Jordie Lunn Passes Away After Crash in Mexico

We are heartbroken to report that Canadian mountain bike legend Jordie Lunn has passed away at 36.
The racer-turned-freerider passed away after a crash while trail riding in Mexico on October 9th, 2019. He was riding in Cabo San Lucas with his friends Darren Berrecloth, Brayden Barrett-Hay, and Greg Watts. Jordie's friendliness, gentle nature, and exuberance for life will be remembered by the entire mountain bike community.
Originally from Parksville, B.C, Jordie got into mountain biking through XC, but his career began in earnest as a DH racer. He was the fastest Canadian at Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2003, as well as the highest ranked North American DH racer in the World Cup standings that year. Shifting his focus to freeriding in films like Ride to the Hills, The Collective, ROAM, and more, he was the first mountain biker to land a corked 720 in 2007. He competed at Crankworx, Red Bull Rampage, and on nearly every stage in freeride mountain biking.
Living in Victoria, BC and splitting his time between riding, coaching, and trail work, Jordie told us back in 2016
that he rode for himself and "all the kids that scream 'do a backflip!'."
Since his big budget film days, Jordie had a resurgence in recent years, self-producing wildly popular video parts like Rough AF and making appearances at the freeride events like Rampage and the Fest Series. He's been a friend, coach, and mentor to many up-and-coming riders, and inspired countless more.
Jordie's appearance was intimidating; a big man, covered in tattoos, gold teeth, and always wearing the most ridiculous kit on the mountain. But that was in stark contrast to his gentle nature and pure friendliness. It didn't matter if you were a fellow pro, a guy in a suit, or a young fan, he had time for you.
His enthusiasm was always infectious, and his outlook always positive. There are few people in this world so universally loved and respected by their peers and fans. The kids he coached absolutely loved him.
Jordie Lunn is survived by his parents Bonnie and Brian Lunn, his brothers Craig and Jarrett Lunn, and his girlfriend Caitlin Larsen.
Our thoughts are with Jordie's friends, family, and loved ones. We count ourselves lucky to have known him. We'll remember Jordie as a relentlessly positive presence in mountain biking.
We will miss him.
JORDIE THOMAS LUNN
On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, Jordie was trail riding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with friends.
We are shattered to inform you, a simple but tragic accident occurred and Jordie sustained a fatal head injury.
Jordie lost his life doing exactly what he loved.
Jordie had an incredible 20+ year career as a mountain biker. He will always be cherished for his heart and love that he gave to his family, friends, and fans, as well as the incredible talent that he had on his bikes.
We will inform you at a later date regarding a celebration of his life.
With love: Brian, Bonnie, Craig, Jarrett Lunn, and our large, loving families.
|Jordie to me was a part of my family as I was a part of his. He was a brother to me as we grew up in a small town with nothing other than our parents' love and our determination to ride bikes, have fun, and get rad. Whether it was lighting each other’s hair on fire or chasing each other around with a potato cannon, we islanders always have done things our own way. Jordie was one of a f*cking kind. The sibling of two brothers that, if you had the pleasure of knowing the trio of bandits at the household, you were always on your toes around as you never knew what kind of shenanigans were about to go down.
I’ve loved Jordie as a brother from the moment we became riding buddies, as biking will build that bond in friends. He was always an inspiration to me to be honest, his ability to see the positive in everything when I was down was uplifting. He had the heart of a lion and the hug of a grizzly bear.
This loss to his family, his fans, and everyone that had the beautiful opportunity to meet this amazing individual we call our brother, will be felt for years to come as “legends never die” and Jordie f*cking Lunn in my heart will never ever be forgotten!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
#longlivejordie
#longlivechainsaw—Darren Berrecloth
