Jordan Williams Moves on from Madison Saracen

Dec 12, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Junior World Champion Jordan Williams has announced that he will be heading to a new team as he moves up to Elites in 2023.

Jordan Williams had an extremely successful two years racing as a Junior regular going head to head against Jackson Goldstone and secured the title of Junior World Champion in Les Gets this year. After a successful period with Will Longden and the Madison Saracen team, he will be moving to a fresh setup in the new year.

bigquotesMy time has come to an end at Madison Saracen, I have made the decision to move on.
I’d firstly like thank Will Longden for helping me achieve many of my goals and for his knowledge on and off the bike, I really appreciate everything he has done for me!

And of course a massive thanks to all the sponsors, team members and teammates for all the support and good times over the last few years.

I’m really excited for the future and for what’s coming next!
Once again thank you Madison Saracen, see you at the races. Jordan Williams


We don't know exactly where Jordan will end up next year but we have heard that it could be a move to Specialized.

Posted In:
Racing and Events


13 Comments

  • 3 0
 It would be amazing to see him on the same team as Loic and Finn.

But thinking about it, do we know when Finn's contact is up? He might be looking for a move somewhere that he would be no 1?
  • 1 0
 I have no clue where Finn would end up. NOR COn I speculate. But a man can dream!!!!!
  • 4 0
 Oh this is Special news for sure!
  • 3 0
 Who’s got the biggest cheque book! Or BACS / Applepay as cheque books are pretty out dated…
  • 2 0
 Trek has some deep pockets and just lost Charlie from the team, Jordan would do great with Loris and would keep him on his toes too!
  • 1 0
 Poor Saracen. Would have been rad to have him move up to Elite's on their bike. C'est la vie. Good luck though Jordan. I cannot WAIT until next season.
  • 1 0
 Nothing about Specialized cutting their ambassadors?
  • 1 0
 hope hes doesnt get the sepcialized curse
  • 1 1
 Maybe to Trek or Cube?
  • 1 4
 Can we get a filter for break up posts. I'd read ebike articles before all this " It was the best of times, I can't thank them enough, I wouldn't be where I am today..."
  • 14 0
 Yes, it is built in. You just do not click and continue your scrolling.
Below threshold threads are hidden





