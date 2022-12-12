Jordan Williams Moves on from Madison Saracen

Junior World Champion Jordan Williams has announced that he will be heading to a new team as he moves up to Elites in 2023.
Jordan Williams had an extremely successful two years racing as a Junior regular going head to head against Jackson Goldstone and secured the title of Junior World Champion in Les Gets this year. After a successful period with Will Longden and the Madison Saracen team, he will be moving to a fresh setup in the new year.
|My time has come to an end at Madison Saracen, I have made the decision to move on.
I’d firstly like thank Will Longden for helping me achieve many of my goals and for his knowledge on and off the bike, I really appreciate everything he has done for me!
And of course a massive thanks to all the sponsors, team members and teammates for all the support and good times over the last few years.
I’m really excited for the future and for what’s coming next!
Once again thank you Madison Saracen, see you at the races.— Jordan Williams
We don't know exactly where Jordan will end up next year but we have heard
that it could be a move to Specialized.
But thinking about it, do we know when Finn's contact is up? He might be looking for a move somewhere that he would be no 1?