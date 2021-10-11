Jordie Lunn: 1983 - 2019

This week marks two years since the passing of Jordie Lunn at the age of 36. The racer-turned-freerider passed away after a crash while trail riding in Mexico on October 9th, 2019. He was riding in Cabo San Lucas with his friends Darren Berrecloth, Brayden Barrett-Hay, and Greg Watts.
From landing the first-ever 360 flip on 26" wheels
, to competing at Rampage, to his mindblowing Rough AF edit series, Jordie was at the forefront of freeride mountain biking for more than a decade. His legacy will live on through the Memorial Bike Park founded in his name in his hometown of Langford
that opened earlier this year to help develop more mountain biking talent. Jordie's friendliness, gentle nature, and exuberance for life will be remembered by the entire mountain bike community and we count ourselves lucky to have known him. Here are some of our favourite photos from his incredible riding career.
Rest in peace Jordie, we miss you.#livelikeJordie
