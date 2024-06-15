Jordan Williams Missing the Remaining 2024 World Cups After Injuring his Knee

Well, unfortunately my season has come to an end for 2024. Certainly not what I was expecting from this week but things happen for a reason and I’ve got to use this to be better for the future.



Turns out I’ve joined the injured knee crew, and I’ve fully ruptured my ACL and my LCL also done some damage to my meniscus.



From just a small dab of the foot I’d say that’s a good effort. Long old road ahead but I’m not scared and will come out swinging next year! Surgery needs to be done so I will have that soon.



So lucky to have the people and the team around me that I do and I’m sure recovery will be good! — Jordan Williams