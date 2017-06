The build for Rough AF 2 was much more ambitious than the first! About five months of hard digging, cutting and wondering how each line would ride. There were definitely a few stunts that had me second guessing myself! It was a super fun project, and everything rode quite well in the end. I was pumped for Kali's support on this build and for sending Sterling Lorence over! It had been quite a few years since we've shot together, so I was pretty excited to show him what I'd been working on. On to the next build now!" - Jordie Lunn