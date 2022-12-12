Jordan Williams Moves on from Madison Saracen

My time has come to an end at Madison Saracen, I have made the decision to move on.

I’d firstly like thank Will Longden for helping me achieve many of my goals and for his knowledge on and off the bike, I really appreciate everything he has done for me!



And of course a massive thanks to all the sponsors, team members and teammates for all the support and good times over the last few years.



I’m really excited for the future and for what’s coming next!

Once again thank you Madison Saracen, see you at the races. — Jordan Williams