Powered by Outside

Jolanda Neff Will Not Be Racing the Paris Olympics

Jul 15, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Jolanda Neff looking on form despite the heat and humidity.

Jolanda Neff has shared on social media that she will not be racing at the Paris Olympics in two weeks time.

The Olympic champion from Tokyo 2021 shared that she has been struggling with her breathing after being selected to the Swiss Olympic team after the round in Nove Mesto.

Although the 31-year-old has done extensive testing and seen improvement, she’s needed to learn a whole new way to breathe and she doesn’t feel like she’s in good enough shape to be competitive in Paris after the past two months. As a result, she has made the decision to pass on her spot on the Swiss team to Sina Frei. Frei finished second at the Tokyo Olympics behind Jolanda. She will be representing Switzerland alongside Alessandra Keller, Nino Schurter and Mathias Flueckiger.

bigquotesFirst of all, thank you to everyone who sent me a message in the last weeks

Thanks to my 5th place at the first World Cup of the year, I qualified for my 3rd Olympic Games in Paris. Thank you @swisscyclingteam and @swissolympicteam for your trust and great support!

However, after a terrible race at the world cup in Nove Mesto we did extensive tests and found out that a) my lungs are healthy - which is great news; b) my whole body is perfectly healthy; c) my voice cords love to stick together when I breathe which causes a mechanical obstruction in my throat so that the air never arrives in my lungs. Luckily, this condition doesn‘t need to be treated with medicaments but rather with practising to breathe in a new manner, aka learning a new breathing pattern.

So that‘s what I‘ve been doing on a daily basis over the last weeks. We wanted to leave as much time as possible. Only yesterday I raced my mountainbike for the first time since May. My breathing was a lot lot better and didn‘t cause issues - huge relief! However, by having missed so much training and racing, my shape is not on a level where I am competitive. Not on a national level, let alone on an Olympic level.

I have taken the decision to pass my place on and @freisina will race at the Olympics instead of me. I wish Sina all the best from the bottom of my heart! of course, I would have loved so much to be ready and race at the Olympics. I have incredible memories from Tokyo. I did everything that was within my power in the last half year to prepare as well as possible and my shape was showing some awesome signs… but the last two months have been too much of everything else than training, for a good reason which was to become healthy, but we‘re running out of time. I don‘t want to race the Olympic Games when I don‘t feel ready to represent my country in the best possible way with all my heart and passion

This sport means so much to me and it always will.

Thank you to everyone for your support

Not sure yet what my next race will be, I will take it one day at a time for nowJolanda Neff


Posted In:
Racing and Events XC Racing Jolanda Neff Sina Frei Paris Olympics


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,466 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Video: Local Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton For A Second Time
139749 views
Spotted: Matt Hunter's Aluminum Specialized Stumpjumper Has a Cable Actuated Derailleur
52364 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup 2024
46949 views
2024 Tour de Gnar Cancelled After Yoann Barelli's Horrific Crash
39692 views
Brian's Randoms from Eurobike 2024
39621 views
First Look: Kona Process 153 & 134
38455 views
Danny Hart's Heavily Customized GT Fury & the Man Behind It
37704 views
First Ride: The Trek Top Fuel Gets Lightly Revised for 2025
33819 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

11 Comments
  • 56 1
 What a class act!
  • 5 0
 What an unselfish act from the defending Olympic champion! Kudos to her for doing that and giving her compatriot a chance to race for the gold. Wishing Jolanda a speedy recovery so that she can be again that awesome racer that she has been!
  • 3 0
 Must be a relief to know it can be managed going forward, but still sad she won't be able to defend her gold medal. As someone else pointed out, class act to bow out gracefully and give someone else a chance.
  • 3 0
 What a crazy condition. Anyone know why this only came about now and not previously in her life or career?
  • 1 0
 I came to post something similar - amazing that she could compete at such an elite level and have something like this develop. I wonder if it's a product of the stress performing at that level causes the body - an injury, basically.
  • 1 0
 Most likely EIB or EIA. Common issue that can develop as you get older. exercise-induced bronchoconstriction.
  • 5 1
 I'm so sad Frown
  • 2 0
 Get well soon!
  • 1 0
 That's such a bummer
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027866
Mobile Version of Website