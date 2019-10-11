Jordie Lunn Passes Away After Crash in Mexico

Jordie to me was a part of my family as I was a part of his. He was a brother to me as we grew up in a small town with nothing other than our parents' love and our determination to ride bikes, have fun, and get rad. Whether it was lighting each other’s hair on fire or chasing each other around with a potato cannon, we islanders always have done things our own way. Jordie was one of a f*cking kind. The sibling of two brothers that, if you had the pleasure of knowing the trio of bandits at the household, you were always on your toes around as you never knew what kind of shenanigans were about to go down.



I’ve loved Jordie as a brother from the moment we became riding buddies, as biking will build that bond in friends. He was always an inspiration to me to be honest, his ability to see the positive in everything when I was down was uplifting. He had the heart of a lion and the hug of a grizzly bear.



This loss to his family, his fans, and everyone that had the beautiful opportunity to meet this amazing individual we call our brother, will be felt for years to come as “legends never die” and Jordie f*cking Lunn in my heart will never ever be forgotten!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️



#longlivejordie

#longlivechainsaw — Darren Berrecloth