda Neff
|I am in contact with the doctors from Swiss Olympic and Swiss Cycling. I have been working with them for many years and I trust them. We will now definitely do a lung function test to see what is going on. I will also certainly talk to other riders. So far I don't know what will really help me. If I don't feel any improvement in the next few weeks, then I can abandon this season.—Jolanda Neff
Despite Neff's words, Swiss national coach Edi Telser is optimistic that Neff will in Paris on July 28 vying for a medal.
|We're counting on her, we believe in her. The plan is to organize the next two months in such a way that she can be really healthy and happy at the start. Then we are convinced that Jolanda is one of the fastest in the world.—Edi Telser, Swiss National Team Coach
A pollen allergy was a major factor in Julien Absalon's decision to retire in 2018
and we wish Neff all the best in finding a solution to this issue. We will keep you updated as to whether she will be competing in Paris in two months time.
Thats no how insurance works, once they get involved they decide whats necessary and whats not, not the doctors. If you are uninsured they can milk you. Insurance will tell them good enough is ok.
In the last few years the few incidents I've had have always been when on a bike, doing more or less max efforts uphill or over some technical stuff. For me it's never just the exercising, but when I already have reflux symptoms present (which in my case aren't the most common ones either) or if I'm super stressed - the two also feeding off of each other. The last bad case was when I was super burned out from work, and going on a way too intense MTB ride, trying to follow someone way faster and fitter. Thought I was maybe having a full on panic attack, the poor breathing causing panic and the panic making me not focus on my breathing, wheezing there in the forest. But after a few minutes I was good to go again and managed to do the rest of the ride, just with less intensity.
so true!
Ive had so many doctors tell me "you are doing great!" and try to send me on my way
because my lung function tests are great
when I just finished telling them that I feel like I have the flu always
it takes a lot of persistence to get the help needed to feel better
I'll be on low-dose anti-coagulants for a while (maybe permanently) but it has completely resolved the blood clotting issue, with zero apparent side effects.
I'd urge anyone dealing with post-covid/long covid symptoms to investigate anti-coagulant treatments with their doctor.
And intuitively, having already received the vaccine, your body is already primed to fight the virus, which means the virus will not have a chance to reproduce at nearly the same rate, which would significantly reduce the amount of spike protein junk left over after an actual infection.
You don’t even need to dig into the death classifications or trust corrupt medical institutions to prove it though. Australia for example had very low excess mortality until the vaccine rollout. I’m not saying the virus itself didn’t cause deaths, it absolutely did, but very few in the under 50’s. That’s where the efficiency of the mRNA vaccine and the mistake of using the full spike protein sequence was made.
Here’s the Canadian data where they look for the causes but bizarrely don’t even discredit the elephant in the room- www.clubvita.net/assets/images/general/2310_Canada-excess-mortality-conundrum.pdf
Here’s a study which explains the miscategorisation of deaths. I’ve read a number of statistical analyses of this issue and I think it’s impossible to conclude that the vaccines did anything to reduce mortality. Even with the alpha or delta strains of the virus. - www.researchgate.net/publication/357778435_Official_mortality_data_for_England_suggest_systematic_miscategorisation_of_vaccine_status_and_uncertain_effectiveness_of_Covid-19_vaccination#pf3
All that said I’m not saying the vaccine is 100% responsible for Jolanda’s issues. It could have or it could have contributed or it could be nothing to do with it, but you would be ignorant to state either way. I remember a couple seasons ago when she won an early season race by 6 minutes so it sounds like this might not be due to her accident. Here - racing.trekbikes.com/stories/tfr-cross-country/jolanda-neff-wins-xc-world-cup-warmup-by-6-minutes
1% are large vessels
99% are micro vessels
80% of the micro vessels are capillaries, which are so small that one red blood cell has to deform to fit through them.
Human body also consists of 25 trillion red blood cells and these 25 trillion red blood cells have to traverse through these 60,000 miles of blood vessels to deliver O2 and nutrients to all your tissues.
With that picture set, you can see what impact/importance clotting/blood viscosity has on your health/lungs/cardiovascular capacity.
That said I have read a number of papers critical of the mRNA Covid vaccines. Two of note from Sweden and Japan who seem to be a little less compromised than English speaking western nations when it comes to pharmaceutical ‘interference’. It’s been a while but I’ll find them if you like.
GL Jolanda
After doing a bunch of research, I stumbled across a practitioners flowchart document to diagnose similar issues. One of the obscure ones was acid reflux (GERD). Went to my doctor with this and following treatment for this has made a massive difference.
I got bronchial pneumonia when I was 12. Had really bad asthma since then until I went to the USA for a few weeks where things got a lot better, came home and was admitted to hospital straight away.
I found that yeast and expansion agents in the likes of shaving foam are my combined trigger, had blood tests for yeast intolerance and it came back all clear (not a suprise and they don't do a stacked test in the NHS here and it's a combination that triggers my issues).
Fast forward and I gave up bread and dairy and use non bio washing powder and never have to take an inhaler any more (although just changed tona different non bio and it may be causing slight issues).
Then... Met my now wife who also had bronchial pneumonia when younger and was on inhalers and couldn't ride without them (as a fitness instructor this was a pain), she tried my diet (that the doctors said has no impact) and now never needs an inhaler and is asthma free.
Just my/our story and when you are in breathing difficulty you really want to try anything that might help.
I have also partially collapsed a lung in a crash (scariest moment ever not being able to breathe).
much respect of you for giving up your olympic spot to someone who is able to perform consistently
But i hope you dont have to
pollen allergies have ruined mountain biking for me as well - its been a 10 yr journey so far and I barely ride at all
a year of allergy shots, turbinate reduction surgery last fall, and these naroo masks give me some hope for this season
I will get on an exercise bike, not even flat out, my heart only gets to around 140 and I have to stop. I'm literally sitting there like I'm dying. Not out of breath but can't breathe. I'm heaving the air in through my nose for around 4 massive sniffs until I can breathe. The weird thing is that right after it I can carry on exercising as normal.
And I can go for weeks without it happening and then one day.. BOOM. Just hits me.
I went for tests and my doctor said the xrays/mri showed some really mild emphysema, so i just thiught it was that, and because i used to smoke up until 12 years ago when I had kids was due to that.
It's the WORST feeling. I honestly thought I was dying once. And it only lasted around 10 seconds.
