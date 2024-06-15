Jordan Williams Missing the Remaining 2024 World Cups After Injuring his Knee

Jordan Williams has announced that his 2024 season is over after rupturing his ACL and LCL during a small crash in Val di Sole.
In his social media post about the injury, Williams said: "Turns out I’ve joined the injured knee crew, and I’ve fully ruptured my ACL and my LCL also done some damage to my meniscus." With his season over after just three rounds of racing, Williams plans to have surgery soon so he can be back fighting next year, "Long old road ahead but I’m not scared and will come out swinging next year! Surgery needs to be done so I will have that soon."
So lucky to have the people and the team around me that I do and I’m sure recovery will be good!— Jordan Williams
We wish Jordan all the best with his surgery and recovery. We hope he is back on the bike and racing soon.