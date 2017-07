I grew up racing up at Sun Peaks. We'd go up with my brothers, the whole family. We always had a good time up there. The tracks were always fast, loose, rough... yeah it's great to be able to go back up there and ride still. Nothing's really changed on the trails. They're raw, super fun, and it's fun to go up, think back on the racing days.... and you know, I may not have the pace that I once did, but it's still fun to go up and pretend." — Jordie Lunn