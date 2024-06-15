Powered by Outside

Jordan Williams Missing the Remaining 2024 World Cups After Injuring his Knee

Jun 15, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Jordan Williams threading the needle between the ruts roots and rocks

Jordan Williams has announced that his 2024 season is over after rupturing his ACL and LCL during a small crash in Val di Sole.

In his social media post about the injury, Williams said: "Turns out I’ve joined the injured knee crew, and I’ve fully ruptured my ACL and my LCL also done some damage to my meniscus." With his season over after just three rounds of racing, Williams plans to have surgery soon so he can be back fighting next year, "Long old road ahead but I’m not scared and will come out swinging next year! Surgery needs to be done so I will have that soon."


We wish Jordan all the best with his surgery and recovery. We hope he is back on the bike and racing soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Injuries World Cup DH Jordan Williams Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2024


Author Info:
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,219 articles
10 Comments
  • 4 0
 The rider attrition rate of Black Snake is pretty horrific. So many DNS's already
  • 1 0
 Yeah, in addition to what has already been mentioned here Gloria Scarsi got a concussion, Baptiste Pierron broke his pelvis, plus a lot of seemingly smaller incidents (no major damage mentioned by the riders/ teams) still leading to DNS's.
  • 2 0
 @donimo: ohhhhhhhh damn broken pelvis is not good
  • 1 0
 Yeah, its almost like its a gnarly track, as they've been saying for decades now...
  • 4 1
 Jacko and Jordan their first season in Elite Men’s. This is not how I thought the 2024 season would go.
  • 2 0
 The Black Snake bites again
  • 2 0
 The Jordan/Jackson head to head continues...(or is that knee to knee?)
  • 1 0
 Acl/meniscus surgery suuuuucks. Been there done that.
  • 1 0
 Depends. Mine went surprisingly smooth. I'm so glad, I had surgery and opted against the muscle based compensation method. I think it would permanently hold you back slightly, since you always have the damaged knee in the back of your head.
  • 1 0
 puh, that sucks







