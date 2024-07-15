Jolanda Neff Will Not Be Racing the Paris Olympics

First of all, thank you to everyone who sent me a message in the last weeks



Thanks to my 5th place at the first World Cup of the year, I qualified for my 3rd Olympic Games in Paris. Thank you @swisscyclingteam and @swissolympicteam for your trust and great support!



However, after a terrible race at the world cup in Nove Mesto we did extensive tests and found out that a) my lungs are healthy - which is great news; b) my whole body is perfectly healthy; c) my voice cords love to stick together when I breathe which causes a mechanical obstruction in my throat so that the air never arrives in my lungs. Luckily, this condition doesn‘t need to be treated with medicaments but rather with practising to breathe in a new manner, aka learning a new breathing pattern.



So that‘s what I‘ve been doing on a daily basis over the last weeks. We wanted to leave as much time as possible. Only yesterday I raced my mountainbike for the first time since May. My breathing was a lot lot better and didn‘t cause issues - huge relief! However, by having missed so much training and racing, my shape is not on a level where I am competitive. Not on a national level, let alone on an Olympic level.



I have taken the decision to pass my place on and @freisina will race at the Olympics instead of me. I wish Sina all the best from the bottom of my heart! of course, I would have loved so much to be ready and race at the Olympics. I have incredible memories from Tokyo. I did everything that was within my power in the last half year to prepare as well as possible and my shape was showing some awesome signs… but the last two months have been too much of everything else than training, for a good reason which was to become healthy, but we‘re running out of time. I don‘t want to race the Olympic Games when I don‘t feel ready to represent my country in the best possible way with all my heart and passion



This sport means so much to me and it always will.



Thank you to everyone for your support



Not sure yet what my next race will be, I will take it one day at a time for now — Jolanda Neff