Jordie Lunn: 1983 - 2019

Oct 11, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Friend brother legend. Photo- Ale Di Lullo
Long Live
Jordie
1983 –2019

This week marks two years since the passing of Jordie Lunn at the age of 36. The racer-turned-freerider passed away after a crash while trail riding in Mexico on October 9th, 2019. He was riding in Cabo San Lucas with his friends Darren Berrecloth, Brayden Barrett-Hay, and Greg Watts.

From landing the first-ever 360 flip on 26" wheels, to competing at Rampage, to his mindblowing Rough AF edit series, Jordie was at the forefront of freeride mountain biking for more than a decade. His legacy will live on through the Memorial Bike Park founded in his name in his hometown of Langford that opened earlier this year to help develop more mountain biking talent. Jordie's friendliness, gentle nature, and exuberance for life will be remembered by the entire mountain bike community and we count ourselves lucky to have known him. Here are some of our favourite photos from his incredible riding career.


Photo by Margus Riga
Photo: Margus Riga

Photo Sterling Lorence eyeroam
Photo: Sterling Lorence

Nothing
Photo: Eric Palmer

Images for Getting to Know Jordie Lunn article

Jordie Lund rides during the Red Bull Rampage in Virgin Utah USA on 26 October 2018.
Photo: Christian Pondella / Red Bull Content Pool

Image by Ian Collins
Photo: Ian Collins

Jordie Lunn with a huge step down road gap with his dog Vin and brother Craig watching on for the film Rough Af 2 on Vancouver Island British Columbia.

Images for Getting to Know Jordie Lunn article
Photo: Thomas Barbin

Images for Getting to Know Jordie Lunn article
Athlete Jordie Lunn Location Peru

Summer Gravity Camps 2012. Photo by Sterling Lorence.
Photo: Sterling Lorence

Photo by Margus Riga

Shot by Steve Shannon
Photo: Steve Shannon

Photo by Ale Di Lullo
Photo: Ale Di Lullo

Photo by Margus Riga
Photo: Margus Riga

Photo Sterling Lorence eyeroam
Photo: Sterling Lorence

Summer Gravity Camps 2012. Photo by Sterling Lorence.
Photo: Sterling Lorence

Jordie couldn t quite put a full run together but he s still a crowd favorite.
Photo: Trevor Lyden



Rest in peace Jordie, we miss you.

#livelikeJordie

10 Comments

  • 12 0
 Always missed, always a legend. Miss you Jordie! The pictures are fantastic. The one of Jordie and Brett says it all. I am on vacation this week and I am going to send it as hard as I can in his honor.
  • 10 0
 Ride. In. Peace.
  • 8 0
 Rough AF 3 remains the heaviest edit I have ever seen. RIP Jordie
  • 4 0
 Jordie & Stevie Ride in Peace every day, we miss you guys from day 1 till now.
  • 3 0
 probably havin' a good ride with McGazza too
  • 2 0
 Inspired generations to go above and beyond what's thought possible with balls of fire! RIP Jordie. You're missed by many many.
  • 3 0
 nuttier than squirrel food, and more epic than the Odissey. what a legend.
  • 2 0
 ❤️
  • 2 0
 RIP brotha.
  • 1 0
 Ah man RIP

