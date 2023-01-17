Jordan Williams Joins Specialized Gravity Racing

After parting ways
with Madison Saracen at the end of last season, the rumors have been confirmed - Jordan Williams will be racing for the Specialized Gravity team as he moves into the elite ranks.
The British racer is the current DH Junior World Champion, and has five Junior World Cup DH victories to his name. Williams joins Loic Bruni and Finn Iles on Specialized Gravity to create a formidable trio - expect all three riders to be podium threats when racing kicks off on June 9th in Lenzerheide.
Yes, yes and yes again! Every major brand should have at least one female elite rider on the team or fully supported. Maybe they'll get Izabela Yankova to join the first team, she is done with junior, I think and she would be a very worthy addition.
Stoked for Jordan, congrats mate! YEEHAAWWW!!!! \m/