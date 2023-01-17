Jordan Williams Joins Specialized Gravity Racing

Jan 17, 2023
After parting ways with Madison Saracen at the end of last season, the rumors have been confirmed - Jordan Williams will be racing for the Specialized Gravity team as he moves into the elite ranks.

The British racer is the current DH Junior World Champion, and has five Junior World Cup DH victories to his name. Williams joins Loic Bruni and Finn Iles on Specialized Gravity to create a formidable trio - expect all three riders to be podium threats when racing kicks off on June 9th in Lenzerheide.



29 Comments

 The Specialized team is looking like one to watch. Thats quite the roster.
 Jordan vs Jackson, Laurie vs. Finn, Greg vs. Loic. Nina vs.... Anywho, gonna be a fun team rivalry.
 having a female elite on their Factory team will always make the Syndicate cooler than Specialized. (or Trek, or Canyon.....)
 @peebeejay:

Yes, yes and yes again! Every major brand should have at least one female elite rider on the team or fully supported. Maybe they'll get Izabela Yankova to join the first team, she is done with junior, I think and she would be a very worthy addition.
 @peebeejay: Does Tawny Seagraves not count for Canyon?
 @MarcusBrody: no
 Just in case there was any question as to who the dominant team will be best year.
 Daaaaaamn! Big move for the lad. There are big things coming to DH with Jackson and Jordan moving up. Pumped!
 FINALLY, SOME NEWS!!! Please, let the soup out! don´t want to wait till summer when races start to know who´s riding for who. It´s already the 9th and NO REAL RIDING NEWS?!
 it's the 17th
 Someone had one hell of a New Years Eve party.
 @snomaster: Times diff in Mexico I guess.
 10 grams for me please
 @snomaster: “The 9th” is coded language for the Specialized Cartel — February 9th is the day they ride across the border to the US from Mexico on their DH bikes with lots of performance enhancing substances.
 What happened to Crispy Grice?
Stoked for Jordan, congrats mate! YEEHAAWWW!!!! \m/
 Gone to Generation S with the younger racers. Still with Specialised, even though Specialised doesn't actually have a factory team in DH.
 heck of a move for him. I think we are going to see a lot of him on the box.
 Second that, Boxlord 2023
 why is he riding the old bike? Bruni and Finn are riding the new prototype, he should as well...
 Likely will come race day, but riding the old for promotional material.
 Grice will probably get the boot from S now is my guess, especially all that going down with their business dealings lately.
 Will be awesome to see him on a big team like this - excited to see what he can do this year!
 Super stout team. Congrats Jordan!
 Congrats. Gonna be some wild racing in 2023.
 Wow, big move. GONNA BE A MOVIE!
 Congrats buddy! Looking forward to watching 2023 races.
 There wasn't Velentieva on the team too?
 ☁️☁️☁️
 Goldstone FTW





